Get High In Just Two Minutes: Could This Be The Fastest-Acting Weed Edible In The World?
SEED Edibles, a cannabis-focused research and development company recently released data demonstrating the effect of its two-minute fast-acting cannabis edible: The Seed FastTab. High In Two Minutes?. According to the company's data, the SEED Edibles’ Seed FastTab works within two minutes in a repeatable and consistent manner. If so, this...
Scaling Up: The weighty impact of hog farming’s evolution?
This is the first in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’ll release a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent decades. This week, we’re focusing on changing farm sizes. Since the 1990s, hog farms have gotten bigger, more...
Food & Wine
A Butter Shortage Is Sending Prices Through the Roof Just Before Peak Baking Season
Post-pandemic inflation has driven up the price of everything, including groceries. Consumers can look for ways to ease the pain – perhaps cutting down on name brands – but cost increasings are hard to avoid when they affect underlying food staples. It's why a butter shortage is so hard to stomach. Butter seems to be in everything… or at least everything that tastes delicious.
The Daily South
Ground Beef Packaging: What's The Difference?
You've likely noticed that ground beef is sold in several types of packaging at your local grocer depending on the brand. Does it matter what type of packaging is used for ground beef for safety and preservation? We asked Lisa Robinson, VP of global food safety at public health, Ecolab, who says that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves all food packaging materials, all of which must be formulated in compliance with the agency's requirements. She says manufacturers of new packaging materials have to petition the FDA and provide data showing the material is safe to use if it hasn't already been regulated for its proposed use. That means any type of ground beef packaging you come across has gone through rigorous approval and research to ensure it is safe.
Buckle In, Apparently a Butter Shortage Is on the Way
These days, when we go grocery shopping, most of us grab an extra package or container of the things that we use on a regular basis to tuck away for a rainy day, right?. Well, if butter is a staple in your home, it looks like the rainy day might be just around the corner as experts are warning of the very real possibility of a butter shortage.
howafrica.com
Inspiring Story Of Felix Kamassah, Ghana’s Largest Producer And Exporter Of Vegetables
Felix Kamassah is a Ghanaian farmer and owns the agribusiness company Maphlix Trust which supplies vegetables to brands like KFC and Shoprite and to markets like UK and Dubai. Farming has always been part of Kamassah but he did it on the side while working as an economist in the banking sector in Ghana. Kamassah picked up the culture of farming from his aunt who doubled as a nurse and a farmer and imbibed in Kamassah the need to take farming as a lifestyle, according to Howwemadeitinafrica.
beefmagazine.com
Falling ag R&D investments will impact farmers competitiveness
Largely due to a history of agricultural research and development, growth in agricultural productivity has reduced food prices; cut the carbon footprint of milk, chicken, beef, and many other products; reduced land use; and led to more efficient use of many resources. But after years of steady growth, public agricultural R&D funding in the United States is waning and could impact farmers’ competitiveness as well as impact the environment.
Global Alliance on Green Economy launched during World Green Economy Summit in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the 8 th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) concluded in Dubai. It was organised by the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. The summit was held under the theme ‘Climate Action Leadership through Collaboration: The Roadmap to Net-Zero’. A large number of ministers, experts, decision-makers, officials, representatives of institutions, and the academic community from around the world took part in the Summit. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005176/en/ Global Alliance on Green Economy launched during World Green Economy Summit in Dubai (Photo: AETOSWire)
Zacks.com
3 Stocks to Watch in the Promising Agriculture - Products Industry
BG - Free Report) , CalMaine Foods (. RKDA - Free Report) are poised well to gain from strong demand in their end markets and the ongoing growth initiatives. The Zacks Agriculture – Products industry comprises companies that are either involved in storing agricultural commodities or distributing ingredients to others or engaged in farming of crops, livestock and poultry products. Some are engaged in purchasing, storing, transporting, processing and selling agricultural commodities or products derived from the same. They operate grain elevators where space income is earned on commodities bought and sold through the elevator or held as inventory. Some companies provide nutrients, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening, the method of growing plants using mineral nutrient solutions in a water solvent, instead of soil. A few players are also offering innovative, plant-based health and wellness products. Companies producing lumber also fall under this industry.
Biden administration invests $2.8 billion in ‘climate smart’ farming
The U.S Department of Agriculture has selected 70 “climate smart” agricultural projects to take part in its $2.8 billion pilot program. The pilot program, Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, aims to help make the agricultural sector more sustainable by implementing ‘climate smart’ practices like improving soil quality or changing manure management styles.
