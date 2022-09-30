Read full article on original website
Grazia
Molly-Mae Has Already Started Buying Baby Products – Here’s Where You Can Shop Them
After announcing her pregnancy in a heartfelt video to her combined 8.38 million Instagram and YouTube followers, Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have already started buying baby products for their new addition. In her video - which has so far been viewed 1.4 million times on her YouTube channel - Molly-Mae...
Grazia
Celebrities Speak Out Against Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Runway Show During Paris Fashion Week
Kanye West has caused controversy at Paris Fashion Week this week after showcasing t-shirts with the slogan ‘White Lives Matter’ on. The Yeezy Season 9 show, billed as a surprise, secret event, took place yesterday and has since been condemned by various public figures. ‘Black Lives Matter’ is...
Grazia
Zara McDermott Details The Terrifying Moment Four Thugs Attempted To Break Into Her Car
Zara McDermott was left shaken up and emotional on Saturday night as four thugs attempted to break into her car whilst she was inside. The former Love Island star, 25, had been shopping at Westfield in London before the terrifying incident, which saw the mob surround her vehicle down the side road on which she’d parked.
Adam Levine ‘Unimpressed’ By ‘SNL’ Skit & Finds It ‘Disrespectful’ To Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo
It’s been nearly a month since Adam Levine, 43, was first accused of sending racy DM’s to Instagram model Sumner Stroh — along with four other women — who shared their text conversations publicly on social media. And just as the scandal was about to die down, SNL brought it right back to center stage on their Oct. 1 show, where they included a hilarious DM Game Show sketch that featured Adam as a contestant who was trying to win a prize by NOT sending explicit DM’s to anyone. Although the audiences got a laugh at the whole bit, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the Maroon 5 frontman — whose supermodel wife, Behati Prinsloo, 34, is pregnant with their third child, definitely did not!
Grazia
Kaia Gerber’s New Collection For Zara Has All The ’90s Hits – And Prices Start From £22.99
Classic and yet cool, Kaia Gerber's wardrobe never tries too hard. Its cornerstones are borrowed from the '90s - leather blazers, straight-leg jeans and neat shoulder bags - and work in tandem to create a look that is timeless as opposed to trend-led (although, of course, that decade is very much still A Mood). If this is all sounding like an ideal approach to autumn, you'll be pleased to hear that she's just collaborated with Zara - and the 30-piece collection is ever bit as effortless as what's hanging in her wardrobe.
Grazia
Meghan Markle’s Podcast Is Back After A Period Of Royal Mourning
Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes has returned for its fourth episode after a hiatus during the royal mourning period following the Queen's death on 8 September. In the latest instalment, titled The Demystification of Dragon Lady, Meghan speaks with comedian Margaret Cho and journalist Lisa Ling about the unfair stereotypes East Asian women often face. {#mntl-sc-block_1-0}
