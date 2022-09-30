ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Adam Levine ‘Unimpressed’ By ‘SNL’ Skit & Finds It ‘Disrespectful’ To Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo

It’s been nearly a month since Adam Levine, 43, was first accused of sending racy DM’s to Instagram model Sumner Stroh — along with four other women — who shared their text conversations publicly on social media. And just as the scandal was about to die down, SNL brought it right back to center stage on their Oct. 1 show, where they included a hilarious DM Game Show sketch that featured Adam as a contestant who was trying to win a prize by NOT sending explicit DM’s to anyone. Although the audiences got a laugh at the whole bit, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the Maroon 5 frontman — whose supermodel wife, Behati Prinsloo, 34, is pregnant with their third child, definitely did not!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooklyn Beckham
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Amber Valletta
Person
Eva Longoria
Grazia

Kaia Gerber’s New Collection For Zara Has All The ’90s Hits – And Prices Start From £22.99

Classic and yet cool, Kaia Gerber's wardrobe never tries too hard. Its cornerstones are borrowed from the '90s - leather blazers, straight-leg jeans and neat shoulder bags - and work in tandem to create a look that is timeless as opposed to trend-led (although, of course, that decade is very much still A Mood). If this is all sounding like an ideal approach to autumn, you'll be pleased to hear that she's just collaborated with Zara - and the 30-piece collection is ever bit as effortless as what's hanging in her wardrobe.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Grazia

Meghan Markle’s Podcast Is Back After A Period Of Royal Mourning

Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes has returned for its fourth episode after a hiatus during the royal mourning period following the Queen's death on 8 September. In the latest instalment, titled The Demystification of Dragon Lady, Meghan speaks with comedian Margaret Cho and journalist Lisa Ling about the unfair stereotypes East Asian women often face. {#mntl-sc-block_1-0}
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy