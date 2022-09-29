State lawmakers later this week are scheduled to continue discussing proposed revisions to New Mexico’s state taxes on alcohol. Taxation and Revenue Department Director of Tax Policy Mark Chaiken and Chief Economist Lucinda Sydow will present an overview on excise taxes on alcoholic beverages, cannabis, cigarettes and tobacco products to legislators on the Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy Committee Thursday during its two-day meeting in Santa Fe. New Mexico In Depth, which recently published a seven-part series on the state’s alcohol problems, reports that lawmakers at this week’s meeting will continue examining ways the state’s alcohol tax system could be adjusted to both deter excessive alcohol use and fund treatment. “Everyone needs to understand the landscape before we have a serious conversation about how it should be changed,” state Rep. Christine Chandler, D-Los Alamos, tells New Mexico In Depth. The current tax structure, the story notes, doesn’t adjust with inflation and any of its preventative value has all but evaporated in the last 30 years, David Jernigan, a professor at Boston University School of Public Health, says. As for funding treatment, of the annual $50 million raised by alcohol taxes, 45% benefits local DWI grant councils, 5% drug courts and most of the rest goes to the state’s general fund. Rep. Jason Harper, R-Rio Rancho, tells NMID that formula needs to change and says he would not support any increase in taxes until 100% of revenue benefits prevention and treatment programs.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 18 HOURS AGO