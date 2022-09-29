Read full article on original website
Related
A New Mexico Referendum Could Be A Model For Improving Early Education
After Washington fumbled the care agenda, the states can pick up the slack.
ladailypost.com
Gov. Proclaims October ‘Disability Employment Awareness Month’ In New Mexico
SANTA FE — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued an official proclamation naming October 2022 as Disability Employment Awareness Month throughout the State of New Mexico. In proclaiming Disability Employment Awareness Month, the governor states that “New Mexico employers can reap the benefits of hiring people with...
Santa Fe Reporter
Lawmakers Consider Changes to NM Alcohol Taxes
State lawmakers later this week are scheduled to continue discussing proposed revisions to New Mexico’s state taxes on alcohol. Taxation and Revenue Department Director of Tax Policy Mark Chaiken and Chief Economist Lucinda Sydow will present an overview on excise taxes on alcoholic beverages, cannabis, cigarettes and tobacco products to legislators on the Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy Committee Thursday during its two-day meeting in Santa Fe. New Mexico In Depth, which recently published a seven-part series on the state’s alcohol problems, reports that lawmakers at this week’s meeting will continue examining ways the state’s alcohol tax system could be adjusted to both deter excessive alcohol use and fund treatment. “Everyone needs to understand the landscape before we have a serious conversation about how it should be changed,” state Rep. Christine Chandler, D-Los Alamos, tells New Mexico In Depth. The current tax structure, the story notes, doesn’t adjust with inflation and any of its preventative value has all but evaporated in the last 30 years, David Jernigan, a professor at Boston University School of Public Health, says. As for funding treatment, of the annual $50 million raised by alcohol taxes, 45% benefits local DWI grant councils, 5% drug courts and most of the rest goes to the state’s general fund. Rep. Jason Harper, R-Rio Rancho, tells NMID that formula needs to change and says he would not support any increase in taxes until 100% of revenue benefits prevention and treatment programs.
NM’s gubernatorial candidates dive into police funding, homelessness, oil and gas, and more
The New Mexico governor went head-to-head with a former meteorologist on Friday in an Albuquerque television studio where they relayed their views and priorities for the state. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Mark Ronchetti took priority over NBC’s Friday night primetime TV content to pitch New Mexicans on why one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
losalamosreporter.com
Given Three Minutes To Introduce Themselves, Here’s What Candidates For Council Had To Say At The LWV Candidates Forum – Part 1
Candidates for Los Alamos County Council on screen Thursday with LWV moderator Barbara Calef, Lynn Jones who asked the questions and timekeeper Willow Chartrand Screenshot/losalamosreporter.com. maire@losalamosreporter.com. As Los Alamos County Council Chair and candidate for reelection Randall Ryti said Thursday evening during the League of Women Voters Virtual Candidate Forum,...
US shift away from coal hits tribal community in New Mexico
The closure of the San Juan Generating Station follows years of legal battles by environmentalists and mounting regulatory pressures aimed at curbing pollution and climate change.
KFOX 14
Higher tax rates on alcohol considered by New Mexico lawmakers
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. — Lawmakers in New Mexico debated whether the tax on alcohol should be a higher cost. KFOX14 spoke with a liquor store owner in Sunland Park who told us they were already struggling with high costs, so a higher alcohol state tax would kill their business.
KOAT 7
Hispanic vote expected to sway race for New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District
The Hispanic vote is expected to play a significant role in our state and local elections. According to the U.S. Census, Hispanics account for 50.5 percent of New Mexicans. "The Hispanic vote in New Mexico is very significant for any candidate," KOAT political analyst Brian Sanderoff said. "If Hispanics tend to favor a particular candidate, their block of votes can be crucial in winning the election."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local group urges state lawmakers to end Albuquerque rent control prohibition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors will be discussing rent control during Monday night’s meeting. This is after dozens of Albuquerque residents have gone in front of the council, week after week, demanding change. The People’s Housing Project, a grassroots organization, said rent control legislation is necessary to prevent more people from becoming homeless. They […]
1st debate highlights stakes in New Mexico race for governor
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former television meteorologist is making his case to replace the Democratic governor of New Mexico, as the candidates prepare for a live-broadcast debate on Friday night. Republican nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti is campaigning on a law-and-order platform with proposals for annual tax rebates tied to oilfield production and a referendum that could ban abortion with limited exceptions. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is promoting her management of the economy and health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as her support for abortion access and expanded social programs, including tuition-free college for New Mexico residents and expanded access to preschool and no-pay child care. The televised debate from KOB 4 takes place ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Early voting begins Oct. 11 by absentee ballots that can be mailed and turned in by hand.