Why Canned Pumpkin Could Hold The Key To Saving The Environment
By and large, we don't really think much about pumpkins until the fall, when Pumpkin Spice Latte season comes around, when we need Halloween decorations, or when it's time to plan a Thanksgiving meal. But for pumpkin farmers, the discourse around pumpkins needs to be a year-round thing — and it might be of comfort to know that they aren't just spending time growing pumpkins, they've been considering ways to make their processes more environmentally friendly, too.
freightwaves.com
Nothing smooth about butter
Butter is currently second only to eggs for the title of most inflationary food item, up 25% year over year, compared to 13%-14% for the entire grocery category. Inventories of cold butter at the end of July were the lowest since 2017. Those stocks are usually built up early in the year and drawn down most heavily during the winter baking season. In anticipation of rising demand as consumers bake their Thanksgiving desserts, butter manufacturers are warning retailers to not discount their current inventory as they may not be able to fully meet upcoming demand.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA promises to enhance safety of imported produce with new initiative
With 32 percent of the country’s fresh vegetables and 55 percent of its fresh fruit imported from other countries, the Food and Drug Administration is launching renewed efforts to make sure that produce is safe for consumption. In a new initiative announced this week, Activities to Enhance the Safety...
foodmanufacture.co.uk
Fresh dog food manufacturer doubles production
Fresh dog food manufacturer and delivery service Butternut Box has scaled up its production capabilities to double capacity. The increase in capacity has been funded with a seven-figure funding package from HSBC UK, which will allow it to add new production lines to its current operation. Butternut Box creates a...
natureworldnews.com
Lumpy Skin Disease Outbreak Kills 100,000 Bovines, Sick Cattle Count Exceeds 2 Million in India
Nearly 100,000 cattle in India have died from the lumpy skin disease outbreak, and over 2 million more have fallen ill. Since the disease can cause emaciation, decreased milk production, and birth defects in addition to death, the outbreak has caused cattle farmers to suffer devastating income losses. It is...
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Why do you Need to Choose the Right Plastic Bag Manufacturer in the USA?
As we already know, custom plastic bags benefits brand promotion, but they are meant to be durable and of better quality to fulfill their purpose. You must choose the right plastic bag manufacturer for your brand to fulfill this purpose. Quality check for plastic bags. Let us now discuss what...
Quality Street wants greener sweets as Nestle switches to paper wrappers for the festive favourite in bid to slash plastic waste
Sweet lovers will soon be noticing a change to their boxes of Quality Street. The twist wrappers on the chocolates are to be made from paper instead of plastic as Nestle switches to greener packaging in the coming months. The confectionery giant will also be wrapping KitKats with plastic that...
Our Food System Could Have Been So Different
The old, epic story of agriculture in North America had two heroes, long sung and much venerated. One was human ingenuity. The other was corn. That story went something like this. On this continent, agriculture—and therefore civilization—was born in Mesoamerica, where corn happened to be abundant. The more advanced people there began cultivating this knobbly little plant and passed their knowledge north, to people in more temperate climes. When Europeans arrived, corn ruled the fields, a staple crop, just like wheat across the ocean. If the Middle East’s Fertile Crescent was agriculture’s origin point for Europe, Mexico was agriculture’s origin point here. This very human innovation had unspooled in the same rare way in these two places. Superior men tamed nature and taught other superior men to follow.
With the right incentives, organic farming could be Australia’s way to a pesticide-free future
We are constantly being exposed to chemicals in our food, many of which are linked to health issues and have devastating effects on our environment. From endocrine disruptors to PFAS, plastics to pesticides, just how much of these do we wish to include in our everyday lives?. Globally, Australia is...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
AI for Warehouse Management: Getting Ahead of Supply Chain Challenges
The last 2-plus years have thrown even the most seasoned warehouse management professionals for a loop, especially from an inventory optimization perspective. After all, how could anyone possibly plan and optimize inventory when faced with a once-in-a-lifetime perfect storm of supply chain chaos? Combine “always-there” challenges such as geopolitical instability in various corners of the globe and the occasional poor harvest, throw in an unprecedented pandemic and escalating trade wars, and that means that the already-delicate dance of optimizing inventory now requires supply chain experts to plan and respond with more agility and confidence than ever before.
