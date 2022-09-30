NEW YORK -- As the Mets looked to make a last-ditch run at the National League East title, they found both the Braves and local weather patterns blocking their path. Monday’s series opener against the Nationals was postponed due to a steady rain that fell across the tri-state area throughout the afternoon and evening. The teams plan to make up the game as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Tuesday starting at 4:10 p.m. ET.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO