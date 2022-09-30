I always talk about the décor in the restaurants I write about, and that’s for a reason. Décor sets the stage for your meal—farmhouse décor gives you visions of fresh produce, while the plush booths of an old-school steakhouse guarantee a more decadent meal. At Stack, you’ll find a different kind of décor: stacked wood walls that curve around the dining area, creating a feel of being in one of the American Southwest’s famous canyons, where limestone walls both show the history surrounding you and protect the creatures inhabiting it.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO