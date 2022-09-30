ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

nationalhogfarmer.com

CREAATE Act doubles funding for ag trade promotion

A bipartisan bill, Cultivating Revitalization by Expanding American Agricultural Trade and Exports Act of 2022, introduced by Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Tina Smith, D-Minn., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, would double funding for USDA’s Market Access Program and Foreign Market Development Program. The bill would double mandatory...
howafrica.com

Black Couple Makes History, Partners with D-ID, Launches First e-Learning Platform to Use A.I. Instructors in the U.S.

DeMario and Dawn Nicole McIlwain, the founders of Skilldora, a Black-owned Ed-Tech startup based in Fort Mill, South Carolina, known for its modernized app-based eLearning community, have announced a partnership with D-ID, using its Creative Reality™ technology to deliver courses exclusively by A.I. Instructors, also referred to as digitally created humans.
Benzinga

Why F45 Training Shares Climbed 41%; Here Are 84 Biggest Movers From Friday

FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR gained 82.2% to close at $3.37. SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI gained 43.4% to close at $3.24 after dipping 26% on Thursday. SAI.TECH recently announced the launch of new liquid cooling Bitcoin mining infrastructure products. F45 Training Holdings Inc. FXLV shares gained 41.1% to close at $3.09 after...
TechCrunch

Lemonade leans on Aviva to bring its next-gen insurance platform to the UK

Lemonade, for the uninitiated, emerged into the trillion-dollar insurance space back in 2015, with a new take on how consumers should be able to buy insurance. Mobile-first, and AI-powered automation for registering and filing claims was the name of the game, versus dusty old brokers and bureaucracy. On top of...
getnews.info

Simple Food Aims to Deliver Personalized Meal Prep Across US Cities With Intuitive App

The Simple Food App enables users to access nutritionally-balanced and delicious chef-inspired meals in the comfort of their homes. Foodtech startup Simple Food is working to make personalized and nutritious meal prep more accessible with its AI-powered mobile application. The AI nutritionist feature eliminates the overwhelm of meal planning and grocery shopping, allowing for a curated menu that accommodates each user’s special dietary needs.
wonkhe.com

Braverman takes aim at international students

Hopes that international student recruitment could benefit from the fall in the value of the pound were put in a bit of context this morning. Giving an interview to the Sun on Sunday, new Home Secretary Suella Braverman argued that there’s currently a “really low bar” to being considered to be a victim of modern slavery, and it’s paedos and drug dealers trying it on that’s what’s “gumming up” the system at the moment.
Daily Mail

UPenn medical school professor says new 'anti-racism' policies are 'lowering standards and corrupting medicine' because they focus on 'skin color' and not the 'best and brightest'

A University of Pennsylvania professor has condemned recent movements for racial equity in health care, saying they prevent white and Asian students from being accepted to medical school. Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, 78, professor emeritus at the university's medical school, told the New York Post that a 'focus on diversity' has...
Shine My Crown

Like a Boss: The Woman Transforming the Entrepreneurship Space for Women of Color

A Texas woman is changing the game for women looking to find spaces where they feel included in the business industry. Marty McDonald, founder and CEO of Boss Women Media, knew she was on to something when she found a need to create a safe and trusted space for Black and Brown women to be empowered. Her brand currently works to connect women with ways to discuss and strategize pathways on how to develop the career of their dreams. She conceived the idea based on connection and manifested it into an influential community of more than 100,000 women.
Phys.org

Agricultural rewilding can help restore the environment and support production of high-welfare food, researchers say

Rewilding landscapes using elements of farming practice can help to restore ecosystems and produce high-welfare, high-quality food, researchers say. "Agricultural rewilding" can also help to overcome concerns about the impact of rewilding on livelihoods and produce "win-win" environmental and human benefits, according to the researchers. Agricultural rewilding involves restoring ecosystems...
Nature.com

Data harnessing to nurture the human mind for a tailored approach to the child

Big data in pediatrics is an ocean of structured and unstructured data. Big data analysis helps to dive into the ocean of data to filter out information that can guide pediatricians in their decision making, precision diagnosis, and targeted therapy. In addition, big data and its analysis have helped in the surveillance, prevention, and performance of the health system. There has been a considerable amount of work in pediatrics that we have tried to highlight in this review and some of it has been already incorporated into the health system. Work in specialties of pediatrics is still forthcoming with the creation of a common data model and amalgamation of the huge "omics" database. The physicians entrusted with the care of children must be aware of the outcome so that they can play a role to ensure that big data algorithms have a clinically relevant effect in improving the health of their patients. They will apply the outcome of big data and its analysis in patient care through clinical algorithms or with the help of embedded clinical support alerts from the electronic medical records.
Fortune

Employee ownership could be the future of capitalism–but it doesn’t work unless workers earn it

A recent op-ed published by Fortune suggests that “shared company ownership may be the missing path to the American dream.” From today’s vantage point, it’s a tall order. Authors Darren Walker and Pete Stavros go on to say that “investors, financial institutions, and labor advocates are among a growing movement that believes that employee ownership would resolve the structural challenges faced by the economy.” A tall order, indeed.
Nature.com

Equitable partnerships and the path to inclusive, innovative and impactful human microbiome research

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Practical recommendations on achieving equitability in biomedical research can advance essential efforts to balance research representation. In this Comment, we highlight how to generate interoperable and robust datasets, engage in thoughtful partnerships with researchers across geographies and cultures, and embrace innovative opportunities to push microbiome research beyond the gut and beyond bacteria.
wasteadvantagemag.com

Transforming the Way We Recycle: Getting the Most Out of New Policies

EPR, which shifts recycling responsibility from taxpayers to the hands of producers, has the potential to create a more efficient, effective, and cohesive recycling system, all while creating the best solutions with the nuances of plastic production in mind. Through some of the most tumultuous moments in history, the public...
HackerNoon

Elegance as a Law of Harmony: An Engineer’s View of Tech Business Growth and Management

Picture an elegant lady. What does she look like? Most probably, she wears a low-key and unpretentious outfit. However, all items of clothing are relevant and perfectly matched with each other. Everything together looks harmonious. A unique style complements her inner world and emphasizes her merits. There may be a few accessories, but they are high-quality and fit perfectly into the look.
tobaccoreporter.com

Transformation Index Finds ‘Differentiated Progress’ Toward Harm Reduction

The world’s 15 largest tobacco companies have made limited progress since 2020 to reduce the harm of their products, with high-risk combustible products still accounting for around 95 percent of retail sales volume, according to the second edition of the Tobacco Transformation Index, an initiative of the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World.
Axios

Manufacturing renaissance signaled for micropolitans

Micropolitans with outdoor recreation and some form of manufacturing fared better economically than others through the pandemic. Driving the news: Bentonville's Heartland Forward on Thursday released its biennial study — "Most Dynamic Micropolitans" — ranking 536 U.S. cities with a population of at least 10,000 but less than 50,000.
