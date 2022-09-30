ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado, 9 other states sue pesticide makers for anti-competitive practices

By HANNAH METZGER hannah.metzger@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Westword

As Prices Drop, Marijuana Growers Want Colorado to Stop Issuing New Licenses

As wholesale marijuana prices reach record lows, a group of Colorado growers has requested that the state stop issuing cultivation licenses. Medical marijuana sales have experienced their lowest recorded monthly totals five times so far in 2022, and the price per pound of all commercial marijuana reached a record low last month, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue. The drop in prices has led to a steady decline in recreational sales for over a year, DOR data shows, with inflation and reduced marijuana tourism both cited as contributing factors by marijuana business owners.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado insurance recoveries up 93% due to wildfire claims

The state helped Coloradans recover nearly $20 million in additional insurance payments last year, mostly from catastrophic wildfire claims. A report released Tuesday found that the Colorado Division of Insurance recovered more than $19.6 million from investigating consumer complaints during the 2021-22 fiscal year — an increase of 93% from the previous year. The report attributed this unprecedented increase in recovered insurance funds to complaints related to the East Troublesome and Marshall fires.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Crime fighter John Kellner for Colorado AG

The Colorado attorney general’s race this fall comes down to a simple choice between a prosecutor and a professor. With an unprecedented crime wave engulfing our state, we’ll vote for the prosecutor. That’s John Kellner. A Republican, he was elected in 2020 to his current post as district...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Colorado Industry
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
State
Oregon State
Local
Colorado Government
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Despite Host of Notorious Big Lie Believers, Colorado Tops State Democracy Scorecard

Colorado ranks number one in a new 2022 State Democracy Scorecard that rates states for voting rights, democracy subversion efforts, and anti-corruption laws. Produced by End Citizens United // Let America Vote Action Fund, which self-describes as “a leading anti-corruption and voting rights group with over four million members nationwide,” the scorecard assesses democracy health in all 50 states, putting Colorado ahead of Washington, Maine, California, and Hawaii in the top five. Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Indiana are bottom five.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

New hurdles in obtaining medical marijuana reignite policy debate

Julie Richardson moved to Colorado from Louisiana in 2015, specifically to get the quality of cannabis-derived medicines available here — which were illegal or too expensive back home. Now Richardson, who suffered a spinal injury when she was 6 months old and who has gone through repeated reconstructive surgeries...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Federal Trade Commission#Business Industry#Linus Business#District Court
coloradopols.com

Heidi Ganahl Campaign Goes Radioactive

—– Mail ballots will be going out to voters in 14 days. Election Day is just 36 days from today. Heidi Ganahl is NOT going to be elected Governor in Colorado. The latest polling has her trailing Democratic Gov. Jared Polis by 17 points, and national forecasters are moving Colorado’s race for Governor into the “SAFE DEM” category. Polis could be hit by a bus three or four different times and Ganahl still wouldn’t be able to pull ahead of the incumbent with a campaign that has no money, no coherent message, and is now just being openly ridiculed across the board.
COLORADO STATE
realvail.com

Colorado ranks first on Democracy Scorecard despite GOP candidates like Peters, Boebert

Colorado ranks number one in a new 2022 State Democracy Scorecard that rates states for voting rights, democracy subversion efforts and anti-corruption laws. Produced by End Citizens United // Let America Vote Action Fund, which self-describes as “a leading anti-corruption and voting rights group with over four million members nationwide,” the scorecard assesses democracy health in all 50 states, putting Colorado ahead of Washington, Maine, California and Hawaii in the top five. Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Georgia and Indiana are bottom five.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FTC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
K99

Annoying Things Coloradans Say That Simply Are Not True

Did you realize Coloradans say a lot of things that just aren't true? It's true. All of us who live in Colorado have probably been guilty at one time or another of misstating the reality of Colorado or spreading fictitious Colorado stereotypes. We probably can't really help ourselves. People Need...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Colorado State Flag: What’s the Real Meaning

Colorado's State Flag is one that is easily recognized. I mean, that big red "C" belongs to us. Our flag features 10 significations for our state represented by its colors and symbols. Do you know their real meanings?. Scroll on to find out more about Colorado's State Flag. Did you...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy