FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
nationalhogfarmer.com
CREAATE Act doubles funding for ag trade promotion
A bipartisan bill, Cultivating Revitalization by Expanding American Agricultural Trade and Exports Act of 2022, introduced by Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Tina Smith, D-Minn., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, would double funding for USDA’s Market Access Program and Foreign Market Development Program. The bill would double mandatory...
howafrica.com
Black Couple Makes History, Partners with D-ID, Launches First e-Learning Platform to Use A.I. Instructors in the U.S.
DeMario and Dawn Nicole McIlwain, the founders of Skilldora, a Black-owned Ed-Tech startup based in Fort Mill, South Carolina, known for its modernized app-based eLearning community, have announced a partnership with D-ID, using its Creative Reality™ technology to deliver courses exclusively by A.I. Instructors, also referred to as digitally created humans.
Why F45 Training Shares Climbed 41%; Here Are 84 Biggest Movers From Friday
FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR gained 82.2% to close at $3.37. SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI gained 43.4% to close at $3.24 after dipping 26% on Thursday. SAI.TECH recently announced the launch of new liquid cooling Bitcoin mining infrastructure products. F45 Training Holdings Inc. FXLV shares gained 41.1% to close at $3.09 after...
Amazon Study Shows Focus on Business Purchasing Practices Has Risen With Inflation
Amazon Business’ “2022 State of Business Procurement Report” shows that companies are on board with digital procurement and gives suppliers reason to breathe easy. According to the report, most businesses aren’t planning procurement budget cuts. We unpacked some key findings from Amazon’s survey of procurement professionals...
TechCrunch
Lemonade leans on Aviva to bring its next-gen insurance platform to the UK
Lemonade, for the uninitiated, emerged into the trillion-dollar insurance space back in 2015, with a new take on how consumers should be able to buy insurance. Mobile-first, and AI-powered automation for registering and filing claims was the name of the game, versus dusty old brokers and bureaucracy. On top of...
getnews.info
Simple Food Aims to Deliver Personalized Meal Prep Across US Cities With Intuitive App
The Simple Food App enables users to access nutritionally-balanced and delicious chef-inspired meals in the comfort of their homes. Foodtech startup Simple Food is working to make personalized and nutritious meal prep more accessible with its AI-powered mobile application. The AI nutritionist feature eliminates the overwhelm of meal planning and grocery shopping, allowing for a curated menu that accommodates each user’s special dietary needs.
wonkhe.com
Braverman takes aim at international students
Hopes that international student recruitment could benefit from the fall in the value of the pound were put in a bit of context this morning. Giving an interview to the Sun on Sunday, new Home Secretary Suella Braverman argued that there’s currently a “really low bar” to being considered to be a victim of modern slavery, and it’s paedos and drug dealers trying it on that’s what’s “gumming up” the system at the moment.
UPenn medical school professor says new 'anti-racism' policies are 'lowering standards and corrupting medicine' because they focus on 'skin color' and not the 'best and brightest'
A University of Pennsylvania professor has condemned recent movements for racial equity in health care, saying they prevent white and Asian students from being accepted to medical school. Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, 78, professor emeritus at the university's medical school, told the New York Post that a 'focus on diversity' has...
Like a Boss: The Woman Transforming the Entrepreneurship Space for Women of Color
A Texas woman is changing the game for women looking to find spaces where they feel included in the business industry. Marty McDonald, founder and CEO of Boss Women Media, knew she was on to something when she found a need to create a safe and trusted space for Black and Brown women to be empowered. Her brand currently works to connect women with ways to discuss and strategize pathways on how to develop the career of their dreams. She conceived the idea based on connection and manifested it into an influential community of more than 100,000 women.
Phys.org
Agricultural rewilding can help restore the environment and support production of high-welfare food, researchers say
Rewilding landscapes using elements of farming practice can help to restore ecosystems and produce high-welfare, high-quality food, researchers say. "Agricultural rewilding" can also help to overcome concerns about the impact of rewilding on livelihoods and produce "win-win" environmental and human benefits, according to the researchers. Agricultural rewilding involves restoring ecosystems...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
An International Teaching Journey Leads to Film School and Entrepreneurship: Nicole Baldinu
An International Teaching Journey Leads to Film School and Entrepreneurship: Nicole Baldinu. Nicole Baldinu is native to Australia but found herself teaching in Japan for a couple of years and then Dubai for six. She found that teaching stifled her creativity so she left that career to attend the New York Film Academy.
