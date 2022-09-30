Read full article on original website
Biden, Harris say 'extremist Republicans' and the Supreme Court are creating a 'health care crisis'
President Biden and Vice President Harris told a task force "extremist Republicans" and the Supreme court's Dobbs ruling are creating a "health care crisis."
D.C. Circuit leans toward EPA in drinking water fight
A federal appeals court Tuesday appeared prepared to toss out — on procedural grounds — red states’ challenge to the Biden administration’s delay of Trump-era standards for lead and copper levels in drinking water. At the start of oral argument, Judge Greg Katsas of the U.S....
Q&A: Meet the lawyer behind the next big Supreme Court case
Damien Schiff sounds off on preparing for Supreme Court arguments and his excitement to be the first attorney to answer a question from Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates and offers. You also...
White House unveils artificial intelligence 'Bill of Rights'
The Biden administration has unveiled a set of far-reaching goals aimed at averting harms caused by the rise of artificial intelligence systems, including guidelines for how to protect people's personal data and limit surveillance
Joe Biden’s disaster presidency
This story was updated at 2:47 p.m. EDT. This isn’t how President Joe Biden planned to spend his fall. Riding high off the passage of major domestic policy achievements, he just celebrated the passage of major climate and health care legislation with a huge party on the White House South Lawn featuring musician James Taylor. Biden gleefully test-drove a Corvette at the Detroit Auto Show and was schmoozing with donors on the fundraising circuit to try to keep his party in power on Capitol Hill.
Like Manchin, Obama tried to fast-track transmission. Nope.
President Joe Biden needs to run transmission lines through deserts and over mountains to meet America’s climate goals. His old boss could tell him how hard that massive build-out will be. In 2011, the Obama administration formed the Rapid Response Team for Transmission. It had one objective: to expedite...
FPL says grid prep paid off in swift post-Ian power revival
Florida’s largest electric company has returned power to a majority of its customers after Hurricane Ian tore through the state last week, but it said the storm’s torrential rain and flooding have remained barriers for some of the hardest-hit areas. Florida Power & Light Co. CEO Eric Silagy...
Judge rules naughty bits off limits at Trump dossier trial
A federal judge has ruled prosecutors cannot present evidence to a jury about the most salacious parts of a flawed dossier alleging ties between former President Donald Trump and Russia at an analyst's upcoming trial
Ian exposes messy politics of disaster spending
Politicians don’t always like the idea of sending federal funds to distant communities reeling from disasters like hurricanes, flooding or wildfires. But when residents in their own state or district are suffering, it’s a different story. Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ about-face on federal disaster aid is the...
Wind and solar are booming, but emissions aren’t falling
Wind and solar generation surged 22 percent through the first nine months of the year, building on a period of record-breaking renewable energy installations last year. The growth has helped fill a gap in electricity production created by the falling use of coal, which is down 8 percent through September.
