14news.com
Affidavit: Child’s body placed in tote, left in storage facility
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say they found a child’s remains inside a tote in a storage unit in Daviess County. Investigators say the 9-year old’s father, Jose Gomez-Alvarez and his girlfriend, Cheyanne Porter, are being held on tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse charges.
14news.com
Police: 1 person shot in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to the 200 block of W. Oregon Street Tuesday afternoon in Evansville. Neighbors in the area tell us they hear about five shots, then saw someone limp to a white car, then drive away. Police say one person was shot, but the...
wevv.com
Man facing charges after gunfire outside Evansville bar
A man is facing several charges in Evansville after an incident involving gunfire outside a local bar, according to police. Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say they were sent to Rick's Sports Bar on South Green River Road just before 11 p.m. Sunday after a 911 caller reported hearing four or five gunshots.
wevv.com
EPD: Arrest made in Sunday night stabbing, victim and suspect are brothers
Police in Evansville say an arrest has been made in a stabbing that happened on Harriet Street late Sunday night, and that the victim and suspect are brothers. As we previously reported, officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to an area of Harriet Street late Sunday night on a report of a stabbing.
DCSO: Remains found in Owensboro storage facility connected to missing person’s report
(WEHT) - The Daviess County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after suspected human remains were found inside of a storage container rented by a woman involved in a missing person's complaint.
wevv.com
Funeral arrangements made for 18-month-old victim in Evansville murder investigation
A young victim in a murder investigation out of Evansville, Indiana, will be laid to rest on Monday. Funeral services for Nyheim Cashton Groves will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, at the Nazarene Missionary Baptist Church in Evansville, according to the young child's obituary. Visitations for...
WCSO: Sebree man charged after collision with school bus
(WEHT) - A Sebree man was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants after a collision involving a school bus.
wevv.com
Suspect in Evansville murder-for-hire case has mental evaluation hearing ahead of trial
An 18-year-old Evansville man who was charged in a suspected murder-for-hire plot made an appearance in court on Monday. Court records show that on Monday, a hearing was held on a Petition for Evaluation for Intellectual Disability filed by 18-year-old Daniel Alvey. Another hearing on the findings of the evaluation...
104.1 WIKY
Suspect Choked Woman Until She Passed Out
Evansville police were sent to a home on Jefferson Avenue early Saturday morning. A victim at the home told police she was arguing with 28 year old Davion Robinson and he started choking her until she blacked out. Robinson denied touching the victim, but police noted red marks on the...
Evansville police searching for stabbing suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times Sunday night. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Harriet Street. Officials say two men got into a fight and one of the men stabbed the other several times. The victim was taken to a local […]
wevv.com
Evansville man accused of child molestation being held on $100,000 cash bond
An Evansville man is being held on a $100,000 cash bond after being arrested on multiple charges of child molestation over the weekend. Records show 33-year-old Timothy Hart of Evansville was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Saturday afternoon. According to court records, Hart faces six felony...
14news.com
Officials investigating suspicious fire in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a home in the 300 block of Read Street. Just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Evansville Police Department confirmed crews were called back to the scene to extinguish hot spots. They say the initial fire happened around 8 p.m. Monday. According...
ECSD says “an old scam has reared its ugly head”
ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) says an old scam has returned, and the scam involves claims that a loved one has been arrested and needs bail money. ECSD says some people in Edwards County have received calls from someone claiming to be a relative like a grandchild. Deputies say the […]
14news.com
Deputies: Driver with .215 BAC hits school bus
WEBSTER CO, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office say they were on patrol on St. Rt. 132 outside of Sebree, when they were flagged down because of a crash. It happened Tuesday afternoon. They say a car hit a school bus, but the car left...
wevv.com
Jury selection begins in trial for man accused of murdering Illinois teen
Jury selection began on Monday for a murder trial out of Wayne County, Illinois. Wayne County Court officials tell us that several jurors were seated Monday for the trial of Brodey Murbarger, but that the jury selection wasn't completed. Murbarger was arrested in connection to the death of Megan Nichols,...
14news.com
Medical helicopter called to Warrick Co. crash
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews, including a medical helicopter, were called to a crash Tuesday night near Boonville. Dispatchers say it happened at the intersection of IN-61 and Roeder Road. We are working to get more information.
wevv.com
Traffic partially blocked after crash on Lloyd Expressway in Vanderburgh County
Crews are at the scene of a crash in west Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Just before 9:30 a.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said it was at the scene of a crash with injuries in the area of South Red Bank Road and the West Lloyd Expressway. VCSO says eastbound traffic...
14news.com
Semi crashes into restaurant in Princeton, closes intersection
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Broadway Street and Main Street due to a crash. Princeton police say the crash involved a semi going into a building. A picture shared with us shows the building hit was Susan...
wevv.com
McLean County man identified after fatal weekend house fire
Authorities are continuing to look into the cause of a weekend house fire that claimed the life of a man in McLean County, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police says its detectives are investigating the fire, which happened on Saturday morning around 8:45 a.m. KSP says the fire broke out at...
2 children airlifted after serious crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says eight people were hurt in a drunk driving accident that sent two children to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials tell us the accident happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Wrights Landing Road. Detectives believe a Ford F-150 ran through […]
