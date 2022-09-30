ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Val Verde County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

O’Rourke watch party brings together Uvalde families

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — NBC 23’s Adam Cardona attended the Beto O’Rourke watch party where many attendees were looking to have the issue of gun laws addressed in the debate. Before the debate, some of the families who lost children in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde made a trip to the Rio […]
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

35 family members of Uvalde shooting victims throw their support behind Beto O’Rourke ahead of debate

EDINBURG — Hours ahead of the only planned gubernatorial debate of the election cycle, the families of Uvalde school shooting victims threw their support behind Democrat Beto O’Rourke, saying in a news conference that incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, had not taken meaningful enough action on gun control measures following the deaths of 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Society
Local
Texas Government
City
Hondo, TX
Local
Texas Society
Val Verde County, TX
Government
County
Val Verde County, TX
Uvalde, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nra#Guns#Politics Local#Friends Of The#Robb Elementary School#An Ar
Tom Handy

Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott

Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Two dead and 10 hospitalized after major Uvalde wreck, police say

SAN ANTONIO — Uvalde police say two people are dead and 10 recovering at local hospitals after a major crash involving an 18-wheeler in the heart of town. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at Main and Getty, and shut down the intersection for several hours as authorities investigated.
UVALDE, TX
Nick Summers - Explorer

Caverns Of Sonora A Must For All Texans.

Texas Bucket List: Caverns of Sonora. This is a must if you haven’t been yet. 155 feet below the surface in Sonora, Texas is one of the best caves in the world. World famous for its butterfly formation piece that is the only one like it in the entire world. This cave explore is also a camp ground you can stay at too. So it’s a perfect weekend trip or day road trip to see.
SONORA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
830times.com

COMMUNITY — Sleeping Lady Bakery celebration focus of First Friday Art Walk event at the Firehouse

It’s taken Andrea Gomez nearly a year to acknowledge that she’s an artist. The 29-year-old pastry maker has been dazzling Del Rioans with her creations under the banner of the Sleeping Lady Bakery, named for the famed mountain range visible to the south. And while many of her clients and tasters of her delectable delights have marveled at her work, she always felt her cakes and pastries were more a labor love than examples of edible imagery.
DEL RIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy