Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Don Root will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.

TOMAH, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO