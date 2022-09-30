Read full article on original website
Supply Chain Shortages: 15 Things to Buy Now Before Prices Rise
It’s a cliche to say hindsight is 20/20, but as shortages and supply chain issues continue, it definitely feels valid for shoppers. If only we could go back and tell our pre-pandemic selves to buy extra hand sanitizer and toilet paper. Certainly, some supply chain shortages and disruptions caused...
Popculture
More Than 4,000 Pounds of Sausage Recalled After Plastic Found Inside Product
A Georgia company recalled over 4,000 pounds of sausage products Wednesday because they could be contaminated with thin blue plastic. The chicken and pork sausages were made by Sunset Farm Foods inc. of Valdosta, Georgia. The products were sent to retailers in North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. The products...
Food & Wine
A Butter Shortage Is Sending Prices Through the Roof Just Before Peak Baking Season
Post-pandemic inflation has driven up the price of everything, including groceries. Consumers can look for ways to ease the pain – perhaps cutting down on name brands – but cost increasings are hard to avoid when they affect underlying food staples. It's why a butter shortage is so hard to stomach. Butter seems to be in everything… or at least everything that tastes delicious.
Hurricane Orlene set to strike Mexico on Monday
Hurricane Orlene was lashing Mexico's Las Islas Marias early Monday as the 16th named storm of the East Pacific hurricane season crawled toward the Mexican mainland.
Florida’s post-Ian era: Recover. Reconnect. Reassess. Rebuild?
It is Monday, Oct. 3, and we are now in the post-Ian era of Florida history. Thirty years ago, Hurricane Andrew and its Category 5 wind field irrevocably changed the face of South Florida, left a decade-long impact on the state’s built environment, it’s native habitat, its public policy, and the domestic insurance market.
Farmers are facing a new wave of climate challenges — the 2023 Farm Bill must help them
Farmers in this country have never had it easy. I think back to my grandmother, a tough immigrant from Slovakia who settled in the Midwest and endured hard conditions as a tenant farmer in Illinois and Wisconsin. Battling through the Depression, there were periods without water and without electricity. Once, she watched her farm burn down. Still, she and countless other small farmers toiled to make it work, and we — everybody who relies on our food system — are their beneficiaries.
Why Canned Pumpkin Could Hold The Key To Saving The Environment
By and large, we don't really think much about pumpkins until the fall, when Pumpkin Spice Latte season comes around, when we need Halloween decorations, or when it's time to plan a Thanksgiving meal. But for pumpkin farmers, the discourse around pumpkins needs to be a year-round thing — and it might be of comfort to know that they aren't just spending time growing pumpkins, they've been considering ways to make their processes more environmentally friendly, too.
Pumpkin farms adapt to improve soil, lower emissions
This Thanksgiving, your pumpkin pie might have a lower carbon footprint. On the central Illinois farms that supply most of the world’s canned pumpkin, farmers are adopting regenerative techniques designed to reduce emissions, attract natural pollinators like bees and butterflies and improve the health of the soil. The effort...
extension.org
Biodegradable Plastic Mulch: A Climate Smart Agricultural Practice
During the growing and harvest seasons, vegetable producers often begin their day before sunrise and finish as the last light is seeping into the horizon. These long days are normal but varied. Challenges such as pests, disease, climate change, and weather make each day and each growing season unique and unpredictable.
Virus kills 100,000 cattle in India, threatens livelihoods
NEW DELHI (AP) — A viral disease has killed nearly 100,000 cows and buffaloes in India and sickened over 2 million more. The outbreak has triggered devastating income losses for cattle farmers since the disease not only results in deaths but can also lead to decreased milk production, emaciated animals, and birth issues. The disease, called lumpy skin disease, is spread by insects that drink blood like mosquitoes and ticks. Infected cows and buffaloes get fevers and develop lumps on their skin. Farmers have experienced severe losses from extreme weather events over the past year: a record-shattering heat wave in India reduced wheat yields in April, insufficient rainfall in eastern states like Jharkhand state shriveled parched winter crops such as pulses, and an unusually intense September rainfall has damaged rice in the north.
A new purple tomato will hit produce departments in 2023
Depending on your tastes, your favorite variety of tomato probably ranges from a red Beefsteak to a green Zebra to even a yellow Grape. One thing's for sure: your go-to type of tomato probably isn't purple. But thanks to a recent announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, that could...
With the right incentives, organic farming could be Australia’s way to a pesticide-free future
We are constantly being exposed to chemicals in our food, many of which are linked to health issues and have devastating effects on our environment. From endocrine disruptors to PFAS, plastics to pesticides, just how much of these do we wish to include in our everyday lives?. Globally, Australia is...
