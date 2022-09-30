Read full article on original website
2,000 gallons of fuel spill in North Carolina, officials say
Heavy rains pushed the spill beyond the Business U.S. 70 corridor.
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
Millions In Unemployment Benefits Incorrectly Paid Out In N.C.
Approximately $166 million in unemployment benefits were paid out incorrectly over the last several years in North Carolina. That’s according to a report from State Auditor Beth Wood’s office. The investigative report revealed that the N.C. Department of Commerce, Division of Employment Security reported an improper unemployment insurance...
Craven County highway to be resurfaced
NEW BERN, N.C. – Drivers using an 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern will encounter daytime lane closures and delays starting this week while crews resurface the highway. A contractor will mill away the old asphalt and lay new pavement on the two-lane highway between N.C. 55 and U.S. 17. The work […]
WITN
New hotel coming to Uptown Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Uptown Greenville’s skyline will look different as the new Hilton Garden Inn is set to open in the summer of 2023. Crews are hard at work on the project on Evans street. Centerpointe Construction’s Roger Navarro detailed what the project will look like. “We’ll...
North Carolina lakes contaminated with coal ash for decades, new research finds
Before this research was published, it was generally thought that coal ash sediments were only on the surface of lakes — and that it was only in Sutton Lake, northwest of Wilmington along Highway 421. But these new findings show that coal ash sediments have a longer history in...
Food Stamps Schedule: North Carolina SNAP Benefits for October 2022
Like most states, North Carolina distributes its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits according to the same schedule every month. In the Tar Heel State, benefits are paid between...
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in America
Outside view of The Glass Treehouse in North CarolinaAirbnb. When Airbnb released its 2022 list of the most wait-listed properties in the country, it came as no surprise that the Glass Treehouse in Banner Elk, North Carolina ranked number one.
Cool, breezy Saturday in store for WNC after Ian; Federal emergency aid approved for NC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After making its dangerous trip across Cuba, Florida, then South Carolina, Ian downgraded from a category 1 hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone by Friday evening. Remnants from the storm will bring mostly cloudy skies, cool temperatures, patchy drizzle or spotty showers and breezy conditions to Western North Carolina.
North Carolina Shrimp Boat Washes Up At Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
That shrimp boat that washed ashore on Myrtle Beach during Ian has ties to North Carolina. And as it turns out, it is a pretty famous shrimp boat. It was reportedly in a music video for Darius Rucker. The vessel reportedly belongs to Holden Beach Seafood and it became distressed...
Updated COVID-19 map shows 7 of 12 state counties at high-risk are in ENC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new map from the CDC shows that seven out of the 12 counties with a high risk of illness and strain on the health care system in North Carolina are in the East. The seven counties in Eastern Carolina are Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington, Martin, Edgecombe,...
Report: Rain from remnants of Hurricane Ian causes oil spill into creek in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. (WRAL) - Rain from the remnants of hurricane Ian have caused an apparent oil spill in one North Carolina town. WRAL reports that Clayton town officials said the “accidental” kerosene from a “private entity” poured into a creek near Main Street behind Clayton High School.
'Dodged a bullet': Here's the scene in southeast N.C. after Hurricane Ian
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. — Hurricane Ian made landfall more than 50 miles south of the southern-most tip of North Carolina. But the storm was still strong enough here to bring down branches, topple some trees and push the water up from the sound into the street. "We dodged a...
Minor damage after Ian in most parts of ENC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials in multiple counties in Eastern North Carolina have responded to the impacts of Ian in their areas and said they were prepared for a more severe storm than what they got. Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About […]
More than 370,000 people without power in North Carolina; Wake, Durham counties in the majority
From the Carolina coast to Central NC, Ian leaves thousands in the dark after heavy rains, strong winds bring down trees and power lines.
Ian claims four lives in North Carolina, Gov. Cooper announces
NORTH CAROLINA — Ian has claimed the lives of four people in North Carolina since Friday morning, according to state officials. Three of the four victims died from driving-related incidents. A 25-year-old man died in a car crash Friday after he hydroplaned into another vehicle in stormy conditions on...
Cedar Point Planning Board to review plan for Tractor Supply store
CEDAR POINT — Tractor Supply is proposing a store in Cedar Point. The town planning board will get a look at the proposal Tuesday night during its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue. The board could recommend town commissioners approve the plan for...
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Water levels rise in Washington as Ian’s impacts continue
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Close to the Washington waterfront Friday evening, water levels are rising. Beaufort County Emergency Services released information telling residents to stay clear of all roadways. Deputy Director Chris Newkirk says the county is expecting to see water levels peak to 4-1/2 to 5 inches. Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper...
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North Carolina
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of North Carolina's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
