Cheyenne, WY

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Records Ties For Second Hottest September On Record

The month of September 2022 in Cheynne continued the hot, dry weather pattern that was prevalent for most of the summer, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted the following comments on its website:. Despite the cooler weather and rainfall we've seen in the...
CHEYENNE, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
City
Laramie, WY
svinews.com

Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Teton County on Friday, October 7

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, October 7, 2022 in honor and memory of Clarene Law. Ms. Law represented District 23 in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1991-2004. She passed away September 21, 2022.
WYOMING STATE
thecheyennepost.com

City Announces Trash, Recycle, and Compost Schedule for Columbus Day

The City of Cheyenne has announced its trash, recycle, and compost pick-up schedule for Columbus Day, Monday, October 10, 2022. Scheduled trash, recycle, and compost pick-up will be on Saturday, October 8, due to the holiday. Please have your trash, recycle, and compost containers out by 6:00 a.m. The Solid...
CHEYENNE, WY
Optopolis

Dutch Bros isn't coming to Cheyenne (at least, not yet)

Cheyenne's Dutch Bros isn't coming to the former Fernando's on Dell Range -Optopolis. Back in October 2021, there were site plans in the city planning website for a new Dutch Bros Coffee. Now, it appears the project may be no more, seeing a new submission within one of the project items from April 2022 in addition to some other rather unexpected details.
CHEYENNE, WY
Branding Iron Online

A Sissy in Wyoming teaches a powerful lesson

On Friday, Sept. 30, the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center put on a one-night production of A Sissy in Wyoming, a play about the life of Larry “Sissy” Goodwin, a crossdresser who stood up for his right to dress how he wanted to. The play is written...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Find Treasure At Laramie’s Newest Shop

Candlestix to Cupboards, Antiques and Collectible, is now OPEN in Laramie!. You know what they say; another man's trash is another man's treasure. And with a new antique store opening in Laramie, I'm ready to put on my Pirate costume, and search for my treasure!. No matter if anyone says...
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

78 MPH Wind Gust Recorded Near I-80 Summit

Friday brought hurricane-force winds to southeast Wyoming, closing roads, including Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie, to light, high-profile vehicles. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, a 78 mph wind gust was recorded at a site near the I-80 Summit. Here are some of the top wind gusts...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/3/22–10/4/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Woman Using Cheyenne Crosswalk Hit By Pickup

Cheyenne Police say a woman was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center after being hit by a man driving a pickup around noon on Tuesday. The incident happened on Dell Range near the intersection with Frontier Mall Drive. According to a CPD news release, the pickup, a Ford F250, was traveling south on Frontier Mall Drive and had stopped for a red light at Dell Range.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Electric Outage Reported In Cheyenne, Power Should Be Back

A spokeswoman for Black Hills Energy says power should be restored or will be shortly to most customers following a brief outage. Black Hills Energy spokeswoman Laurie Farkas told Townsquare Media that an equipment outage happened around noon today [Sept. 28] due to an equipment problem. Listeners told Townsquare Media that street lights on Dell Range were affected.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Strong Winds Expected To Batter Areas Of SE Wyoming Friday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 60 miles per hour can be expected in parts of southeast Wyoming today [Sept. 23]. "Friday looks to be an overall windy day across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. High Wind Warnings are in effect for the wind-prone locations of southeast Wyoming including Arlington, Elk Mountain, Bordeaux, and Vedauwoo starting early Friday morning. Wind gusts around 60 MPH will be possible for these locations. Stay safe, especially if traveling in a light, high-profile vehicle. For the latest forecast, refer to weather.gov/cys."
WYOMING STATE
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Police Ask for Help in Theft Case

The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance identifying the pictured male subject. He is suspected of stealing welding equipment and trailers from several local businesses. The total value of property stolen exceeds $20,000. The suspect vehicles appear to be a white Ford F150 with false Colorado plates and a gold...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

