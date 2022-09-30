ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Hall Posts Steamy PDA Snapshot With Husband Joshua Amid Feud With Ex Ant Anstead

By Kristyn Burtt
 4 days ago
Christina Hall gotpap/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA.

Christina Hall is leaning on her third husband, Joshua Hall, for comfort these days as things heat up in the courtroom battle with her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead, over custody of their three-year-old son, Hudson. She shared a very intimate snapshot of her and Joshua making out by a campfire to show that everything is OK when the two of them are together.

The image doesn’t have either of their faces in the shot because it’s pretty clear they are only into each other — no one else exists in their PDA moment. Both of them are dressed casually as the Christina on the Coast star sits snuggly into her husband’s lap as they share their romantic moment around the fire. While the photo looks peaceful, the caption indicates that there’s a lot more going on in her personal life which seems to allude to Anstead.

“Tennessee nights,” she wrote. “This place has been so good for my soul. When the world is spinning and people are a**holes, this is my safe place. The fall weather, the trees and animals, quiet nights by the fire. Life is short. Spend it with people who light up your life instead of try to dim it.” Anstead recently filed new documents in court to try and prevent her from allowing Hudson in her social media ads or on her TV shows. “It is my goal to ensure that Hudson is allowed a childhood that is joyful, healthy, and natural, with as few stresses as possible, and this should be prioritized above creating commercial opportunity and content,” Anstead’s court documents stated, via Us Weekly.

Christina’s rebuttal called her ex’s filing “truly offensive and simply untrue,” and she noted that “his motivation is not Hudson’s best interest,” but possibly some type of retaliation against her. The TV personality has also clashed with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, over their children, daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, in the past as well. Hopefully, all of the parties involved will find a way to co-parent amicably for the sake of their entire blended family soon.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity exes who never buried the hatchet.

