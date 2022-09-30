ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
eenews.net

D.C. Circuit leans toward EPA in drinking water fight

A federal appeals court Tuesday appeared prepared to toss out — on procedural grounds — red states’ challenge to the Biden administration’s delay of Trump-era standards for lead and copper levels in drinking water. At the start of oral argument, Judge Greg Katsas of the U.S....
ARIZONA STATE
eenews.net

Q&A: Meet the lawyer behind the next big Supreme Court case

Damien Schiff sounds off on preparing for Supreme Court arguments and his excitement to be the first attorney to answer a question from Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates and offers. You also...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
eenews.net

Joe Biden’s disaster presidency

This story was updated at 2:47 p.m. EDT. This isn’t how President Joe Biden planned to spend his fall. Riding high off the passage of major domestic policy achievements, he just celebrated the passage of major climate and health care legislation with a huge party on the White House South Lawn featuring musician James Taylor. Biden gleefully test-drove a Corvette at the Detroit Auto Show and was schmoozing with donors on the fundraising circuit to try to keep his party in power on Capitol Hill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
eenews.net

Like Manchin, Obama tried to fast-track transmission. Nope.

President Joe Biden needs to run transmission lines through deserts and over mountains to meet America’s climate goals. His old boss could tell him how hard that massive build-out will be. In 2011, the Obama administration formed the Rapid Response Team for Transmission. It had one objective: to expedite...
POTUS
eenews.net

FPL says grid prep paid off in swift post-Ian power revival

Florida’s largest electric company has returned power to a majority of its customers after Hurricane Ian tore through the state last week, but it said the storm’s torrential rain and flooding have remained barriers for some of the hardest-hit areas. Florida Power & Light Co. CEO Eric Silagy...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Antonin Scalia
eenews.net

Ian exposes messy politics of disaster spending

Politicians don’t always like the idea of sending federal funds to distant communities reeling from disasters like hurricanes, flooding or wildfires. But when residents in their own state or district are suffering, it’s a different story. Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ about-face on federal disaster aid is the...
FLORIDA STATE
eenews.net

Wind and solar are booming, but emissions aren’t falling

Wind and solar generation surged 22 percent through the first nine months of the year, building on a period of record-breaking renewable energy installations last year. The growth has helped fill a gap in electricity production created by the falling use of coal, which is down 8 percent through September.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy