California State

Food & Wine

A Butter Shortage Is Sending Prices Through the Roof Just Before Peak Baking Season

Post-pandemic inflation has driven up the price of everything, including groceries. Consumers can look for ways to ease the pain – perhaps cutting down on name brands – but cost increasings are hard to avoid when they affect underlying food staples. It's why a butter shortage is so hard to stomach. Butter seems to be in everything… or at least everything that tastes delicious.
The Hill

Farmers are facing a new wave of climate challenges — the 2023 Farm Bill must help them

Farmers in this country have never had it easy. I think back to my grandmother, a tough immigrant from Slovakia who settled in the Midwest and endured hard conditions as a tenant farmer in Illinois and Wisconsin. Battling through the Depression, there were periods without water and without electricity. Once, she watched her farm burn down. Still, she and countless other small farmers toiled to make it work, and we — everybody who relies on our food system — are their beneficiaries.
Mashed

Why Canned Pumpkin Could Hold The Key To Saving The Environment

By and large, we don't really think much about pumpkins until the fall, when Pumpkin Spice Latte season comes around, when we need Halloween decorations, or when it's time to plan a Thanksgiving meal. But for pumpkin farmers, the discourse around pumpkins needs to be a year-round thing — and it might be of comfort to know that they aren't just spending time growing pumpkins, they've been considering ways to make their processes more environmentally friendly, too.
The Independent

Pumpkin farms adapt to improve soil, lower emissions

This Thanksgiving, your pumpkin pie might have a lower carbon footprint. On the central Illinois farms that supply most of the world’s canned pumpkin, farmers are adopting regenerative techniques designed to reduce emissions, attract natural pollinators like bees and butterflies and improve the health of the soil. The effort...
extension.org

Biodegradable Plastic Mulch: A Climate Smart Agricultural Practice

During the growing and harvest seasons, vegetable producers often begin their day before sunrise and finish as the last light is seeping into the horizon. These long days are normal but varied. Challenges such as pests, disease, climate change, and weather make each day and each growing season unique and unpredictable.
The Associated Press

Virus kills 100,000 cattle in India, threatens livelihoods

NEW DELHI (AP) — A viral disease has killed nearly 100,000 cows and buffaloes in India and sickened over 2 million more. The outbreak has triggered devastating income losses for cattle farmers since the disease not only results in deaths but can also lead to decreased milk production, emaciated animals, and birth issues. The disease, called lumpy skin disease, is spread by insects that drink blood like mosquitoes and ticks. Infected cows and buffaloes get fevers and develop lumps on their skin. Farmers have experienced severe losses from extreme weather events over the past year: a record-shattering heat wave in India reduced wheat yields in April, insufficient rainfall in eastern states like Jharkhand state shriveled parched winter crops such as pulses, and an unusually intense September rainfall has damaged rice in the north.
Salon

A new purple tomato will hit produce departments in 2023

Depending on your tastes, your favorite variety of tomato probably ranges from a red Beefsteak to a green Zebra to even a yellow Grape. One thing's for sure: your go-to type of tomato probably isn't purple. But thanks to a recent announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, that could...
