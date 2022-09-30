Read full article on original website
Related
It’s National Taco Day. Here are 22 of the Triangle’s best taco shops for your celebration.
Happy National Taco Day to all who observe.
This Is The Best Bakery In North Carolina
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in North Carolina.
Best places to live in the US? Raleigh ranks No. 4
Money has ranked Raleigh No. 4 in their annual list of 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. The annual ranking looks at economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and "where the best futures lie." Atlanta, Ga., topped the list, followed by Tempe, Ariz., and Kirkland, Wash. The ranking...
raleighmag.com
Tasty Taco Trucks
We never need an excuse to eat tacos, but National Taco Day on Oct. 4 gives us reason to expand our horizons and discover delicious tacos from some of Raleigh’s most popular mobile eateries. The following taco trucks are home to what some may say are the best tacos in the Triangle—their tortillas are fresh, their fillings hot and the unique salsas and sauces that top the tacos off are so good you’ll want to start hoarding them. Not only is their food delicious, but these food trucks are also all reliably located in permanent spots around town—so no matter when a taco craving hits, you’ll know where to find them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Technician Online
NC Vintage Bazaar brings clothing vendors, community together throughout Triangle
Garrett Young-Wright and Aaron Wan embody “Think and Do” through their pop-up vintage clothing market North Carolina Vintage Bazaar. The 27-year-olds travel throughout the Triangle with vintage clothing vendors, selling their best finds to an increasingly growing market. When Young-Wright and Wan lived together their senior year at...
cbs17
Durham’s Nnenna Freelon to be inducted into NC Music Hall of Fame
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — For Nnenna Freelon everything she has earned has made her work that much harder. Her most recent achievement though left her speechless. “I was really moved because a lot of times the world recognizes some things that you do, but at home it is kind of like ‘oh, yeah.’ I was just humbled and pleased,” Freelon said.
Mark your calendars. There’s no shortage of entertainment in the Triangle this October
We’ve got your guide to events, concerts and the N.C. State Fair this October.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
List of new foods announced for NC State Fair
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the North Carolina State Fair is back this month with tons of new foods to try. The annual Raleigh event kicks off October 13th and runs through the 23rd, giving you plenty of chances to take the drive up I-40 to check out what’s new this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Roaches and expired food: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Oct. 4)
An inspector this week noted that one Triangle restaurant was in need of “better control” to avoid health violations.
Lady in gray: Raleigh legend says ghostly woman appears on balcony of centuries-old home
If you ever find yourself driving down Mimosa Street near downtown Raleigh after midnight, be aware: You might find yourself in the presence of a ghostly apparition. At first, it appears to be a typical Raleigh neighborhood – with 1900's houses and grassy yards. Then, from behind a veil of antique oaks, it comes into view: A towering, pillared home older than the city itself. The Mordecai House has been on its foundation since before Raleigh was established, and as with many homes of that age, it's garnered its share of haunted legends.
WRAL
50 Triangle area events to check out in October
RALEIGH, N.C. — October is a busy month in the Triangle area. We've got pumpkin patches, the N.C. State Fair and even more!. Oct. 3: Death Cab for Cutie - Indie rockers Death Cab for Cutie will perform live at Red Hat Amphitheater on Oct. 3. Oct. 6-9: Arnez...
cbs17
‘It’s a sad day’: Supermarket owner closing after 20 years in east Durham following rent hike
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – For 20 years, Miguel Collado ran Los Primos Supermarket at the intersection of East Main Street and North Alston Avenue in Durham. “This store was the heart of this community here,” Collado said. Collado said the supermarket was a family business he started in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week is back. Here's a list of deals, prices
Here's a list of deals at independent and family-owned restaurants and bars Oct. 3-9. All restaurants are in downtown Raleigh. On the website, you can sort by lunch and dinner specials or fixed menus (usually an appetizer, entree and dessert). Specials and deals may change. Reservations are recommended. Capital Club...
Durham’s Fayette Place developers plan for-sale townhouses. Will they gentrify Hayti?
“My kids may one day be some of those residents,” one Hayti resident told the developers. “You want to talk about Black inheritance, well that’s where we got to start.”
wraltechwire.com
Triangle job seekers, take note: 40 companies look to fill nearly 4,300 positions
Editor’s Note: We’ve expanded the list of Triangle employers for which we’ll regularly track job openings. Any new addition in last week’s report has been indicated with an asterisk* as seen below in the latest update on job openings from the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report and as such month-over-month comparisons cannot be made. The list appears alphabetically.
cbs17
Motorcyclist ejected in Raleigh crash on Hillsborough Street
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash between an SUV and motorcycle resulted in the ejection of a motorcyclist along a busy west Raleigh street Monday night. Motorists can expect delays along Hillsborough Street in Raleigh after a motorcycle collided with an SUV resulting in an ejection, Raleigh police said.
Technician Online
Your fall guide to State Farmers Market
Autumn is here, and it's time to light the pumpkin-scented candles and enjoy the activities of the season. One must-do is a visit to the North Carolina State Farmers Market in Raleigh, which has everything you need for the perfect fall day. Open seven days a week year-round, the State...
raleighmag.com
New NC-based vodka company launches in Raleigh.
Bottom’s up! Brand-new 712 (SEVENTWELVE) Vodka—developed by Maurice (Mo) York and his wife, Kim, with the help of Fletcher, NC-based Two Trees Distilling Company CEO Chad Slagle—is hot on the market. A tribute to those with humble beginnings, the vodka is distilled from 100% grain using water from the Pisgah National Forest.
'It's another option': Developers build alternative housing in a Durham backyard
Developers in Durham build alternative housing in the backyards of existing homes.
3 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
When you think of comfort food, what's the first thing that comes to mind? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side, the keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burgers spots that you should certainly visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food and no matter how you prefer your burgers, you will definitely find something for you liking at any of these places. Curious to see what made it on the list? Here are the three amazing burgers places in North Carolina.
Comments / 0