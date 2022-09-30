Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
BYU's 'Cosmo Cougar' thrills crowd, may be the strongest mascot in the nation
BYU found itself tied with Utah State at 17 at halftime on Thursday, but the Cougars eventually took care of business in a 38-26 win to improve to 4-1. While the players were performing on the field, the best showing of the night may have been from BYU’s mascot, Cosmo Cougar. This is truly impressive:
ksl.com
From long-time assistant to head coach, Weber State's Eric Duft excited for season
OGDEN — A little over four months has passed since Eric Duft took over the spot long held by the revered Randy Rahe as head coach of the Weber State men's basketball team. But for Duft, having spent 16 years by Rahe's side as an assistant has made the transition to head coach that much easier.
kslsports.com
Utah, BYU Move Up In Latest AP Poll Release
SALT LAKE CITY- Slow and steady wins the race and that is exactly what Utah and BYU are doing with their positioning in the AP Top 25 Poll. Both the Utes and Cougars moved up in the latest addition of the poll after strong performances in week five of the college football season.
ksl.com
High school football: Week 8 scores and schedule
SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 8 high school football games across the state. The KSL.com Game of the Week was a rematch of last year's 3A state championship game in which Grantsville won 14-10. But on Friday, Morgan came out on top this time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Uinta County Herald
Hall of Fame welcomes six individuals, champion football team
The annual Evanston Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place last Friday, Sept. 23, at the Roundhouse. Inductees included the town’s last state championship football team, four other athletes, a physicist and the late Dennis Ottley, all of whom had humble beginnings at Evanston High School. The ceremony began...
vanmeterbulldogs.org
8th Grade Football beats Ogden 32 – 6
The Bulldogs traveled to Ogden on Thursday afternoon to face off with the conference foe Bulldogs, and came away with the victory 32-6. Offensively Van Meter got off to a slow start, but were able to get it clicking on all cylinders later in the game. Ogden took an early lead, and Van Meter was unable to sustain a drive in the first quarter.
What has Utah’s viral father-daughter duo been up to? Here’s the latest
Mat and Savanna Shaw, a father-daughter duo from Utah, are going on a Christmas tour with Jim Brickman. Who are Claire and Dave Crosby? When is Mat and Savanna Shaw’s Christmas tour? Mat and Savanna Shaw and Claire and Dave Crosby are performing a Christmas concert in Salt Lake City.
kvnutalk
Hawaiians offer traditional, contemporary dancing at Ellen Eccles Theatre – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – The Tau Dance Theatre of Honolulu brought a taste of Native Hawaiian culture to the stage of the Ellen Eccles Theatre on Sept. 30. It was a delightful, enriching experience for the Cache Valley audience. Master storyteller Kealoha Kelekolio acted as master of ceremonies for the dance...
RELATED PEOPLE
deseret.com
The Senior Expo is Back and Better Than Ever!
The free Senior Expo is back and up to full speed for 2022. The annual Senior Expos are your opportunity to get answers and explore activities to empower seniors to live healthy lives with balanced wellbeing. We have assembled the best companies and brightest individuals in each location for the two-day events. This is a great opportunity for seniors to engage with each other and get to know some of the truly amazing experts in the senior services field. This is also an amazing opportunity for a one-stop-shop to learn about your Medicare options as open enrollment begins.
KSLTV
Forest ranger quashes rumors of Pineview Reservoir in town meeting
HUNTSVILLE, Utah — News travels fast in small towns. Rumors travel faster. “First and foremost, we’re not closing Pineview,” Sean Harwood said to a room full of applause. Harwood is the Ogden District Ranger for the U.S. Forest Service. Pineview Reservoir is in his district. One of...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Victims in SLC fatal rollover were father, toddler son
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the identities of a man and child killed Saturday when a pickup truck ran off Interstate 215 and into a water-filled ditch. The victims were Travis Weight, of Cache County, and his 2-year-old...
utahstories.com
The Legacy of The Man Who Photographed Women Wearing Body Paint in the Utah Desert
The human body has always been the most popular subject in contemporary art, and Utah artist, architect and photographer, Paul Butler, became famous for his remarkable nude figure drawings and photos of women wearing body paint. During photography and painting sessions, his female models often shared with him their insecurities...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kvnutalk
Cache County Council members having second thoughts about Open Space bond? – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY – With a bond issue already scheduled on the November ballot, some members of the Cache County Council now appear to be having second thoughts about the Open Space proposal. At a public hearing on the proposed Open Space Bond during the County Council’s meeting on Sept....
kjzz.com
Suspect arrested after shots fired in Davis County
SYRACUSE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect was arrested after police said shots were fired in Syracuse. Officers said they responded to the area of 1350 South and 1100 West on reports of the shots fired Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m. More from 2News. They said the suspect was later...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden auto-pedestrian accident sends juvenile to hospital
OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday night on Wall Avenue in Ogden. First responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after 9 p.m. “The vehicle was northbound in the 300 block (on...
Gephardt Daily
Two fundraising accounts posted for man who fell 40 feet from Farmington I-15 overpass
FARMINGTON, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two fundraising accounts have been established to benefit a man who fell 40 feet after jumping over an overpass barrier, likely to avoid being hit by a car coming his direction. But the barrier he jumped did not lead to an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gephardt Daily
Lightning strikes power pole, transformer in Roy
ROY, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A predawn lightning strike Thursday in Roy prompted a response from multiple fire and police agencies. The incident was reported at about 3:20 a.m., and emergency responders rushed to the scene, near 1900 West and 5800 South. Crews discovered a power...
ksl.com
Logan man charged with killing Brigham City father in DUI crash
LOGAN — A Logan man has been charged with being intoxicated when police say he caused a crash that killed a Brigham City father and critically injured another person last week on U.S. 91. Jorge Luis Robles, 38, was charged Wednesday with negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death,...
Herald-Journal
Target it isn't, but HomeGoods will occupy part of 400 North building
Editor's Note: This article has been modified to correct an inaccurate street reference pointed out by a reader, and an incomplete description of HomeGoods inventory has been removed. Another Target rumor has been dispelled in Logan, but a couple of businesses are slated to occupy vacant store space on the...
Gephardt Daily
Pilot walks away from plane crash in western Box Elder County
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Sept. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The pilot of a small private plane apparently survived a crash in Box Elder County‘s west desert. Details were sketchy, but a preliminary Federal Aviation Administration report released Friday afternoon said the Thursday plane crash caused “substantial” damage to the Cubcrafters CCK craft but listed injuries as zero.
Comments / 0