Colorado, 9 other states sue pesticide makers for anti-competitive practices

Westword
As Prices Drop, Marijuana Growers Want Colorado to Stop Issuing New Licenses
As wholesale marijuana prices reach record lows, a group of Colorado growers has requested that the state stop issuing cultivation licenses. Medical marijuana sales have experienced their lowest recorded monthly totals five times so far in 2022, and the price per pound of all commercial marijuana reached a record low last month, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue. The drop in prices has led to a steady decline in recreational sales for over a year, DOR data shows, with inflation and reduced marijuana tourism both cited as contributing factors by marijuana business owners.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado insurance recoveries up 93% due to wildfire claims
The state helped Coloradans recover nearly $20 million in additional insurance payments last year, mostly from catastrophic wildfire claims. A report released Tuesday found that the Colorado Division of Insurance recovered more than $19.6 million from investigating consumer complaints during the 2021-22 fiscal year — an increase of 93% from the previous year. The report attributed this unprecedented increase in recovered insurance funds to complaints related to the East Troublesome and Marshall fires.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Crime fighter John Kellner for Colorado AG
The Colorado attorney general’s race this fall comes down to a simple choice between a prosecutor and a professor. With an unprecedented crime wave engulfing our state, we’ll vote for the prosecutor. That’s John Kellner. A Republican, he was elected in 2020 to his current post as district...
Nearly every county in Colorado has low COVID-19 community level
COVID-19 rates remain low in Colorado, even with the arrival of fall and cooler temperatures.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Despite Host of Notorious Big Lie Believers, Colorado Tops State Democracy Scorecard
Colorado ranks number one in a new 2022 State Democracy Scorecard that rates states for voting rights, democracy subversion efforts, and anti-corruption laws. Produced by End Citizens United // Let America Vote Action Fund, which self-describes as “a leading anti-corruption and voting rights group with over four million members nationwide,” the scorecard assesses democracy health in all 50 states, putting Colorado ahead of Washington, Maine, California, and Hawaii in the top five. Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Indiana are bottom five.
coloradopolitics.com
Ganahl tax plan involves 'some pain,' but 'great starting point,' Republican budget writer says
Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl's plan to eliminate Colorado's income tax includes cutting the size of state government by 10% every year and asking voters to convert billions of dollars in fees collected annually by the state into taxes, according to an outline of the plan released by her campaign over the weekend.
coloradopolitics.com
New hurdles in obtaining medical marijuana reignite policy debate
Julie Richardson moved to Colorado from Louisiana in 2015, specifically to get the quality of cannabis-derived medicines available here — which were illegal or too expensive back home. Now Richardson, who suffered a spinal injury when she was 6 months old and who has gone through repeated reconstructive surgeries...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
‘They Are Putting Litter Boxes in Schools for People Who Identify As Cats,’ Says Boebert. ‘Not True,’ Responds Durango School District
U.S Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) spoke at a Mesa County Republican Women luncheon on Monday, where she mentioned she received a call last week from a father whose kid was in trouble at school because he “stepped on a furry.”. Furries are fans of anthropomorphic animals. The term refers...
Stimulus payments worth up to $1,500 are coming for millions of Colorado residents.
Stimulus payments worth up to $1,500 are coming for millions of Colorado residents because residents are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
coloradopols.com
Heidi Ganahl Campaign Goes Radioactive
—– Mail ballots will be going out to voters in 14 days. Election Day is just 36 days from today. Heidi Ganahl is NOT going to be elected Governor in Colorado. The latest polling has her trailing Democratic Gov. Jared Polis by 17 points, and national forecasters are moving Colorado’s race for Governor into the “SAFE DEM” category. Polis could be hit by a bus three or four different times and Ganahl still wouldn’t be able to pull ahead of the incumbent with a campaign that has no money, no coherent message, and is now just being openly ridiculed across the board.
realvail.com
Colorado ranks first on Democracy Scorecard despite GOP candidates like Peters, Boebert
Colorado ranks number one in a new 2022 State Democracy Scorecard that rates states for voting rights, democracy subversion efforts and anti-corruption laws. Produced by End Citizens United // Let America Vote Action Fund, which self-describes as “a leading anti-corruption and voting rights group with over four million members nationwide,” the scorecard assesses democracy health in all 50 states, putting Colorado ahead of Washington, Maine, California and Hawaii in the top five. Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Georgia and Indiana are bottom five.
Warning: Another Colorado Email Scam Going Around. Don’t Fall For It
Yet another email scam is going around Colorado that you need to be on the lookout for. We know it's hard to keep track of what's real and fake sometimes, but we're here to help. Be On The Lookout For This Colorado Scam. It feels like we're getting a scam...
KRDO
School district disputes Colorado GOP governor candidate’s claims that ‘many’ students identify as cats
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In an appearance on conservative talk radio on Sept. 24, Republican candidate for Colorado Governor, Heidi Ganahl, said she moved her kids out of one Colorado school district and into another four years ago to escape 'furries' in their schools. Ganahl told KNUS host Jimmy...
Colorado seniors turn to gig work for unemployment solution
Many older workers have been left behind during the labor market recovery, so some Colorado seniors are starting their own businesses in an effort to leverage the gig economy.
Annoying Things Coloradans Say That Simply Are Not True
Did you realize Coloradans say a lot of things that just aren't true? It's true. All of us who live in Colorado have probably been guilty at one time or another of misstating the reality of Colorado or spreading fictitious Colorado stereotypes. We probably can't really help ourselves. People Need...
Heidi Ganahl wants to slash state budget to eliminate Colorado income tax
Republican candidate for governor Heidi Ganahl pledged to eliminate Colorado's income tax by slashing the state budget by billions of dollars each year and seeking more than $1 billion in new taxes. Why it matters: The details — offered Friday at a forum hosted by business group Colorado Concern —...
WATCH: Amy Schumer Hilariously Endorses Colorado In Mock Tourism Video
It turns out that stand-up comedian Amy Schumer is a fan of Colorado, and honestly who isn't?. Amy Schumer is preparing to drop season 5 of Inside Amy Schumer on Paramount Plus on October 20, 2022, but fans were recently treated to a hilarious clip before the season premiere. Amy's...
Study reveals Colorado’s premier nacho provider
There’s nothing quite like the perfect bite of a nacho — getting the ideal amount of meat, cheese, veggies and sour cream all on perfectly balanced upon one chip is a true tightrope walk for those who hold the dish in high regard.
Colorado State Flag: What’s the Real Meaning
Colorado's State Flag is one that is easily recognized. I mean, that big red "C" belongs to us. Our flag features 10 significations for our state represented by its colors and symbols. Do you know their real meanings?. Scroll on to find out more about Colorado's State Flag. Did you...
Spanish dialect unique to portions of Colorado and New Mexico is fading away
SAN LUIS, Colorado — When I hear my grandmother or anyone else from northern New Mexico or southern Colorado speak Spanish, it feels like a warm, familiar blanket from my childhood. Sadly, that blanket is quickly unraveling, and soon I’ll only have threads of it left. It’s a...