MedicalXpress
Health and social services should be designed to be sensitive to people's shame, experts urge
Health and social services should be designed to be more sensitive to the shame felt by their clients, patients and service users, experts have said. Using a "shame lens" can transform interactions between professionals and those they work with, according to a new study. The research says being more aware...
Nature.com
Data harnessing to nurture the human mind for a tailored approach to the child
Big data in pediatrics is an ocean of structured and unstructured data. Big data analysis helps to dive into the ocean of data to filter out information that can guide pediatricians in their decision making, precision diagnosis, and targeted therapy. In addition, big data and its analysis have helped in the surveillance, prevention, and performance of the health system. There has been a considerable amount of work in pediatrics that we have tried to highlight in this review and some of it has been already incorporated into the health system. Work in specialties of pediatrics is still forthcoming with the creation of a common data model and amalgamation of the huge "omics" database. The physicians entrusted with the care of children must be aware of the outcome so that they can play a role to ensure that big data algorithms have a clinically relevant effect in improving the health of their patients. They will apply the outcome of big data and its analysis in patient care through clinical algorithms or with the help of embedded clinical support alerts from the electronic medical records.
hotelnewsme.com
Hatch & Boost Ventures to Reinvent the MENA Supper Club Scene with Launch of Foodtech Startup, BreakBread
Abu Dhabi-based venture builder, Hatch & Boost Ventures, ADGM, A joint venture between Crescent Enterprises and hatch & boost, has announced the launch of BreakBread, a Foodtech startup on a mission to reinvent the supper club scene by providing a first-of-its-kind digital marketplace and hub for curated home-cooked dining experiences.
Employee ownership could be the future of capitalism–but it doesn’t work unless workers earn it
A recent op-ed published by Fortune suggests that “shared company ownership may be the missing path to the American dream.” From today’s vantage point, it’s a tall order. Authors Darren Walker and Pete Stavros go on to say that “investors, financial institutions, and labor advocates are among a growing movement that believes that employee ownership would resolve the structural challenges faced by the economy.” A tall order, indeed.
Nature.com
Equitable partnerships and the path to inclusive, innovative and impactful human microbiome research
Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Practical recommendations on achieving equitability in biomedical research can advance essential efforts to balance research representation. In this Comment, we highlight how to generate interoperable and robust datasets, engage in thoughtful partnerships with researchers across geographies and cultures, and embrace innovative opportunities to push microbiome research beyond the gut and beyond bacteria.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Transforming the Way We Recycle: Getting the Most Out of New Policies
EPR, which shifts recycling responsibility from taxpayers to the hands of producers, has the potential to create a more efficient, effective, and cohesive recycling system, all while creating the best solutions with the nuances of plastic production in mind. Through some of the most tumultuous moments in history, the public...
Elegance as a Law of Harmony: An Engineer’s View of Tech Business Growth and Management
Picture an elegant lady. What does she look like? Most probably, she wears a low-key and unpretentious outfit. However, all items of clothing are relevant and perfectly matched with each other. Everything together looks harmonious. A unique style complements her inner world and emphasizes her merits. There may be a few accessories, but they are high-quality and fit perfectly into the look.
tobaccoreporter.com
Transformation Index Finds ‘Differentiated Progress’ Toward Harm Reduction
The world’s 15 largest tobacco companies have made limited progress since 2020 to reduce the harm of their products, with high-risk combustible products still accounting for around 95 percent of retail sales volume, according to the second edition of the Tobacco Transformation Index, an initiative of the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World.
Manufacturing renaissance signaled for micropolitans
Micropolitans with outdoor recreation and some form of manufacturing fared better economically than others through the pandemic. Driving the news: Bentonville's Heartland Forward on Thursday released its biennial study — "Most Dynamic Micropolitans" — ranking 536 U.S. cities with a population of at least 10,000 but less than 50,000.
