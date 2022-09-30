Read full article on original website
In the face of massive destruction: South Coast relief agency sends aid to areas hit by Hurricane Ian
They are scenes of incredible destruction. Florida is still reeling from Hurricane Ian, which is being called the most destructive storm in the state’s history. A team from the Santa Barbara-based aid group Direct Relief is in Florida right now, working to get critically needed medicine, and medical supplies to clinics in the disaster zone.
Florida nonprofit on Sanibel Island pivots to disaster relief after Ian
Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Maria Espinoza, the executive director of FISH, a nonprofit providing disaster assistance to the Sanibel and Captiva Islands after Hurricane Ian. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tribes are pushing to play a larger role in water-sharing agreements
States that share the Colorado River are struggling to agree on how to make big new cuts and how much water they each take. And some of the tribal governments within those states are protesting that they don't have a seat at the table. Megan Myscofski, with member station Arizona Public Media, reports on one tribe in Arizona that fought in court to have some of their water restored.
Hurricane Ian deepens Florida's insurance industry crisis
Florida State University associate professor Charles Nyce joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss why, even before Hurricane Ian, Floridians were paying some of the highest homeowners insurance rates in the country, and address questions about whether the state-backed insurer will be able to pay out claims after the storm.
Battles are popping up around the country over how elections are run. Here's how it looks in Georgia
The growing battle over elections and how they are run is in full fury in Georgia. Election officials have resigned and retired in large numbers. Election workers are trying to access more security. And now officials are pointing out a new front in the battle. Activists driven by lies about election fraud have been raising objections to tens of thousands of voter registrations to get them thrown off the rolls.
It's off! New rocket has first successful flight from Central Coast
An aerospace company is celebrating its first successful rocket test launch, which happened over the weekend from the Central Coast. Firefly Aerospace launched once of its nearly 100 foot tall Alpha rockets from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Saturday morning. The rocket carried three space science experiments into a low Earth orbit.
