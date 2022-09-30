ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Dealing With Knee Injury; Will He Play Sunday vs. Browns?

By Jeremy Brener
 4 days ago

The Atlanta Falcons are preparing to play the Cleveland Browns Sunday. But they might be doing so without star running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

The Atlanta Falcons are just two days away from playing the Cleveland Browns in front of their home crowd, but they may be doing so without one of their best players.

According to ESPN , running back Cordarrelle Patterson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game with a knee injury.

The injury held Patterson out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week was back on the field Friday, adding optimism for his status on Sunday. Despite practicing Friday, Patterson holds a "questionable" designation.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said after practice that Patterson "looked good" and they'll evaluate him more on Saturday. The 31-year-old running back said that he "plan(s) on playing Sunday and we all know that all that's the plan."

Patterson is one of two running backs to eclipse the 300-yard mark through three games this season. The other player is Browns running back Nick Chubb, who the Falcons defense must try to stop on Sunday . In two games, Patterson has reached the 120-yard plateau and has set two career-highs for himself in rushing yards in a game.

If Patterson doesn't play Sunday, it will certainly be a huge loss for Atlanta and the team will have to adjust in more ways than one. It will likely involve Kyle Pitts and Drake London more in the playmaking game and fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier will likely draw the start. Quarterback Marcus Mariota and backup Avery Williams will likely see more action. There's also a good chance that the team would elevate Caleb Huntley from the practice squad.

