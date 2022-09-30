ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

Police: 1 person shot in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to the 200 block of W. Oregon Street Tuesday afternoon in Evansville. Neighbors in the area tell us they hear about five shots, then saw someone limp to a white car, then drive away. Police say one person was shot, but the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Man facing charges after gunfire outside Evansville bar

A man is facing several charges in Evansville after an incident involving gunfire outside a local bar, according to police. Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say they were sent to Rick's Sports Bar on South Green River Road just before 11 p.m. Sunday after a 911 caller reported hearing four or five gunshots.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

EPD: Arrest made in Sunday night stabbing, victim and suspect are brothers

Police in Evansville say an arrest has been made in a stabbing that happened on Harriet Street late Sunday night, and that the victim and suspect are brothers. As we previously reported, officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to an area of Harriet Street late Sunday night on a report of a stabbing.
EVANSVILLE, IN
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
104.1 WIKY

Suspect Choked Woman Until She Passed Out

Evansville police were sent to a home on Jefferson Avenue early Saturday morning. A victim at the home told police she was arguing with 28 year old Davion Robinson and he started choking her until she blacked out. Robinson denied touching the victim, but police noted red marks on the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville police searching for stabbing suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times Sunday night. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Harriet Street. Officials say two men got into a fight and one of the men stabbed the other several times. The victim was taken to a local […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Officials investigating suspicious fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a home in the 300 block of Read Street. Just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Evansville Police Department confirmed crews were called back to the scene to extinguish hot spots. They say the initial fire happened around 8 p.m. Monday. According...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

ECSD says “an old scam has reared its ugly head”

ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) says an old scam has returned, and the scam involves claims that a loved one has been arrested and needs bail money. ECSD says some people in Edwards County have received calls from someone claiming to be a relative like a grandchild. Deputies say the […]
EDWARDS COUNTY, IL
14news.com

Deputies: Driver with .215 BAC hits school bus

WEBSTER CO, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office say they were on patrol on St. Rt. 132 outside of Sebree, when they were flagged down because of a crash. It happened Tuesday afternoon. They say a car hit a school bus, but the car left...
SEBREE, KY
14news.com

Medical helicopter called to Warrick Co. crash

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews, including a medical helicopter, were called to a crash Tuesday night near Boonville. Dispatchers say it happened at the intersection of IN-61 and Roeder Road. We are working to get more information.
BOONVILLE, IN
14news.com

Semi crashes into restaurant in Princeton, closes intersection

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Broadway Street and Main Street due to a crash. Princeton police say the crash involved a semi going into a building. A picture shared with us shows the building hit was Susan...
PRINCETON, IN
wevv.com

McLean County man identified after fatal weekend house fire

Authorities are continuing to look into the cause of a weekend house fire that claimed the life of a man in McLean County, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police says its detectives are investigating the fire, which happened on Saturday morning around 8:45 a.m. KSP says the fire broke out at...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

2 children airlifted after serious crash in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says eight people were hurt in a drunk driving accident that sent two children to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials tell us the accident happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Wrights Landing Road. Detectives believe a Ford F-150 ran through […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY

