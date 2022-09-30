Read full article on original website
Oregon Ducks move up in polls after beating Stanford
Oregon moved up in the polls after beating Stanford. The Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) are No. 12 with 872 points in the AP poll and No. 12 with 823 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 45-27 win over the Cardinal. That’s up from No. 13 with 727 points and No. 15 with 622 points last week, respectively.
Ducks Less Than Perfect But Victorious
EUGENE, Ore. — Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as the No. 13 Oregon football team extended its winning streak to four games with a 45-27 victory Saturday over Stanford in Autzen Stadium. After a slow start to a game marred by 14 penalties...
What David Shaw said after Stanford lost to Oregon
Stanford to to No. 13 Oregon, 45-27, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. David Shaw recapped the Cardinal’s third loss of the season and ninth straight in Pac-12 play. Below is a transcript of Shaw’s postgame press conference. DAVID SHAW. Opening statement:. “Thank you. Obviously not the result we...
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 5
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 5 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 19 of 38 for 337 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and 11 carries for 19 yards in 21-17 loss to LSU. Braxton Burmeister,...
Winning Streak Hits Six with Sweep of Arizona
EUGENE, Ore. – The No. 16 Oregon volleyball team pushed it winning streak to six and is 4-0 in Pac-12 play for the first time since 2016 with Sunday's sweep of Arizona (25-19, 25-18, 25-13) at Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks, straight-set winners in four of their last six victories, improve to 10-2 overall this season.
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks defeated Stanford
No. 13 Oregon defeated Stanford, 45-27, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ fourth win of the season. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Opening statement. ”It was a fun game for our team, there’s so much for us to...
Oregon Ducks commit most penalties in over 5 years; ‘extremely alarming and extremely concerning,’ Dan Lanning says
Oregon’s self-inflicted errors and undisciplined play continued against Stanford. The No. 13 Ducks committed 14 penalties for 135 yards while defeating the Cardinal, 45-27, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. “Extremely alarming and extremely concerning and we’re going to work on it,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “It’s something we...
