teslarati.com

EPA to spend another $1 billion on electric buses

The EPA’s “Clean Bus Program” will be spending $1 billion in the 2023 fiscal year to help schools buy electric buses and other cleaner alternatives. The EPA is one of numerous agencies working on upgrading American public vehicle fleets. Their “Clean Bus Program” is targeted explicitly at replacing gas and diesel buses with clean alternatives. Applicants can choose from electric, propane, or compressed natural gas (CNG) bus funding, but the most money is given to applicants looking to use electric buses.
TRAFFIC
InsideClimate News

An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close

CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
CARS
Interesting Engineering

World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly

A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
WYOMING STATE
Washington Examiner

California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology

Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Interesting Engineering

A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity

Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Conversation U.S.

Surging sales of large gasoline pickups and SUVs are undermining carbon reductions from electric cars

Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation – the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles are making great progress, with their share of U.S. car and light truck sales jumping from 2% to 4% in 2020-2021 and projected to exceed 6% by the end of 2022. But sales of gas-guzzling pickups and SUVs are also surging. This other face of the market...
ECONOMY
CNBC

These 7 states have the least air pollution in the U.S.

Breathing cleaner air is vital to your long-term health: It's essential for healthy lungs, improves cognitive function and can even make you happier. The Natural Resources Defense Council also says cleaner air helps avoid an estimated 370,000 premature deaths in the U.S. each year and leads to 189,000 fewer hospital admissions for cardiac and respiratory illnesses, such as heart diseases, asthma or pneumonia.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gizmodo

Fossil Fuel Industry May Be Seriously Undercounting Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The oil and gas industry may be seriously undercounting its greenhouse gas emissions. A technique used to burn off methane during production may be getting rid of less of the greenhouse gas than previously thought, a new study finds—which could mean that emissions from flaring could be as much as five times higher than previous estimates.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Greens call for £75bn tax hit on polluters and the wealthy

The Green Party has called for an emergency £75 billion tax package targeting polluters and the country’s wealthiest individuals, to fund a nationwide insulation and renewable energy programme.At the party’s annual conference in Harrogate, co-leader Carla Denyer called for a new wealth tax on the richest 1% of households – starting with a marginal rate of 1% on those with £3.4 million, rising to 10% on those with £18.2 million and above.She said there should be a “dirty profits tax” on North Sea oil and gas which would be used as a stepping stone towards a permanent carbon tax on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Conversation U.S.

Hurricane Ian: When the power grid goes out, could solar and batteries power your home?

Hurricane Ian’s catastrophic winds and flooding are likely to bring long-lasting power outages to large parts of Florida. The storm is the latest in a line of hurricanes and extreme heat and cold events that have knocked out power to millions of Americans in recent years for days at a time. In many disaster- and outage-prone areas, people are starting to ask whether investing in rooftop solar and battery storage systems can keep the lights on and the air conditioner running when the power grid can’t. When the grid goes down, most solar systems that lack a battery will also shut down....
FLORIDA STATE
altenergymag.com

Origami Solar Wins Grand Prize in U.S. Department of Energy American-Made Solar Prize

Company receives $500,000 to support U.S. supply chain independence and decarbonization by utilizing domestic steel for solar module frames. Bend, Oregon - September 29, 2022 - Origami Solar, developers of a patent-pending steel frame for solar modules that lowers cost, dramatically reduces carbon emissions, and improves performance and value, has taken the grand prize in the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) American-Made Solar Prize competition. Origami Solar was one of two winners among 10 hardware finalists in the competition's Go! Demo Day that took place at the RE+ event in Anaheim last week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

