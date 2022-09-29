Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
New Mexico family hit hard by Hurricane Ian
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico family who relocated to Florida is now dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "I was in survival mode," said New Mexico native, Monica Thomas. "I don't think I've been able to wrap my head around what's been going on until yesterday. I was in flight or fight, you know? 'Make sure my family is ok' mode. The hurricane was going 8 miles per hour. It sounded like a train. We were scared. I don't know how to necessarily describe it without somebody going through it. It's been something else."
US shift away from coal hits tribal community in New Mexico
The closure of the San Juan Generating Station follows years of legal battles by environmentalists and mounting regulatory pressures aimed at curbing pollution and climate change.
KOAT 7
Celebrate New Mexico: Chile Flight Team
In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd meets a group of airplane pilots who help make the opening ceremony for Balloon Fiesta so special. They fly a formation flight over the field, right before the balloons take off.
NM’s gubernatorial candidates dive into police funding, homelessness, oil and gas, and more
The New Mexico governor went head-to-head with a former meteorologist on Friday in an Albuquerque television studio where they relayed their views and priorities for the state. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Mark Ronchetti took priority over NBC’s Friday night primetime TV content to pitch New Mexicans on why one...
New Mexico's High Alcohol Death Rate May Lead to Tax Increase
New Mexico leads the nation in alcohol-related deaths, and the unfortunate statistic may lead to a tax increase for residents. Credit: Jupiter Images (Getty Images) According to a recent report from the Associated Press, the state's Legislative Health and Human Services Committee has selected an alcohol tax increase as one of its top priorities for 2023's legislative session.
ladailypost.com
Gov. Proclaims October ‘Disability Employment Awareness Month’ In New Mexico
SANTA FE — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued an official proclamation naming October 2022 as Disability Employment Awareness Month throughout the State of New Mexico. In proclaiming Disability Employment Awareness Month, the governor states that “New Mexico employers can reap the benefits of hiring people with...
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Manufacturers Seek Next Generation Workers
ALBUQUERQUE — Young people don’t have to leave New Mexico or assume significant college loan debt to find good-paying, skilled jobs in cutting-edge industries. New Mexico’s manufacturers want students and those new to the workforce to consider fulfilling and challenging careers in their critical industry, which contributes $4.62 billion to the state’s economy and employs 26,000 people.
KOAT 7
Hispanic vote expected to sway race for New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District
The Hispanic vote is expected to play a significant role in our state and local elections. According to the U.S. Census, Hispanics account for 50.5 percent of New Mexicans. "The Hispanic vote in New Mexico is very significant for any candidate," KOAT political analyst Brian Sanderoff said. "If Hispanics tend to favor a particular candidate, their block of votes can be crucial in winning the election."
Books set in New Mexico
Stacker compiled a list of books set in New Mexico from Goodreads. Whether you're looking for a good read set in the state you call home, or you're looking to expand your curiosity with a writer you're already familiar with, we've got you covered.
1st debate highlights stakes in New Mexico race for governor
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former television meteorologist is making his case to replace the Democratic governor of New Mexico, as the candidates prepare for a live-broadcast debate on Friday night. Republican nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti is campaigning on a law-and-order platform with proposals for annual tax rebates tied to oilfield production and a referendum that could ban abortion with limited exceptions. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is promoting her management of the economy and health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as her support for abortion access and expanded social programs, including tuition-free college for New Mexico residents and expanded access to preschool and no-pay child care. The televised debate from KOB 4 takes place ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Early voting begins Oct. 11 by absentee ballots that can be mailed and turned in by hand.
kclibrary.org
Merchants of the Santa Fe Trail
From 1821 until the 1880s, the Santa Fe Trail was a thoroughfare for pioneers, merchants, and military personnel traveling from Independence or Kansas City, Missouri, to Santa Fe, New Mexico. Historian Joy Poole examines the stories of three of those journeyers, all merchants. Charles Trumbull Hayden was a freighter who...
losalamosreporter.com
Actress/Activist Jane Fonda Attends Santa Fe Fundraiser For Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard
Actress/activist Jane Fonda, second from right, attended a campaign fundraiser Thursday in Santa Fe for State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard, far left. Also present were, from left, Maggie Charsley, Ellen Mills, Karyl Ann Armbruster and Andrea Determan. Not pictured is Theresa Cull, candidate for Los Alamos County Council. Courtesy photo.
Local group urges state lawmakers to end Albuquerque rent control prohibition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors will be discussing rent control during Monday night’s meeting. This is after dozens of Albuquerque residents have gone in front of the council, week after week, demanding change. The People’s Housing Project, a grassroots organization, said rent control legislation is necessary to prevent more people from becoming homeless. They […]
KRQE News 13
Study: What it takes to afford a 2-bedroom apartment in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The amount of money people make is continuing to be outpaced by the cost of housing, according to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Their yearly report titled Out of Reach looked at the average amount one would have to make in each state in the United States to afford housing, based on the idea that housing should only take about 30% of one’s income.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Reelect Boebert to save the Western Slope
Colorado is the tale of two conflicting cultures. Standing between the Western Slope and the Californicated Front Range is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert — a woman with a gun on her hip who started a restaurant called Shooters in the town of Rifle. In the urban world, that all seems pretty creepy. Progressives in Denver, Boulder and a few upscale resorts in Boebert’s 3rd Congressional District don’t understand her.
krwg.org
Pecan farmers face big challenge with drought
Pecan orchards are a common sight in Las Cruces. Dating back to the early 1900’s, the industry has flourished in southern New Mexico. Today, southern New Mexico is home to over 51,000 acres of pecan orchards. New Mexico State University pecan expert Dr. Richard Hereema says that while it may seem odd to grow in such a dry environment, New Mexico has many advantages for pecan growers that other areas do not have.
New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Funding will be used for a project in southwest New Mexico that will provide a 6-mile direct route to El Paso and I-10. In addition, the roadway will connect the Santa Teresa […] The post New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10 appeared first on Transportation Today.
losalamosreporter.com
NMFOG: Release Of Rio Rancho Public Records – Unnecessary Legal Fight
The release of public records by the city of Rio Rancho Wednesday concerning the death of a two-year-old in December in Rio Rancho ended a legal fight “that didn’t need to happen,” said Kathi Bearden, president of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government. The Santa Fe...
lilwaynehq.com
Lil Wayne To Perform Live At The Rio Rancho Events Center In New Mexico
Later this year on Saturday, December 3rd, Lil Wayne is putting on a live concert in Rio Rancho. Tunechi, Kid Ink, Jacquees, Ice Spice, J.I., and more music artists are set to perform live at the Rio Rancho Events Center in New Mexico. If you wish to attend this Paragon...
FBI: Jetliner evacuated in Albuquerque after security threat
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An American Airlines flight from Texas to New Mexico was evacuated Sunday after landing at the Albuquerque airport because of a security threat, authorities said. All 179 people aboard Flight 928 from Dallas-Fort Worth were taken off the jet in the morning at Albuquerque International Sunport and were bused to the […]
