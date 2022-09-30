Read full article on original website
Kansas Cosmosphere to celebrate iconic SR-71 Blackbird
The Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center in Hutchinson will be celebrating the legacy of the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird.
KSN.com
Eight people inducted into Wichita North High School Hall of Fame
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, eight people were inducted into the Wichita North High School Hall of Fame. Wichita native and Chicago-based film director and producer, Brian Schodorf is just one of those inductees. He graduated in 2002 and was recognized for his profession work in the arts...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Wichita metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Wichita metro area using data from Zillow.
What to do in Wichita this weekend: Sample chili, party with your pooch, catch a show
Another fun and busy weekend is on tap for Wichita as September transitions into October.
Wild Lights returns to Sedgwick County Zoo
The Wild Lights exhibit will be lit up officially tonight at the Sedgwick County Zoo.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Louis’ Rose Hill Café
If you asked Louis Foreman what it takes to be a successful restaurant in Rose Hill, he would say something like this: blood, sweat and tears. Moving to Kansas 32 years ago from Louisiana and pivoting from musical teacher to restaurant owner, Foreman has shown up for the community for the last 25 years.
A greyhound track without greyhounds featuring slot machines that aren’t slots
When Sedgwick County voted down a proposal to allow slot machines at billionaire Phil Ruffin’s dog racing track in 2007, the Wichita Greyhound Park shut down. For 15 years, it sat dormant while Ruffin tried to bring it back to life in some shape or form. He repeatedly —...
Wichita Eagle
Former KU greats Ellis, Valentine to be honored by Wichita Heights High School
Former University of Kansas basketball players Perry Ellis and Darnell Valentine will be inducted into the Wichita Heights High School Hall of Fame at the school’s second-annual Black and Red Banquet at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Wichita Heights gymnasium. Ellis, a member of the Wichita Heights Class of...
52 years since plane crash killed 31 WSU football players and staff
On Sunday, Oct. 2, people gathered at Memorial '70 at Wichita State University to remember those lost in a plane crash in 1970.
KSN.com
Friday Guy Day: AJ’s/The Alley Hutchinson
We are so excited to have AJ’S at The Alley in Hutchinson back on our show for our Friday Guy Day segment at a perfect time of the year. They are the premiere place to watch any sporting event and get some great food while you’re there. There...
KSN.com
Jillian’s Farewell and Thank You!
My heart is with heavy this afternoon as I wrap up my last day on Good Day Kansas at KSN. It is difficult to find the right words to express my gratitude for this opportunity. Creating and starting a brand new show with a new type of programming to our market featuring the amazing stories of Kansas with our viewers has been an incredible ride!
New restaurant going up near Aloft hotel off K-96 to be run by a familiar local operator
Details are scarce, but it appears that Anchor owner Schane Gross will be in charge.
KVOE
Emporia man hurt in Wichita crash
An Emporia man was among three people hurt in a crash in Wichita on Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Thomas Webb was westbound on Kansas Highway 96 about two miles east of Hydraulic when the crash happened around 5:15 pm. Webb apparently veered off the highway, hit a guardrail and then veered hard right across the highway before hitting a pickup driven by 25-year-old Dylan Dudley of Ozark, Missouri. Webb’s SUV went into some grass on the side of the highway, while Dudley’s truck went down an embankment.
KAKE TV
After Wichita mom stars in Schmidt attack ad, defenders of Kelly as ‘education governor’ pounce
TOPEKA — Natalie Ellis stars in the Republican gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt’s new attack commercial asserting Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly didn’t deserve to be regarded as an education governor. Ellis, a Wichita mother of five children who previously appeared in pro-Schmidt campaign materials, said she was irritated...
theactiveage.com
West High alumni help build back school’s academics, pride
Bill Reagan’s years at West High School were some of the best of his life. “All I remember are positives,” said Reagan, a member of the Pioneer class of ’64. “The teachers were great.”. So when Reagan learned that the school’s graduation rate was languishing behind...
Body found in west Wichita park
Wichita Police say a body was found in west Wichita Saturday evening. A person walking through Swanson Park near the 1000 block of N. Maize Road called 911.
KSN.com
Kansas employer’s crew all in substance abuse recovery
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Securing a home or finding a job can be an obstacle for a former addict. However, one Wichita employer has dedicated his life and business to help people in recovery. At Kansas Tree Service, supporting one another is what the team lives by. “It’s my...
Our area fared better in September when it came to rainfall
Rainfall in September was more plentiful in northern and north-central Kansas, as is seen in the above rainfall map from the National Weather Service in Wichita.
KWCH.com
Wichita school district addresses concerns expressed over response to North High swatting call
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An email to News 12 from a Wichita North High School student expresses concerns and frustrations in the response and aftermath of a swatting call at the school two weeks ago. It has us reaching out to the district to learn what steps have been taken in the two weeks since.
kfdi.com
Drivers license restoration program getting started in Wichita
Wichita’s Municipal Court is starting a program to help people in restoring their suspended driver’s licenses. The program is modeled after a similar effort in Durham, North Carolina, which was aimed at helping people remove obstacles to employment and housing. Municipal Court Administrator Nathan Emmorey outlined the program...
