okcfox.com
Oklahoma wheat farmers devastated by heat conditions while scientists develop solutions
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Drought conditions in Oklahoma, especially in the western part of the state, are having severe impacts on farmers but scientists at Oklahoma State University want to help farmers even through the toughest weather conditions. Normally this time of year fields are filled with crops...
okcfox.com
OSBI looking for leads in case of Oklahoma man last seen in August
FOREST PARK, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking for leads in the case of a missing man. Anyone who saw 40-year-old Jeremy Reagan or his Silver 2011 Nissan Frontier at any point on August 27, 2022, in the area of the Lexington Wildlife Management Area is asked to contact the OSBI.
okcfox.com
Morning Milestone: Steve And Les
We're congratulating our Director of Engineering Steve Bottkol and his newly engaged fiancé Les, on their engagement. From all of us on Living Oklahoma, congratulations you two. Share your Milestones with us, it's easy, just send an email at LivingOk@okcfox.com and put Morning Milestone in the subject line.
okcfox.com
Catching Up with Country Legend & Monarch Star Trace Adkins
Trace Adkins is a country music legend and the star of FOX 25's hit show, Monarch. The country singer was in Oklahoma performing at the state fair and we got the chance to sit down with him for a catch-up. He talks about what it's like being a hit t.v. star and why he loves the sooner state as much as we love him.
okcfox.com
Malcolm visits Paint N Station
Malcolm Tubbs visits Paint N Station in northwest Oklahoma City. For more information on the activities you can do call (405) 842-7770 or click here.
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt signs bill to prevent gender transition services at OU Children's Hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill on Tuesday that blocks funding to prevent gender transition services for minors at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital at OU Health. The bill, SB 3XX, went into effect immediately with Stitt's signature. “By signing this bill today we are taking...
okcfox.com
Man charged with murder in connection to overdose death of Oklahoma woman
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor filed first-degree murder charges against an alleged drug dealer in connection to the 2019 overdose death of an Oklahoma woman. Macee Grabber was 24 years old when she was found dead of an apparent drug overdose at her family’s home....
okcfox.com
Lawsuit challenging Florida's Parental Rights in Education law tossed by federal judge
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (TND) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit levied against Governor Ron DeSantis and other Florida officials by two LGBT advocacy groups over the state's new Parental Rights in Education law. The plaintiffs, acting on behalf of parents and teachers, argued the new law violated the...
