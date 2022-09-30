ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
jocoreport.com

Millions In Unemployment Benefits Incorrectly Paid Out In N.C.

Approximately $166 million in unemployment benefits were paid out incorrectly over the last several years in North Carolina. That’s according to a report from State Auditor Beth Wood’s office. The investigative report revealed that the N.C. Department of Commerce, Division of Employment Security reported an improper unemployment insurance...
ECONOMY
WNCT

Craven County highway to be resurfaced

NEW BERN, N.C. – Drivers using an 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern will encounter daytime lane closures and delays starting this week while crews resurface the highway. A contractor will mill away the old asphalt and lay new pavement on the two-lane highway between N.C. 55 and U.S. 17. The work […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

New hotel coming to Uptown Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Uptown Greenville’s skyline will look different as the new Hilton Garden Inn is set to open in the summer of 2023. Crews are hard at work on the project on Evans street. Centerpointe Construction’s Roger Navarro detailed what the project will look like. “We’ll...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Minor damage after Ian in most parts of ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials in multiple counties in Eastern North Carolina have responded to the impacts of Ian in their areas and said they were prepared for a more severe storm than what they got. Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ian claims four lives in North Carolina, Gov. Cooper announces

NORTH CAROLINA — Ian has claimed the lives of four people in North Carolina since Friday morning, according to state officials. Three of the four victims died from driving-related incidents. A 25-year-old man died in a car crash Friday after he hydroplaned into another vehicle in stormy conditions on...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cedar Point Planning Board to review plan for Tractor Supply store

CEDAR POINT — Tractor Supply is proposing a store in Cedar Point. The town planning board will get a look at the proposal Tuesday night during its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue. The board could recommend town commissioners approve the plan for...
CEDAR POINT, NC
WITN

Water levels rise in Washington as Ian’s impacts continue

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Close to the Washington waterfront Friday evening, water levels are rising. Beaufort County Emergency Services released information telling residents to stay clear of all roadways. Deputy Director Chris Newkirk says the county is expecting to see water levels peak to 4-1/2 to 5 inches. Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper...
WASHINGTON, NC

