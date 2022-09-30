Read full article on original website
Eater
Filipino Food Truck Putting Down Roots in Barrio Logan
A homegrown food truck known for its creative takes on lumpia, or Filipino spring rolls, has found a permanent place to post up in Barrio Logan where it’ll soon open a takeout shop on the same site where it’s developing an incoming, full-service Filipino restaurant. Founded by local chef Spencer Hunter, who also runs catering outfit Hunters Home Kitchen with mom Benelia Santos-Hunter, Lia’s Lumpia will share the converted cottage and patio space on Logan Avenue that last housed the short-lived Cafe Califas with Milagros, a new restaurant due in Spring 2023 that’ll showcase the chef’s modern interpretations of Filipino cuisine.
Eater
Wildly Popular Florentine Sandwich Shop Is Opening Another Manhattan Location
All’Antico Vinaio is on the move. The famed Florentine sandwich spot, a tourist magnet in Italy and apparently in Manhattan, where it touched down to massive lines last year, is expanding with a second location at 225 Sullivan Street, near West Third Street, in Greenwich Village. The new outpost opens Tuesday, October 4, according to its website.
Eater
A New Fairfax Burger Contender Slings Brisket-Blend Patties Topped With Dijonnaise
Another burger challenger has set up shop on Fairfax, joining nearby patty slingers Extra Market, Burgers 99, and Golden State at Cofax in LA’s ever-growing burger game: Trophies Burger Club is a project from chef-partner Geo Delgado (Gusto, Everson Royce Bar, Here & Now), owner Francis Miranda (co-founder and co-owner of Nightshade and Daybird), and Robert Panlilio (co-founder of streetwear brand Crooks & Castles). Trophies is located in the space formerly occupied by Vowburger, a plant-based burger place.
Eater
California Bakery Known for Its Decadent Buttercream Layer Cakes Is Opening in Austin
California bakery chain SusieCakes is opening its first Austin location this year. The bakery will open at 3267 Bee Caves Road, Suite 123 in the Old Tarlton Center near Rollingwood starting on Saturday, October 8. The bakery bakes up decadent and bright decorative layer cakes and cupcakes. There’s the vanilla...
Eater
Japanese Dessert Shop Specializing in Fluffy Cheesecakes Expanding to San Diego
Trendy Japanese cheesecakes, also known as cotton cheesecakes because of their fluffy, cloud-like texture, will soon be floating into San Diego from our neighbor to the north, where popular dessert chain Cheese Garden was founded six years ago in Toronto. Now operating a handful of locations across Canada, the Japanese bakery is entering the U.S. this fall, starting in Carmel Valley where it’s opening at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch center by the end of October.
Eater
California-Based Vegan Cinnamon Roll Chain Is Opening at the Arboretum This Fall
A fast-growing vegan bakery chain out of California is heading to Austin this fall. Cinnaholic will open at the Arboretum at 10000 Research Boulevard on Friday, October 14. This is the first of two planned locations for Austin. Cinnaholic makes entirely vegan sweets, and is known for customizable cinnamon rolls....
Eater
East Sixth Gelato and Amaro Cafe Gelateria Gemelli Is Closing This Fall
Longtime East Austin cafe Gelateria Gemelli is closing this fall. The shop at 1009 East 6th Street in the Corazon Apartments will close on Tuesday, November 1. “We scraped by through COVID thanks to the support of all of you,” owner Andrew Sabola writes on the Instagram post announcement, “but business has not come roaring back substantially enough for us to climb out from our COVID hole.”
Eater
24 Fabulous Restaurants With Private Dining Rooms in San Diego
Looking to host a gathering but want to leave the cooking to the professionals? Whether it’s a warm holiday gathering for out-of-town relatives or a celebratory party for 50 of your closest friends, San Diego restaurants offer private dining venues of all sizes for the vibe you want to set.
