Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Caught on Camera: Houston rideshare driver enjoys a beer waiting for riders at Bush Intercontinental airporthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Adam Levine ‘Unimpressed’ By ‘SNL’ Skit & Finds It ‘Disrespectful’ To Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo
It’s been nearly a month since Adam Levine, 43, was first accused of sending racy DM’s to Instagram model Sumner Stroh — along with four other women — who shared their text conversations publicly on social media. And just as the scandal was about to die down, SNL brought it right back to center stage on their Oct. 1 show, where they included a hilarious DM Game Show sketch that featured Adam as a contestant who was trying to win a prize by NOT sending explicit DM’s to anyone. Although the audiences got a laugh at the whole bit, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the Maroon 5 frontman — whose supermodel wife, Behati Prinsloo, 34, is pregnant with their third child, definitely did not!
‘It’s Wild!’: Jon Stewart Sounds Off on Herschel Walker Abortion Scandal
The Problem with Jon Stewart doesn’t return to Apple TV+ for its second season until the end of this week, and yet somehow the former Daily Show host managed to beat every other current late-night host to the punch when he dug into The Daily Beast’s Herschel Walker abortion bombshell on his podcast Tuesday afternoon.Jon Stewart began by predicting that, as outrageous as the story about the anti-abortion Walker paying for an abortion in 2009 is, it might not be enough to tank his run for Senate in Georgia. “This guy has had so many ridiculous things and it’s all...
New ‘Barney’ Docuseries Explores Death Threats That Followed The Purple Dinosaur
Few mascots are as recognizable or ingrained so thoroughly into our cultural zeitgeist as Barney the purple dinosaur. Fewer mascots still have been leveled with such equal amounts of adoration and loathing as Barney. In fact, it’s such a phenomenon that Barney’s polarizing effect on people became as famous as the singing dinosaur himself, and now this is the subject of the docuseries, I Love You, You Hate Me.
'The Voice': Blake Shelton flexes country chops, shades Cabello and Stefani to get 'old soul' singer
Blake Shelton turned around for singer Austin Montgomery Tuesday night and made it a point to remind the California teen of his country music chops.
Angelina Jolie Pictured With Zahara, 17, After She Accuses Brad Pitt Of Violence Against Kids
Angelina Jolie, 47, and her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, looked super chic during an outing in New York City on Oct. 4 (see the photos here). During the rainy stroll, the Maleficent star rocked a black coat paired with black loose trousers and open-toe sandals. And despite the cloudy skies, Angelina still opted to wear a pair of jet-black aviator sunglasses while out with her teen. The mom-of-six made sure to not forget her jewelry as well and stunned in a pair of gold earrings. Her brunette tresses were worn straight down and flowed in the wind.
