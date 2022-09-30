Read full article on original website
Vintage Pickin’ fall market to return to Fort Payne
One of the DeKalb County's most attended autumn events, is just around the corner.
Alexandria Fall Festival to Be Held
Alexandria, AL – On Sunday, October 16th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm the United Fellowship Baptist Church is hosting a Fall Festival. Make planes to join them for food, games, & fellowship. They will have several games, bounce houses, cake walk, and candy!
Calhoun County Pro Rodeo and Special Needs Rodeo to Offer Exciting Weekend
Alexandria, AL – On Friday, October 7th the Calhoun County Special Needs Rodeo will open up the Calhoun County Fair Rodeo which will be held Friday and Saturday night. This special needs event is hosted by Weaver High School. The special needs rodeo will be during the day on Friday from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm. The day will consist of rodeo activities for the special needs students of Calhoun County.
Amazon Fulfillment Center catches fire again
Multiple units are on the scene of a structure fire at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Madison for the second time in a week.
October 3, 2022
Sylvania’s offensive line sets for a play against Glencoe Friday night in a 3A, Region 6 matchup. | Photo courtesy of Mandy Helton By Roger ScottFor Southern TorchSylvania smothered Glencoe 42-7…. October 3, 2022 by Southern Torch. Geraldine sails past the competition for a Homecoming victory. Marla Jones, Sports...
36 Can’t Miss Family-Friendly Events Happening in October
Fall is in full swing and there’s tons of ways to get in the spirit this October! We’ve rounded up 36 events to enjoy together this month and 21 are 100% FREE. Better yet, that doesn’t even include all of the trick or treat & trunk or treat events happening across town. Be sure to check out that list here for even more spooky and fall fun!
Huntsville Animal Services is busting at the seams
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Animal shelters and rescue organizations across the country have been operating in crisis mode for months due to a surge in the homeless pet population. Huntsville Animal Services is no exception. The good news is that there is a simple path toward a solution – adopting,...
Madison County fire extinguished after 5,000 gallons of water used
A fire in Madison County required around 5,000 gallons of water to be fully extinguished and claimed the lives of three cats.
Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley
While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
2 killed in Guntersville motorcycle, car accident
Marshall County Coroner's Office responded to an accident on the Stockton Causeway late Friday night.
Be on the lookout: Thieves target retail stores in north Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say thieves have been targeting major retailers. They need the public’s help to find the suspects. Investigators told WAFF the suspects have allegedly targeted Ulta, DSW shoe store and Belk over the last six months. HPD released photos of...
Huntsville father says he will be fired if busing issues continue
A parent in Huntsville's Green Cove community says he is on the verge of losing his job because his child's school bus is late.
Sheriff’s office searching for missing Crossville man
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man who went missing on Sept. 21.
TWRA responds to boating fatality Saturday afternoon
Around 2 p.m. Saturday, TWRA officers responded to a missing person report on Chickamauga Lake. Crews learned a 42-year-old Hamilton County man was not wearing a life jacket while loading his boat in strong winds. Agencies say they found a body in about 4-feet of water. The name of the...
ERPD Arrests Sept. 26-Oct. 2
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 26-Oct. 2. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Three individuals charged with third-degree burglary in Scottsboro
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department arrested and charged three individuals after an alleged burglary happened at a residence on Oct. 2. According to the police department, the victim saw on their camera system that people were in their residence on McFoilton Lane. The victim returned home to confront the suspects, but they fled the scene before police arrived.
Video: Activist disrupts drag show at restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Ooltewah woman who loudly called customers and staff during a drag show at a restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront 'wicked, evil perverts' was escorted from the premises Thursday night. The person who shot the video, who is the woman's husband, and who knew beforehand what she...
15 Best Restaurants in Rome, GA
Found in the Appalachian Mountains’ foothill sits the city of Rome. It’s the largest city in Floyd County, Georgia. Both the locals and tourist visitors love the amazing sceneries the metropolis has to offer. But it is not surprising to say that the place will exceed your food expectations.
Gadsden man charged in multimillion-dollar health care fraud conspiracy involving Huntsville company
A Gadsden man has been indicted on federal charges related to a conspiracy involving health care fraud, kickbacks, a Huntsville-based company and a Huntsville doctor. James Ewing Ray, 51, of Gadsden is charged with "one count of kickback conspiracy, four substantive kickback counts and one count of health care fraud conspiracy," according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court.
Man drowns while loading boat at Chickamauga Lake Saturday afternoon, says TWRA
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man died while trying to load his boat into Chickamauga Lake amid high winds Saturday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). TWRA agents responded to the scene near Kings Point Road after getting reports that a man loading a Bayliner cabin cruiser...
