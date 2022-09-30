Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
bellarmine.edu
Bellarmine settles for 12th place finish in Butler Fall Invitational
INDIANAPOLIS—The Bellarmine University women's golf team turned in an up and down performance at the Butler Fall Invitational at Highland Country Club on Monday and Tuesday to finish in 12th place in the 15-team field. After opening with a 322 team score on the par-70 layout, the Knights shaved...
bellarmine.edu
Hofenk Jerembo claims second MAC Offensive Player of the Week award this season
CLEVELAND – Amber Hofenk Jerembo is having the best season of her career and perhaps the best stretch of her career over the past month. On Tuesday afternoon, the Mid-American Conference announced Hofenk Jerembo as the MAC Offensive Player of the Week - the second time she has earned the honor in the past three weeks.
bellarmine.edu
Reid earns another MSFL honor, named Defensive Player of the Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Bellarmine sprint football is undefeated through its first three games in program history, and the individual accolades have certainly followed. For the third consecutive week, a Bellarmine player has earned a weekly award from the Midwest Sprint Football League. This time, Brenden Reid was announced as the MSFL Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.
bellarmine.edu
Men's soccer to renew storied rivalry with USI, this time at the D1 level
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University men's soccer team will be rekindling what is perhaps the greatest rivalry in BU athletics history as the Knights will welcome Southern Indiana for a 7 p.m. (ET) nonconference contest Tuesday in Owsley B. Frazier Stadium. This will be the first meeting between...
bellarmine.edu
Women's tennis posts winning doubles record, totals 11 wins at Middle Tennessee Hidden Duals
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Bellarmine women's tennis played a packed weekend of tennis at Middle Tennessee and came away with 11 victories after three days of hidden dual action. The Knights totaled six doubles wins (6-5 overall record) and five singles victories facing North Alabama, Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee, Lipscomb, Chattanooga, and Ball State.
bellarmine.edu
Bellarmine falls in straight sets to Sugar Bears
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—rly in the early going of today's volleyball match at ASUN Conference foe Central Arkansas, Bellarmine setter Emily Arnold recorded career assist No. 3,000. Unfortunately for the Knights, that was one of very few highlights as the Sugar Bears swept the match in straight sets 25-21, 25-13, 25-17. Central Arkansas won battles on both sides of the net, owning large advantages in kills (46-25), blocks (8-3) and digs (41-26). The host team also enjoyed a .375 hitting percentage on the day.
bellarmine.edu
Women's soccer drops road contest at Lipscomb
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Bellarmine University women's soccer team suffered its first loss in conference play as the Knights fell 3-0 to reigning ASUN champion Lipscomb on Sunday in the Lipscomb Soccer Complex. The matchup pitted the ASUN's top-ranked defense in Bellarmine (0-4-8, 0-1-4 ASUN) against the league's highest-scoring...
bellarmine.edu
Knights roll past Royals 5-0
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—The Bellarmine field hockey team got offensive contributions from many different players and rode that balanced scoring to a 5-0 win over Queens today at Trager Stadium as the Knights post their largest victory margin in the D1 era. Officially, the game-winning goal came just 5:26 into the...
