ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN.com

Eight people inducted into Wichita North High School Hall of Fame

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, eight people were inducted into the Wichita North High School Hall of Fame. Wichita native and Chicago-based film director and producer, Brian Schodorf is just one of those inductees. He graduated in 2002 and was recognized for his profession work in the arts...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Entertainment
Wichita, KS
Government
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Louis’ Rose Hill Café

If you asked Louis Foreman what it takes to be a successful restaurant in Rose Hill, he would say something like this: blood, sweat and tears. Moving to Kansas 32 years ago from Louisiana and pivoting from musical teacher to restaurant owner, Foreman has shown up for the community for the last 25 years.
ROSE HILL, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#The Hall Of Fame#Air Capital Theatre#Mcconnell Air Force#Ksn News
KSN.com

Friday Guy Day: AJ’s/The Alley Hutchinson

We are so excited to have AJ’S at The Alley in Hutchinson back on our show for our Friday Guy Day segment at a perfect time of the year. They are the premiere place to watch any sporting event and get some great food while you’re there. There...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN.com

Jillian’s Farewell and Thank You!

My heart is with heavy this afternoon as I wrap up my last day on Good Day Kansas at KSN. It is difficult to find the right words to express my gratitude for this opportunity. Creating and starting a brand new show with a new type of programming to our market featuring the amazing stories of Kansas with our viewers has been an incredible ride!
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KVOE

Emporia man hurt in Wichita crash

An Emporia man was among three people hurt in a crash in Wichita on Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Thomas Webb was westbound on Kansas Highway 96 about two miles east of Hydraulic when the crash happened around 5:15 pm. Webb apparently veered off the highway, hit a guardrail and then veered hard right across the highway before hitting a pickup driven by 25-year-old Dylan Dudley of Ozark, Missouri. Webb’s SUV went into some grass on the side of the highway, while Dudley’s truck went down an embankment.
EMPORIA, KS
theactiveage.com

West High alumni help build back school’s academics, pride

Bill Reagan’s years at West High School were some of the best of his life. “All I remember are positives,” said Reagan, a member of the Pioneer class of ’64. “The teachers were great.”. So when Reagan learned that the school’s graduation rate was languishing behind...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Kansas employer’s crew all in substance abuse recovery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Securing a home or finding a job can be an obstacle for a former addict. However, one Wichita employer has dedicated his life and business to help people in recovery. At Kansas Tree Service, supporting one another is what the team lives by. “It’s my...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Drivers license restoration program getting started in Wichita

Wichita’s Municipal Court is starting a program to help people in restoring their suspended driver’s licenses. The program is modeled after a similar effort in Durham, North Carolina, which was aimed at helping people remove obstacles to employment and housing. Municipal Court Administrator Nathan Emmorey outlined the program...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy