NWS Cheyenne: Near Freezing Temps Expected Later This Week
Some areas west of the Laramie Range could see freezing temperatures later this week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. "Overnight lows will begin to drop into the mid to lower 30s later this week," the NWS said. Wednesday's forecast calls for overnight lows of 31 degrees in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: There Is A Lot To Like About Wyoming Roads – But A Few Things Could Be Improved
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There is not a lonelier highway in America than some of those isolated stretches of pavement that crisscross the Cowboy State. Especially when bad weather occurs. Last week, we were almost stopped by low visibility on Highway 287 between Jeffrey City...
oilcity.news
Study exploring new southern Wyoming–northern Colorado public transit options as region grows
CASPER, Wyo. — A new study involving multiple transportation agencies is looking into the possibility of creating a new public transit connection between the Cheyenne, Wyoming, area and the north Front Range in Colorado. “As northern Colorado and southern Wyoming continue to grow, a regional transit system connecting the...
Cheyenne Records Ties For Second Hottest September On Record
The month of September 2022 in Cheynne continued the hot, dry weather pattern that was prevalent for most of the summer, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted the following comments on its website:. Despite the cooler weather and rainfall we've seen in the...
svinews.com
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Teton County on Friday, October 7
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, October 7, 2022 in honor and memory of Clarene Law. Ms. Law represented District 23 in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1991-2004. She passed away September 21, 2022.
thecheyennepost.com
City Announces Trash, Recycle, and Compost Schedule for Columbus Day
The City of Cheyenne has announced its trash, recycle, and compost pick-up schedule for Columbus Day, Monday, October 10, 2022. Scheduled trash, recycle, and compost pick-up will be on Saturday, October 8, due to the holiday. Please have your trash, recycle, and compost containers out by 6:00 a.m. The Solid...
capcity.news
Capitol Avenue Bronze Project to celebrate first anniversary with new statues for Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project will be celebrating its first anniversary by installing three new statues in the city. A year ago, Mayor Patrick Collins appointed the Capitol Avenue Bronze Commission, giving it the task of securing enough donors for 20 statues to be placed on Capitol Avenue.
Dutch Bros isn't coming to Cheyenne (at least, not yet)
Cheyenne's Dutch Bros isn't coming to the former Fernando's on Dell Range -Optopolis. Back in October 2021, there were site plans in the city planning website for a new Dutch Bros Coffee. Now, it appears the project may be no more, seeing a new submission within one of the project items from April 2022 in addition to some other rather unexpected details.
Branding Iron Online
A Sissy in Wyoming teaches a powerful lesson
On Friday, Sept. 30, the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center put on a one-night production of A Sissy in Wyoming, a play about the life of Larry “Sissy” Goodwin, a crossdresser who stood up for his right to dress how he wanted to. The play is written...
What October Events Are Happening In Cheyenne? Here’s A Full List
There are tons of memes that cover how some people react to the calendar flipping from September 30th to October 1st. It'll usually show a "normal" looking person, then, the next day, they're full-on Elvira or some other spooky character. I enjoy that meme. But, October is also my favorite...
Find Treasure At Laramie’s Newest Shop
Candlestix to Cupboards, Antiques and Collectible, is now OPEN in Laramie!. You know what they say; another man's trash is another man's treasure. And with a new antique store opening in Laramie, I'm ready to put on my Pirate costume, and search for my treasure!. No matter if anyone says...
78 MPH Wind Gust Recorded Near I-80 Summit
Friday brought hurricane-force winds to southeast Wyoming, closing roads, including Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie, to light, high-profile vehicles. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, a 78 mph wind gust was recorded at a site near the I-80 Summit. Here are some of the top wind gusts...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/3/22–10/4/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
This Is What’s Happening In Cheyenne This Weekend As We FALL Into October
We've made it to another weekend in Cheyenne. This one is going to say goodbye to September and hello to October as a fun changing of the guard. Cheyenne is loaded with fun events this weekend and the entire month of October. We'll have non-stop fun to the New Year, so hold on to your hats. Let's Go!
Woman Using Cheyenne Crosswalk Hit By Pickup
Cheyenne Police say a woman was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center after being hit by a man driving a pickup around noon on Tuesday. The incident happened on Dell Range near the intersection with Frontier Mall Drive. According to a CPD news release, the pickup, a Ford F250, was traveling south on Frontier Mall Drive and had stopped for a red light at Dell Range.
Heads Up Cheyenne and Laramie: Exit 358 on I-80 Now Open
Heads up, commuters and drivers in Cheyenne and Laramie - an accident West of Exit 358 westbound on I-80 resulted in an interstate closure today. If you're wondering why there was a traffic jam in the area today, this may be the source:
Electric Outage Reported In Cheyenne, Power Should Be Back
A spokeswoman for Black Hills Energy says power should be restored or will be shortly to most customers following a brief outage. Black Hills Energy spokeswoman Laurie Farkas told Townsquare Media that an equipment outage happened around noon today [Sept. 28] due to an equipment problem. Listeners told Townsquare Media that street lights on Dell Range were affected.
Body found at trailhead for popular Colorado recreation path
According to the Windsor Police Department, a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning. This is located in west Windsor, near Colorado Boulevard and River West Drive, with Windsor found between Greeley and Fort Collins. The body was found just before 8 AM, resulting in a...
Strong Winds Expected To Batter Areas Of SE Wyoming Friday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 60 miles per hour can be expected in parts of southeast Wyoming today [Sept. 23]. "Friday looks to be an overall windy day across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. High Wind Warnings are in effect for the wind-prone locations of southeast Wyoming including Arlington, Elk Mountain, Bordeaux, and Vedauwoo starting early Friday morning. Wind gusts around 60 MPH will be possible for these locations. Stay safe, especially if traveling in a light, high-profile vehicle. For the latest forecast, refer to weather.gov/cys."
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Police Ask for Help in Theft Case
The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance identifying the pictured male subject. He is suspected of stealing welding equipment and trailers from several local businesses. The total value of property stolen exceeds $20,000. The suspect vehicles appear to be a white Ford F150 with false Colorado plates and a gold...
