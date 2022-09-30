Texas Bucket List: Caverns of Sonora. This is a must if you haven’t been yet. 155 feet below the surface in Sonora, Texas is one of the best caves in the world. World famous for its butterfly formation piece that is the only one like it in the entire world. This cave explore is also a camp ground you can stay at too. So it’s a perfect weekend trip or day road trip to see.

SONORA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO