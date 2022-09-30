Read full article on original website
Lucretia L. Turnmire
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Don Root will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.
Roger J. Olson
Roger J. Olson, 90, of Sparta, died September 29, 2022, at the Morrow Memorial Home BridgePath in Sparta. Funeral services will be at 11am, Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, in Sparta, with Reverend Joel Nuemann officiating. Burial with full military honors, provided by the VFW 2112 of Sparta, will be in Cataract Cemetery.
