Levittown Man Accused Of Choking 10-Year-Old, Hitting Child's Mother

Harshdeep (Harry) Brar Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man was charged with assault after allegedly choking a 10-year-old boy and hitting his mother.

The incident took place in Jericho on Sunday, June 27.

According to detectives, a witness, and the mother of an 11-year-old (10 at the time of the incident) boy, came to the Second Precinct Station House in Woodbury to report an incident that occurred in her home in June of 2021.

The mother told police she heard a disturbance coming from her son’s bedroom. When she entered she saw her friend, Harshdeep (Harry) Brar, age 29, of Levittown, with his arm around her son's neck, police said.d

The mother attempted to intervene and Brar began punching her son and striking her, police added.

After the incident, Brar left the residence.

After a thorough investigation, Brar was arrested and charged with:

Criminal obstruction of breathing/strangulation

Assault

Endangering the welfare of a child

He was arraigned on Thursday, Sept. 29 in Hempstead.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.