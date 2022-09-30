Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Malcolm visits Scissortail Park
Malcolm Tubbs visits Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City to preview all the fun fall activities. For more information on the park and the activities they have for Halloween call (405) 445-6277 or click here.
momcollective.com
Haunted History Cruises
Haunted History Cruises, presented by ArtAfloatOKC, is your destination for bone-chilling legends, spooky tales, and more. Enjoy this 40-minute historic voyage aboard the Bricktown Water Taxi through the Bricktown Canal as you immerse yourself in Oklahoma’s eerie past!. Available Thursday and Friday evenings in October. Choose from three time...
okcfox.com
Live2Lead Event
Fox 25's Wayne Stafford meets with Rodney Payne, a Maxwell leadership Executive Director, about the Live2Lead event happening in Oklahoma City on Friday, October 7th. Learn leadership skills from world-class experts experts at the Metro Technology Center. For more information about the event, and to purchase your tickets click here.
okcfox.com
Pop-up shop park coming to downtown Guthrie
The city of Guthrie has been awarded 100-thousand dollars in grants -- to build a pop-up shop park downtown. What was the Double Stop Fiddle Shop in Guthrie, will see new life helping folks grow their business. "It’s focus is for start ups small businesses who are who are trying...
city-sentinel.com
October 7 – Paseo's First Friday Gallery Walk – Meditations and ‘The Power of Hope’
Oklahoma City – Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment - all within walking distance. Ten restaurants and several shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere. This month’s First Friday is October 7, from 6-9 p.m. The...
Celebration of western history coming to Yukon
A family-oriented event that celebrates the western history of the famous Chisholm Trail is coming to Yukon.
okcfox.com
City of Guthrie awarded grants for pop-up shop park in downtown area
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — The city of Guthrie was awarded two $50,000 grants to fund the construction of a pop-up shop park in the downtown area. One of the grants is from the T-Mobile Hometown Grant Program. The other is being federally funded by a yet-to-be-announced organization. The area...
A 1919 home on the 2022 Heritage Hills Home Tour
Chad and Emily Reynolds are happy every day they get to walk around in a home that developer G.A. Nichols built in 1919.
blackchronicle.com
Police expanding presence in Bricktown
Oklahoma City police are upping their presence in one of the city’s most popular areas. Bricktown has added security to make the community feel safe in its busy streets. Police said that’s what makes Bricktown stand out – how the community changes. They said families come during the day and evening. At night, social life happens around bars and clubs. “We want you to feel safe. We want you to feel the police presence down here,” said Maj. Dan Stewart of OCPD’s Bricktown Division. The area full of restaurants, family fun, and nightlife is adding police to engage the community and make everyone feel safe. Police said thousands enjoy the area weekly. At night, action moves to bars and clubs.“When that happens, and alcohol’s involved, we know that the potential for things to go awry are there so we want to bring in extra officers,” he said.So police continue to increase their presence, recently adding more than 20 officers within three blocks on weekends.“On Friday and Saturday nights, we bring in about triple the staff,” he said.More staff, more lighting in the streets and more communication with businesses. “Us being able to just reach out to clubs and business owners when we have a problem, when we have issues and when they have issues they can reach out to us,” he said. Officers said they’ve already seen success this summer with lower crime rates. “The response time, we’re talking seconds as opposed to minutes or longer,” he said. He encourages everyone to enjoy Bricktown.“I would say, come. Come to Bricktown, engage the officers that are down here,” he said. “it’s a great place to be and it represents Oklahoma City well.”
Oklahoma Drive-In Theatre is Showing All Your Favorite Scary Movies for Halloween!
This drive-in movie theatre in Oklahoma will be showing all your favorite scary and family Halloween movies this fall to help get you in the mood for All Hallow's Eve. If it's been a while since you've been to the drive-in, or maybe you've never been before, you won't want to miss this. Watch your favorite fall titles under the stars!
edmondoutlook.com
Stephenson Park Remodel
For 130 years, the people of Edmond have enjoyed recreational activities at Stephenson Park, near downtown Edmond. The 2.5 acres was donated by Col. E. B. Townsend in 1892 in response to encouragement from Milton “Kickingbird” Reynolds, who promoted the benefits of trees and parks in his newspaper, The Edmond Sun.
Popular donut shop preparing to open first OK store
A TikTok-famous donut and ice cream restaurant is preparing to set up shop in Oklahoma.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
Family Of Missing Cleveland County Man Hopes For Answers As Hunting Season Begins
The family of a missing man hopes for leads as archery deer hunting season begins. Crews searched for Jeremy Reagan last month in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve where his truck was found. He was last seen alive in August at his home in Forrest Park. The OSBI is on the...
Photos: Adorable dogs in need of loving homes
Organizers are seeking loving homes for dozens of adorable dogs and cats who are in need of a family.
okcfox.com
Man charged after riding on the back of a semi-truck from Wichita to Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) — A man was charged with being intoxicated in public and joyriding after authorities said he rode on the back of a semi truck's trailer for more than 100 miles from Kansas to Oklahoma. According to the Guthrie News Page, Dustin Slocum's journey started in Wichita...
okcfox.com
Oklahomans rally for reproductive rights at Scissortail Park
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Hundreds of Oklahomans gathered at Scissortail Park on Sunday to take a stand against laws that impact the health, safety, and well-being of women and girls. The "We Are Rising" campaign is a grassroots movement that's uniting Oklahomans from all political parties to stand up...
okcfox.com
OKCPS rolling out community meetings on bond proposal
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Public Schools is preparing to hold a series of town halls throughout the month of October in its efforts to engage with the community on its bond proposal. On Election Day, voters will decide on the almost $1 billion bond question. Officials...
okctalk.com
Best double cheeseburger in American being served at new Flycatcher Club
Now open and serving what the Food Network's Alton Brown called the best double cheeseburger in America, The Flycatcher Club is located at 1137 NW 2nd next to Beer City Music Hall and Fair-Weather Friend brewery. Flycatcher is operated by the proprietors of Bar Arbolada and also offers other food...
okcfox.com
SUV collides with EMSA ambulance outside of Integris Baptist in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police were on the scene of an accident involving an ambulance near Integris Baptist on Monday morning. Police said an EMSA ambulance transporting a patient collided with an SUV. The ambulance continued to the hospital to drop the patient off. None of the...