New Mexico's High Alcohol Death Rate May Lead to Tax Increase
New Mexico leads the nation in alcohol-related deaths, and the unfortunate statistic may lead to a tax increase for residents. Credit: Jupiter Images (Getty Images) According to a recent report from the Associated Press, the state's Legislative Health and Human Services Committee has selected an alcohol tax increase as one of its top priorities for 2023's legislative session.
losalamosreporter.com
NMFOG: Release Of Rio Rancho Public Records – Unnecessary Legal Fight
The release of public records by the city of Rio Rancho Wednesday concerning the death of a two-year-old in December in Rio Rancho ended a legal fight “that didn’t need to happen,” said Kathi Bearden, president of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government. The Santa Fe...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Albuquerque schools accepting donations for ‘Socktober’ event
The Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) will be holding a sock drive this October to help those in need.
KOAT 7
New Mexico family hit hard by Hurricane Ian
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico family who relocated to Florida is now dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "I was in survival mode," said New Mexico native, Monica Thomas. "I don't think I've been able to wrap my head around what's been going on until yesterday. I was in flight or fight, you know? 'Make sure my family is ok' mode. The hurricane was going 8 miles per hour. It sounded like a train. We were scared. I don't know how to necessarily describe it without somebody going through it. It's been something else."
Books set in New Mexico
Stacker compiled a list of books set in New Mexico from Goodreads. Whether you're looking for a good read set in the state you call home, or you're looking to expand your curiosity with a writer you're already familiar with, we've got you covered.
Spanish dialect unique to portions of Colorado and New Mexico is fading away
SAN LUIS, Colorado — When I hear my grandmother or anyone else from northern New Mexico or southern Colorado speak Spanish, it feels like a warm, familiar blanket from my childhood. Sadly, that blanket is quickly unraveling, and soon I’ll only have threads of it left. It’s a...
ALS Association New Mexico Chapter raising awareness for disease
The ALS Association New Mexico Chapter hosted an event to get people talking, and walking, about the disease.
ladailypost.com
Environmental Activist/Actress Jane Fonda Joins Re-election Event For New Mexico Land Commissioner Garcia Richard
Gathered at a campaign fundraiser for Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard Thursday in Santa Fe, from left, Garcia Richard with supporters Maggie Charsley, Ellen Mills, Karyl Ann Armbruster, environmental activist/actress Jane Fonda and supporter Andrea Determan. Fonda said she was so impressed by Garcia Richard’s accomplishments in her first four years as land commissioner that she wanted to be an active participant in her re-election and success. As the first woman, Latino and educator elected to serve as land commissioner, Garcia Richard oversees 9 million surface acres and 13 million mineral acres of land in New Mexico. Not pictured, Los Alamos County Council candidate Theresa Cull. Courtesy photo.
KOAT 7
Celebrate New Mexico: Chile Flight Team
In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd meets a group of airplane pilots who help make the opening ceremony for Balloon Fiesta so special. They fly a formation flight over the field, right before the balloons take off.
KRQE News 13
Study: What it takes to afford a 2-bedroom apartment in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The amount of money people make is continuing to be outpaced by the cost of housing, according to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Their yearly report titled Out of Reach looked at the average amount one would have to make in each state in the United States to afford housing, based on the idea that housing should only take about 30% of one’s income.
Comments / 1