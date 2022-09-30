Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Protesters gather outside of Friends of NRA event in Del Rio to stand with Uvalde
DEL RIO – The Friends of NRA held a fundraising event Saturday in Del Rio, about 80 miles to the West of Uvalde. A small group gathered outside the event to protest and stand in solidarity with the Uvalde community. “If that guy didn’t have an assault weapon, if...
KRGV
Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke discuss Uvalde shooting in debate at UTRGV
The shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde was the front and center topic at the gubernatorial debate between Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke Friday night at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. The topic also included the issue of addressing gun violence in a legislative session in Texas.
O’Rourke watch party brings together Uvalde families
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — NBC 23’s Adam Cardona attended the Beto O’Rourke watch party where many attendees were looking to have the issue of gun laws addressed in the debate. Before the debate, some of the families who lost children in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde made a trip to the Rio […]
KSAT 12
35 family members of Uvalde shooting victims throw their support behind Beto O’Rourke ahead of debate
EDINBURG — Hours ahead of the only planned gubernatorial debate of the election cycle, the families of Uvalde school shooting victims threw their support behind Democrat Beto O’Rourke, saying in a news conference that incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, had not taken meaningful enough action on gun control measures following the deaths of 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.
Uvalde victims' parents pressure Abbott on gun control ahead of governor debate
The families of some of the 19 children killed in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting challenged Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on his opposition to tougher gun laws Friday, per AP. The big picture: Following the deadliest school shooting in the state's history, the topic of gun control is likely to...
KSAT 12
Uvalde parents demand stricter gun laws ahead of Abbott, O’Rourke gubernatorial debate
Before the gubernatorial debate between Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke in the Rio Grande Valley, the parents of several Robb Elementary students stepped up to the microphone to voice their opinions on one of the state’s most divisive topics: gun control. It’s an issue that’s close to their...
KSAT 12
Uvalde CISD installs fence, restricts media access as parents’ protest marks fourth day
UVALDE – The standoff between Uvalde CISD and the parents of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims has intensified after the district took it a step further by installing fences and restricting media access. Friday marked day four of the protest from the parents, who have remained outside of...
Can Beto O'Rourke Beat Greg Abbott? Uvalde Moment Gives Way to Grim Hopes
Beto O'Rourke is winning the conversation on guns. His polling on other issues, however, could bode trouble as he seeks to unseat Republican Greg Abbott.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott
Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
WFAA
Uvdale shooting victim's parent denounces Abbott for saying Texas can't ban adults under 21 from purchasing guns
A parent of one of the victims who died at the Robb Elementary school shooting has slammed Governor Abbott for saying that it's not possible to raise the age to buy assault weapons.
