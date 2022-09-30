The 55-year Opry member is shocked to learn that she's appeared more than any other artist in the show's 97-year history: "I was blown away" Jeannie Seely can trace her first memories of the Grand Ole Opry back to when she was just 4 years old. Growing up in tiny Townville, Pennsylvania, she and her family would huddle around the radio on Saturday nights to listen to the popular show. She loved it so much that, during the week, she kept trying to dial it in on...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO