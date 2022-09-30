ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

Related
kjzz.com

Father, son found deceased in West Jordan home during welfare check

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police are investigating after two men were discovered dead inside their West Jordan home, authorities said. The individuals were found at a house in the area of 4700 West and Colander Drive on Monday afternoon. West Jordan Police public information officer Samuel Winkler said...
WEST JORDAN, UT
kjzz.com

Lockdown lifted at 4 Tooele schools after armed robbery suspect spotted in area

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — After an armed robbery was reported at a nearby store, the Tooele County School District put several schools on lockdown, which was later lifted. According to the Tooele City Police Department, Tooele High School, Tooele Junior High, West Elementary and Northlake Elementary School activated the protocol after authorities advised administrators that a suspect, possibly with a weapon, was seen in the area of the high school and junior high school.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

At least 2 dead in separate crashes on US-89 in Utah County

PROVO, Utah — At least two people are dead Tuesday morning after separate crashes on State Street through Utah County, authorities confirmed. The first incident happened in Provo when a motorcycle collided with a van near the city's cemetery. The second happened about two hours later in Pleasant Grove near 1700 South.
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Jordan, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
kjzz.com

Man arrested for allegedly strangling, killing Utah woman in 2015

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man accused of killing a Utah woman in 2015 has been arrested. Court documents stated that Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday on counts of murder and aggravated robbery, both first degree felonies, and obstructing justice, a second degree felony.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Three people injured in Weber County multi-vehicle crash

HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — At least three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Weber County Monday afternoon. The Weber County Sheriff's Office said it happened at 5500 South and 5900 West, near Hooper's Elementary School. According to officials, two people were transported by ambulance in good condition...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

YouTube stars come together to search for missing Utahn

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Shane Strong, 48, has been missing since November of 2021; Ogden police have been searching for him ever since. Recently, officers were contacted by the search and recovery dive team Adventures with Purpose, saying they wanted to help look for him. On their website, the...
OGDEN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Gun Violence#Juvenile Detention Center#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime#Slcpd
kjzz.com

Sandy City asks county council not to pass gondola resolution

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County Council is set to vote on a joint resolution to eliminate the gondola alternative from consideration for easing traffic up Little Cottonwood Canyon. The resolution would be between both the county mayor and county council. But one city council, Sandy, is...
SANDY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kjzz.com

Utah Taxpayers Association endorses Orem only school district

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Taxpayers Association, a conservative taxpayer watchdog group, is encouraging Orem residents to vote for Proposition 2 on the upcoming November ballot. Prop 2 would allow for Orem City to start its own school district and break away from Alpine School District. Orem City...
OREM, UT
kjzz.com

Utah volunteers deployed to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three specially trained American Red Cross of Utah disaster volunteers have departed to contribute to efforts in Florida and help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Volunteers left early Saturday morning from the Salt Lake City International Airport to join the more than 1,000 Red...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Wasatch Front areas once considered affordable saw biggest rent increases

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Wasatch Front cities that were once considered affordable places to live saw the biggest increase in rent, according to a recent study. "West Valley, Kearns, Taylorsville saw over 30% changes in rent," said Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow at the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute which published the report called "The Changing Dynamics of the Wasatch Front Apartment Market."
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Who's responsible for fixing Utah homes riddled with problems?

WASHINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Matt Crane’s house in LaVerkin is pretty new. Too new, he says, for what he’s had to deal with. Walking outside his southern Utah home during an August morning, Crane pointed out problems with the exterior, the back wall, the yard, and the roof. Inside, he showed off his upstairs ceiling that’s supposed to be eight feet high but is several inches too short.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

More than 2,300 customers lose electricity in Orem

OREM, Utah — The lights went out for thousands of Orem residents and businesses early Sunday afternoon as a power outage sapped am area of the city near Center Street and 400 West. Rocky Mountain Power received the first outage report just after 12:30 p.m. An investigation into the...
OREM, UT
kjzz.com

BYU community reacts to new racist allegations against school

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fans are reacting to new allegations of racist fan behavior at a Brigham Young University game. This time, the allegations stem from a women’s soccer game hosted at the university more than a year ago. In a report from The Guardian, five visiting players...
PROVO, UT
kjzz.com

President Nelson uses chair during talk at general conference

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — President Russel M. Nelson used a chair during his speech on Saturday's general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "Some noticed that I sat on a chair to deliver my message this morning. What a help that was!" he shared on social media. "The other day it occurred to me that I have been alive during nearly half of the number of years since The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was organized in 1830. That is a lot of years—even though I don’t feel old."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy