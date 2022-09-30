Read full article on original website
teslarati.com
EPA to spend another $1 billion on electric buses
The EPA’s “Clean Bus Program” will be spending $1 billion in the 2023 fiscal year to help schools buy electric buses and other cleaner alternatives. The EPA is one of numerous agencies working on upgrading American public vehicle fleets. Their “Clean Bus Program” is targeted explicitly at replacing gas and diesel buses with clean alternatives. Applicants can choose from electric, propane, or compressed natural gas (CNG) bus funding, but the most money is given to applicants looking to use electric buses.
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly
A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
Washington Examiner
California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology
Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
Surging sales of large gasoline pickups and SUVs are undermining carbon reductions from electric cars
Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation – the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles are making great progress, with their share of U.S. car and light truck sales jumping from 2% to 4% in 2020-2021 and projected to exceed 6% by the end of 2022. But sales of gas-guzzling pickups and SUVs are also surging. This other face of the market...
MTG Is Right—the U.S. Is Not Ready for a Surge in Electric Car Batteries
"Sooner or later, even now, we have to start to face a lot of issues with these retired batteries," Cornell's Fengqi You told Newsweek.
I'm a Republican who supports environmental stewardship but Biden's electric car obsession is not the answer
Americans cannot afford the 'green transistion' to electric vehicles and more that the Biden administration is pushing. We do not have to choose between our economy and the environment.
New study shows 32% of Americans strongly oppose a plan to phase out gas cars
Electric car charging stationKindel Media from Pexels. California has announced its ambitious plan to phase out gasoline-powered cars in its state by 2035. By that year, all new cars purchased must be electric.
CNBC
These 7 states have the least air pollution in the U.S.
Breathing cleaner air is vital to your long-term health: It's essential for healthy lungs, improves cognitive function and can even make you happier. The Natural Resources Defense Council also says cleaner air helps avoid an estimated 370,000 premature deaths in the U.S. each year and leads to 189,000 fewer hospital admissions for cardiac and respiratory illnesses, such as heart diseases, asthma or pneumonia.
Gizmodo
Fossil Fuel Industry May Be Seriously Undercounting Greenhouse Gas Emissions
The oil and gas industry may be seriously undercounting its greenhouse gas emissions. A technique used to burn off methane during production may be getting rid of less of the greenhouse gas than previously thought, a new study finds—which could mean that emissions from flaring could be as much as five times higher than previous estimates.
PV Tech
Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge buys US renewables developer Tri Global Energy for US$270 million
Canadian natural gas pipeline giant Enbridge has bought US renewables developer Tri Global Energy (TGE) for US$270 million in cash and assumed debt. Up to another US$500 million could be paid if TGE successfully executes its project portfolio, which consists of up to 7GW of solar and wind projects. Calgary-headquartered...
Dalian flow battery energy storage station is the largest and most powerful worldwide
This battery can serve 200,000 residents during peak times of energy use.
Electric vehicle sales poised for rapid growth, despite Inflation Reduction Act limitations
Electric vehicle sales are swiftly rising in the United States, and the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, which offers subsidies to consumers, is expected to boost them even further. "Since I took office, electric vehicle sales have tripled," President Biden recently boasted on Twitter. "Every electric vehicle sold is a...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Standard Solar and Scout Clean Energy acquired by Brookfield Renewable
Jupiter Power and Energy Vault to secure 2.4 GWh of domestic energy storage equipment Energy Vault will focus on maximizing U.S. localization and deployment of energy storage equipment that will qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act’s Domestic Content Bonus Credit. Solis highlights backup and repowering solutions at RE+ Solis...
natureworldnews.com
How Solar Panels and Electric Vehicles Are Huge Advantage for Saving Money and Environment
A recent study revealed that solar panels and batteries in households could have a big advantage in saving money on electric vehicles (EV). United Nations Environment Programme emphasized that the transport system is seen to be completely dependent on fossil fuels, noting that it has caused carbon dioxide emissions considered harmful to the atmosphere.
Greens call for £75bn tax hit on polluters and the wealthy
The Green Party has called for an emergency £75 billion tax package targeting polluters and the country’s wealthiest individuals, to fund a nationwide insulation and renewable energy programme.At the party’s annual conference in Harrogate, co-leader Carla Denyer called for a new wealth tax on the richest 1% of households – starting with a marginal rate of 1% on those with £3.4 million, rising to 10% on those with £18.2 million and above.She said there should be a “dirty profits tax” on North Sea oil and gas which would be used as a stepping stone towards a permanent carbon tax on...
Hurricane Ian: When the power grid goes out, could solar and batteries power your home?
Hurricane Ian’s catastrophic winds and flooding are likely to bring long-lasting power outages to large parts of Florida. The storm is the latest in a line of hurricanes and extreme heat and cold events that have knocked out power to millions of Americans in recent years for days at a time. In many disaster- and outage-prone areas, people are starting to ask whether investing in rooftop solar and battery storage systems can keep the lights on and the air conditioner running when the power grid can’t. When the grid goes down, most solar systems that lack a battery will also shut down....
altenergymag.com
Origami Solar Wins Grand Prize in U.S. Department of Energy American-Made Solar Prize
Company receives $500,000 to support U.S. supply chain independence and decarbonization by utilizing domestic steel for solar module frames. Bend, Oregon - September 29, 2022 - Origami Solar, developers of a patent-pending steel frame for solar modules that lowers cost, dramatically reduces carbon emissions, and improves performance and value, has taken the grand prize in the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) American-Made Solar Prize competition. Origami Solar was one of two winners among 10 hardware finalists in the competition's Go! Demo Day that took place at the RE+ event in Anaheim last week.
Grist
You’re a climate-conscious consumer. It’s time to become a ‘climate citizen.’
Justin Gillis, a former environmental reporter for The New York Times, and Hal Harvey, the chief executive of Energy Innovation, an organization that analyzes climate policy, are the authors of The Big Fix: 7 Practical Steps to Save Our Planet. The Inflation Reduction Act is the biggest clean energy investment...
