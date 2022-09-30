ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OSBI looking for leads in case of Oklahoma man last seen in August

FOREST PARK, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking for leads in the case of a missing man. Anyone who saw 40-year-old Jeremy Reagan or his Silver 2011 Nissan Frontier at any point on August 27, 2022, in the area of the Lexington Wildlife Management Area is asked to contact the OSBI.
Morning Milestone: Steve And Les

We're congratulating our Director of Engineering Steve Bottkol and his newly engaged fiancé Les, on their engagement. From all of us on Living Oklahoma, congratulations you two. Share your Milestones with us, it's easy, just send an email at LivingOk@okcfox.com and put Morning Milestone in the subject line.
Catching Up with Country Legend & Monarch Star Trace Adkins

Trace Adkins is a country music legend and the star of FOX 25's hit show, Monarch. The country singer was in Oklahoma performing at the state fair and we got the chance to sit down with him for a catch-up. He talks about what it's like being a hit t.v. star and why he loves the sooner state as much as we love him.
Malcolm visits Paint N Station

Malcolm Tubbs visits Paint N Station in northwest Oklahoma City. For more information on the activities you can do call (405) 842-7770 or click here.
