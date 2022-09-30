HEARD LOUD AND CLEAR: Iconic Colorado destination to require permit for camping

Crowding at Conundrum Hot Springs. Photo Courtesy: US Forest Service.

According to the US Forest Service, an overnight fee for some heavily-trafficked parts of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass wilderness has been approved. This fee program is designed to help officials better manage and protect this extremely popular Aspen-area destination, which spans 181,535 acres and is home to 26 trailheads leading to 173 miles of trails.

Officials state that overnight use of this wilderness area has quadrupled since 2006, which has resulted in numerous challenges, including overcrowding, user conflicts, environmental damage, and excessive trash and waste.

Crowding on a trail in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness Area. Photo Courtesy: US Forest Service.

“We have been hearing loud and clear that the public wants us to keep this area a premiere backcountry destination by getting a handle on this overuse and environmental damage,” said Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner. “This overnight permit and fee program is critical to giving us the resources we need to effectively manage, restore and protect this cherished area.”

The change that requires a permit is set to go in effect come 2023, with overnight permits to be available to reserve by February. At that point, the most popular areas will require an overnight permit year-round, with this permit having an attached cost of $10 per person per night from May 1 through October 31. There will also be a $6 processing fee for each permit that will be charged by the website used for reservations, which will be recreation.gov.

The four areas that will require the permit and fee include Conundrum Hot Springs, the "Four Pass Loop" (including Crater and Snowmass lakes), Geneva Lake, and Capitol Lake. According to officials, this encompasses roughly 28 percent of the full Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness area, though additional areas may be added in future years, as needed.

Revenue that the permits generate is set to go toward restoring damaged areas, increasing ranger presence and public education, and improving trails.

Some people are exempt from permit fees, including children 16 and younger and approved school groups. It's also worth noting that this does not affect Maroon Bells Scenic Area. It's also worth noting that while the Interagency Annual passes cover entrance fees, they do not cover special recreation permit fees, including overnight camping.

This change follows a number of iconic Colorado outdoor recreation spots adding a reservation requirement or fee to certain services.