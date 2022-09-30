The last day of service for Russell Moore’s Kebabery on Shattuck Avenue is October 8. Moore, known for live-fire cooking at his restaurant now-closed Camino and his tenure at Chez Panisse, tells the San Francisco Chronicle this is his last hurrah in Bay Area restaurants. His reasons for getting out of the scene are not unique: Moore says that two and a half years into the pandemic, business remains unreliable and money is burning fast. “It’s just been an exhausting few years and it hasn’t really let up,” Moore told the paper.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO