Miranda Lambert Looks Back on Her ‘Amazing’ Road to Country Music Superstardom in ACM Honors Speech

Miranda Lambert was presented the ACM Triple Crown Award at the 15th Annual ACM Honors. The show, which was taped on August 24, aired on Tuesday and it was a spectacular celebration of country music. Lambert’s award was presented because she earned Best New Female Artist, Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year over the course of her career. In her speech, she reflected on that path. Check out a clip below.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week

Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Chapel Hart Hits Grand Ole Opry Stage for First Time Ever And Absolutely Crushes It: VIDEO

Country music trio Chapel Hart had an exciting Saturday night when they took to the stage of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee for the very first time. In an Instagram post, the Grand Ole Opry shared a video of the America’s Got Talent group performing on its stage. “Golden buzzer [to] Opry stage. Chapel Hart stepped into the circle for the very first time tonight! The invite to play came after a sweet Twitter exchange over some triple-layer German Chocolate Cake.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Amy Grant’s Speech to Husband Vince Gill at ‘CMT Giants’ Will Have You Tearing Up

On September 12, several of the biggest names in country music came together for CMT Giants: Vince Gill. The 90-minute special saw artists like Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, and more paying tribute to Gill. Throughout the evening, the laundry list of artists took the stage to play Vince’s songs and to share a little about what he meant to them. However, the most emotional moments of the night came when his family spoke. His daughter Jenny Gill and his wife Amy Grant both left the audience in tears.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Country Singer Ties the Knot in Riverfront Nashville Wedding

Renee Blair is a married woman! A year after she first donned her stunning engagement ring, and after five years of dating, the country singer tied the knot to her long-time boyfriend Jordan Schmidt at Oakley Hall at Riverview in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, 24, the newlyweds exchanging vows in front of a roster of guests that included Mitchell Tenpenny, Katie Stevens, The Band Camino, HARDY, Polow da Don, and Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Can’t Believe This ‘Unforgettable’ Luke Combs ‘Beaches of Cheyenne’ Cover

Garth Brooks was honored at the Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 20. And he said that he never felt like a songwriter until he heard Luke Combs cover a song that he wrote. It was the third single on Fresh Horses, and comparatively speaking, it’s a little deeper into Garth’s sprawling catalog. Check out Garth’s tweet below.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Carrie Underwood Turning Down Florida Georgia Line’s Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Underwood Moment

The Backstreet Boys, Justin Bieber, Bebe Rexha, Nelly, Jason Derulo… hell even Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw… Florida Georgia Line has made a career out of collaborating with other artists. Carrie Underwood is not one of them. Given we had to live through Florida Georgia Line’s ridiculous Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit, what better time than now to take a look back at one of my favorite Carrie Underwood moments. Back in 2020, the FGL boys shared an Instagram […] The post Carrie Underwood Turning Down Florida Georgia Line’s Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Underwood Moment first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

George Strait Delivers Perfect Rendition Of Billy Joe Shaver’s “Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me” For Tribute Album

Leave it to The King to make this song sound just as good as the original. George Strait covered Billy Joe Shaver’s “Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me” for the forthcoming tribute album, Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver, and it’s safe to say he did his fellow Texas native more than justice (not that we ever expected anything less, though). The song was originally recorded by the one and only Waylon Jennings for his 1983 classic Honky […] The post George Strait Delivers Perfect Rendition Of Billy Joe Shaver’s “Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me” For Tribute Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
People

She's an Opry Record-Setter: Jeannie Seely Celebrates Over 5,000 Performances on Country's Most Famous Stage

The 55-year Opry member is shocked to learn that she's appeared more than any other artist in the show's 97-year history: "I was blown away" Jeannie Seely can trace her first memories of the Grand Ole Opry back to when she was just 4 years old. Growing up in tiny Townville, Pennsylvania, she and her family would huddle around the radio on Saturday nights to listen to the popular show. She loved it so much that, during the week, she kept trying to dial it in on...
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

Shania Twain Signs With Republic Nashville, Releases First Single in Five Years, ‘Waking Up Dreaming’

After being with Mercury Nashville since the beginning of her recording career in the early 1990s, Shania Twain has a new label home, Republic Nashville, and a new song and video to go with the switch — “Waking Up Dreaming,” her first official single in five years. It’s not just a new label for her — it’s a new label to everyone, as Twain’s statement about the signing established that she is the debut artist for Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records. “I couldn’t think of a better partner than Republic Nashville,” Twain said. “I’m honored and excited to be the...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Gwen Stefani Receives Two Standing Ovations Following Grand Ole Opry Debut

Gwen Stefani recently made her Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept. 10 and received two standing ovations following her performance with husband Blake Shelton. Shelton returned to the Opry for two back-to-back shows, bringing out his wife for a special performance of their recorded duets, the 2019 single “Nobody But You,” off Shelton’s album Fully Loaded: God’s Country and “Happy Anywhere,” released on his most recent 12th album, Body Language, in 2021.
CELEBRITIES