Eater
It’s Late 2022 and Central London Is Still Absolutely Wild for Fresh Pasta
Officina 00, the much-loved east London Italian restaurant and pasta workshop, which opened its first site in Old Street, Shoreditch in 2019 is all set to open its second restaurant — on Whitfield Street in Fitzrovia on 15 November. It puts paid to the notion that Londoners will ever tire of the notion of new pasta restaurants opening in their city.
Eater
The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week
The amount of excellent food available in New York City is dizzying — even during a pandemic — yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we do come across lots of standout dishes, and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week — so you can, too.
Eater
A New South Austin Bar With Boozy Aguas Frescas Will Open in October
A new bar taking its cues from Mexico City and South Austin will open this fall. Lulu’s will be found on 10402 Menchaca Road, Suite 3 starting on Friday, October 14 in the far south Austin area. The bar will serve Mexican cocktails, including palomas, as well as choose-your-own...
Eater
Oakland’s Well-Loved Grilled Meat Destination the Kebabery Is Closing for Good
The last day of service for Russell Moore’s Kebabery on Shattuck Avenue is October 8. Moore, known for live-fire cooking at his restaurant now-closed Camino and his tenure at Chez Panisse, tells the San Francisco Chronicle this is his last hurrah in Bay Area restaurants. His reasons for getting out of the scene are not unique: Moore says that two and a half years into the pandemic, business remains unreliable and money is burning fast. “It’s just been an exhausting few years and it hasn’t really let up,” Moore told the paper.
Eater
James Beard Foundation to Introduce Bread Book Category to Awards in 2023
Today, the James Beard Foundation announced updates to its awards categories for the forthcoming 2023 awards in a response to changing trends in the restaurant industry. One trend the foundation has picked up on: Bread is back and better than ever. Given the proliferation and excellence of cookbooks focusing specifically...
Eater
Inside the Mott St Team’s Glorious All-American Bistro in Logan Square
The key to understanding Second Generation, the new Logan Square restaurant from the team behind Mott St is the vestibule wall plastered with vintage menus from Chicago restaurants. Each menu stokes nostalgia, a comforting feeling that existed before social media influencers and “best of” lists in magazines. No...
Eater
The Nuance of Nikkei: Why Los Angeles Is the Epicenter of Japanese American Cooking
“I literally could do anything in Hollywood and it would be accepted,” says Brandon Kida, the Japanese American chef behind the restaurant Gunsmoke, which opened near the corner of El Centro and Selma avenues this past July. “And that’s what gave me the confidence to pull off this menu that doesn’t speak to one particular ethnicity.”
Eater
Pizza Chefs: Please Stop Burning My Pies!
Have you noticed lately that the more you pay for a pizza, the more likely it is to be burned? Your neighborhood pizzeria doesn’t do it. The dollar slice places would never dream of burning your pie. But if you pay $20 or more for a boutique smaller pie, there will probably be charred spots the size of a quarter along the circumference of the crust and, quite often, big, ugly, burned bubbles like an unsightly blister.
Eater
Old Town’s Playful New Wine Bar Pairs Tartare With Lay’s Chips
Chef Nicole Jones just doubled down on Old Town with the opening of a new American restaurant next to her all-day Mae’s Market and Cafe. Virginia’s Darling debuted last week with a large cellar full of women-owned wines, hearth-baked breads, duck confit atop chickpeas, and sharable plates showcasing local farmers from Virginia’s Northern Neck peninsula and Lancaster, Pennsylvania (277 S. Washington Street, Alexandria, Virginia). A long marble wrapping around an open kitchen is the spot to watch Jones bring the seasonal menu to life. There’s also a casual outdoor patio, intimate dining room, and space for live music and private events. Cheffed-up snacks include charred dates drizzled in California olive oil; marinated olives with fennel pollen; and salt and vinegar pistachios fried in olive oil. Fun fact: Jones’s partner is Andy Brown (Andy’s Pizza), who’s helping out as a food runner.
