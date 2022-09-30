Read full article on original website
Winchester City Manager appoints new Police Chief
Winchester City Manager Dan Hoffman has selected Deputy Chief Amanda Behan as Winchester’s new and first female Police Chief in the department’s 200-year history. DC Behan has been a dedicated member of the Winchester Police Department for over 20 years, climbing the ranks from recruit in 2001 to Deputy Chief in 2021.
Town officials praise Energy Services staff for restoring power during Saturday’s storm
The aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which brought strong winds and heavy rain to the commonwealth, wreaked havoc on some Front Royal residents over the weekend. Mary Ellen Lynn, Interim Director of Energy Services, said Monday that about 1,500 homes and businesses experienced a loss of power twice on Saturday, Oct. 1, following two large power outages after the Sprint Substation lost its power supply.
Town Talk: A conversation with Tammy Sharpe, Kimberly Lynch and Crystal Cline, Phoenix Project – Domestic Abuse Awareness Month
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Tammy Sharpe, Kimberly Lynch, and Crystal Cline from the Phoenix Project about Domestic Abuse Awareness Month and several fund-raising events planned to support the Phoenix Project. The Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club at 456 Shadows Drive, Front Royal, will be...
Valley Health confronts lingering challenges of COVID-19
Like health systems nationwide, Valley Health is facing financial challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. While social restrictions have eased considerably, and serious illness and death rates are down, the lasting impacts are still significant in the region’s nonprofit health system. “I’m so proud of our team for their extraordinary...
WCHS vs Meridian – JV Football – October 6, 2022
WCHS vs Manassas Park – Girls Volleyball – October 4, 2022. Joins us on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, when the Warren County High School Girl’s Volleyball team takes on Manassas Park High School. The JV game starts at 6 pm and the Varsity game at 7:15 pm.
