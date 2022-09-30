Olive oil, garlic, and salt are some of the best flavor enhancers for vegetables, and this trifecta stuns again with this garlic green beans recipe. Using only one pot, this simple vegetable side dish is made even easier if you grab a bag of pre-trimmed green beans from the grocery store. For busy holiday prep, blanch and chill the green beans a day in advance. When you're ready to serve, cook the garlic and stir in the green beans. It might take an extra minute or two for the green beans to heat through, but you'll have an easy Thanksgiving side dish for your menu in no time!

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO