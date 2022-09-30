Read full article on original website
ceoworld.biz
What Servant Leadership Is and How It Can Transform Your Business
Recent IT and technology advancements such as cloud computing and storage allow business owners access to unlimited IT capacity, which is impossible with hard storage methods. As IT systems become more complex, the continued optimization of cloud services will allow these companies to scale faster, be more flexible, and accelerate business operations.
Opinion: Meet the Winners of the Catalyze Challenge, Reimagining What Education Can Be￼
The students in classrooms today are the leaders of tomorrow’s workforce, but even before the pandemic, learners didn’t feel high schools were doing enough to prepare them for long-term career choices. Only 52% of students felt high school prepared them for the world of work, and over the past two years, the pandemic has made […]
How confronting a $20 million mistake made me a better leader
College students on Reddit gamed Owler's crowdsourcing system and got paid more than $200,000. Strong leaders are willing to adapt. You may start with a singular vision of your company’s future only to find that vision upended by an unexpected challenge. When my company, Owler, was just getting off...
Harvard Business Review: The New Rules of Business Casual
One of the best advantages of remote work is much more flexibility in your clothing choices. Even if you have to appear on camera, people probably will never even see your lower half so you could very well wear your favorite bunny slippers while working for all anyone cares. But...
Global Alliance on Green Economy launched during World Green Economy Summit in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the 8 th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) concluded in Dubai. It was organised by the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. The summit was held under the theme ‘Climate Action Leadership through Collaboration: The Roadmap to Net-Zero’. A large number of ministers, experts, decision-makers, officials, representatives of institutions, and the academic community from around the world took part in the Summit. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005176/en/ Global Alliance on Green Economy launched during World Green Economy Summit in Dubai (Photo: AETOSWire)
A new definition of what makes a job good
When the “Great Resignation” heated up last year, theories abounded about why 40 million Americans were quitting their jobs—where were they headed? What did they want? Some even posited that maybe they just didn’t want to work. The data is in, and now we know that workers were leaving their jobs to find better ones. But what makes a job good?
csengineermag.com
Improving safety of lifting operations with better knowledge
By Brandon Verret, Technical Performance Manager, and Wilfred Guidry Jr., Competence Team Leader, Sparrows Group. Legislation and safety regulations differ depending on the geographical location, but important lessons can be learned and implemented to improve the effectiveness of what can sometimes be deemed box-ticking. In the USA and Gulf of...
Management Strategies that Boost Employee Performance
Having the best talent within a workplace is the key to success — well this is what I have learned over the years. Employee productivity plays a significant role in an organization achieving its goals. Happy, productive employees are valuable resources in leading a business in the right direction. These people undoubtedly function as the spine of the business! But what if they are not happy or motivated at the workplace? I think this is the most important thing to keep an eye on!
tobaccoreporter.com
Transformation Index Finds ‘Differentiated Progress’ Toward Harm Reduction
The world’s 15 largest tobacco companies have made limited progress since 2020 to reduce the harm of their products, with high-risk combustible products still accounting for around 95 percent of retail sales volume, according to the second edition of the Tobacco Transformation Index, an initiative of the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World.
Commentary: Genuine, transparent, and helpful: It’s time for a new generation of leaders to take charge
Gen X, Millenial, and Gen Z leaders value transparency and openness over power and control. Their meaningful journey is just beginning.
CFOs will be at the center of climate-risk disclosure reporting, says an author of the SEC’s proposed rules
Persefoni's Kristina Wyatt predicts the SEC's climate-disclosure rule will go into effect early next year. As public companies await the passage of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s proposed mandatory climate-risk disclosure rule, internal teams are gearing up to tackle these new requirements. Will a company’s finance operation led by the CFO be at the center of the need for enhanced reporting to the SEC?
ceoworld.biz
The coherence between leadership, engagement and the bottom line for companies
Is there a connection between profit and the executive leadership behavior in your company?. Is there an unused potential to increase productivity in your company?. Research from positive psychology has shown a connection between productivity, profit and work engagement in companies. There are even some investors that are using the engagement rates in companies to choose companies to invest in. And they claim that those stocks increased by average 50% in a 2-year period. They meant that in the long run company stocks are driven by long-term workplace indexes like work engagement.
University bans fossil fuel companies from recruiting students with careers service
A university has shut out fossil fuel companies from its careers services, saying it is committed to addressing the climate crisis.Birkbeck, University of London, said it would no longer invite oil and gas firms to careers fairs or advertise their job opportunities to students due to their environmental impact. Fossil fuel companies would also be banned from any other recruitment opportunities through its careers service.It follows a campaign to stop the industry from recruiting on university campuses because of the climate crisis. Activists have said the move by Birkbeck, an evening university in London, was their first victory.Have you been...
