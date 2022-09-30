ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's The Best Coffee Shop In Miami

By Zuri Anderson
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Miami is full of stellar coffee joints ready to serve you delicious lattes, espresso-loaded drinks, and other favorites. With so many joints dotting the city and its nearby communities, where can you find the best one?

That's where Yelp comes in. The website has a list of the highest-rated coffee shops in the Magic City, and GROU Coffee + Cowork claimed the No. 1 spot!

This new spot not only sells locally-sourced coffee, tea, food, and desserts, but it also doubles as a place for you and your co-workers to hang out. If you're riding solo and need a cup of Joe while you're working, GROU has spaces for that, as well.

Gabriela B. shared her experience at the coffee shop:

"Grou is my favorite spot to get coffee either delivered or on the go. The staff is so friendly and inviting. There are just enough tables in case you want to hang out. My go to is an iced vanilla latte with oat milk (delicious) and the vegan empanadas. There are two varieties of vegan empanadas, one is made with lentils and the other is made with Jack fruit. You can't go wrong with either one. They also have a huge assortment of baked goods to choose from, I personally like the savory stuff."

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated coffee shops in the Miami area:

  1. GROU Coffee + Cowork
  2. Cafe Vidita
  3. Suite Habana Cafe
  4. Brewing Buddha Cafe & Arthouse
  5. Our Grounds
  6. Imperial Moto Cafe
  7. Birdie J Cafe
  8. La Colada Gourmet
  9. White Rose Coffee
  10. House of Per’La

Check out the full list of amazing coffee shops on Yelp .

