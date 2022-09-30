ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OK

okcfox.com

Malcolm visits Scissortail Park

Malcolm Tubbs visits Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City to preview all the fun fall activities. For more information on the park and the activities they have for Halloween call (405) 445-6277 or click here.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
momcollective.com

Haunted History Cruises

Haunted History Cruises, presented by ArtAfloatOKC, is your destination for bone-chilling legends, spooky tales, and more. Enjoy this 40-minute historic voyage aboard the Bricktown Water Taxi through the Bricktown Canal as you immerse yourself in Oklahoma’s eerie past!. Available Thursday and Friday evenings in October. Choose from three time...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Live2Lead Event

Fox 25's Wayne Stafford meets with Rodney Payne, a Maxwell leadership Executive Director, about the Live2Lead event happening in Oklahoma City on Friday, October 7th. Learn leadership skills from world-class experts experts at the Metro Technology Center. For more information about the event, and to purchase your tickets click here.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Pop-up shop park coming to downtown Guthrie

The city of Guthrie has been awarded 100-thousand dollars in grants -- to build a pop-up shop park downtown. What was the Double Stop Fiddle Shop in Guthrie, will see new life helping folks grow their business. "It’s focus is for start ups small businesses who are who are trying...
GUTHRIE, OK
okcfox.com

blackchronicle.com

Police expanding presence in Bricktown

Oklahoma City police are upping their presence in one of the city’s most popular areas. Bricktown has added security to make the community feel safe in its busy streets. Police said that’s what makes Bricktown stand out – how the community changes. They said families come during the day and evening. At night, social life happens around bars and clubs. “We want you to feel safe. We want you to feel the police presence down here,” said Maj. Dan Stewart of OCPD’s Bricktown Division. The area full of restaurants, family fun, and nightlife is adding police to engage the community and make everyone feel safe. Police said thousands enjoy the area weekly. At night, action moves to bars and clubs.“When that happens, and alcohol’s involved, we know that the potential for things to go awry are there so we want to bring in extra officers,” he said.So police continue to increase their presence, recently adding more than 20 officers within three blocks on weekends.“On Friday and Saturday nights, we bring in about triple the staff,” he said.More staff, more lighting in the streets and more communication with businesses. “Us being able to just reach out to clubs and business owners when we have a problem, when we have issues and when they have issues they can reach out to us,” he said. Officers said they’ve already seen success this summer with lower crime rates. “The response time, we’re talking seconds as opposed to minutes or longer,” he said. He encourages everyone to enjoy Bricktown.“I would say, come. Come to Bricktown, engage the officers that are down here,” he said. “it’s a great place to be and it represents Oklahoma City well.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
edmondoutlook.com

Stephenson Park Remodel

For 130 years, the people of Edmond have enjoyed recreational activities at Stephenson Park, near downtown Edmond. The 2.5 acres was donated by Col. E. B. Townsend in 1892 in response to encouragement from Milton “Kickingbird” Reynolds, who promoted the benefits of trees and parks in his newspaper, The Edmond Sun.
EDMOND, OK
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma

While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

okcfox.com

OKCPS rolling out community meetings on bond proposal

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Public Schools is preparing to hold a series of town halls throughout the month of October in its efforts to engage with the community on its bond proposal. On Election Day, voters will decide on the almost $1 billion bond question. Officials...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

