Dekalb County, AL

Calhoun Journal

Alexandria Fall Festival to Be Held

Alexandria, AL – On Sunday, October 16th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm the United Fellowship Baptist Church is hosting a Fall Festival. Make planes to join them for food, games, & fellowship. They will have several games, bounce houses, cake walk, and candy!
ALEXANDRIA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Pro Rodeo and Special Needs Rodeo to Offer Exciting Weekend

Alexandria, AL – On Friday, October 7th the Calhoun County Special Needs Rodeo will open up the Calhoun County Fair Rodeo which will be held Friday and Saturday night. This special needs event is hosted by Weaver High School. The special needs rodeo will be during the day on Friday from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm. The day will consist of rodeo activities for the special needs students of Calhoun County.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Fort Payne, AL
Fort Payne, AL
Dekalb County, AL
Dekalb County, AL
southerntorch.com

October 3, 2022

Sylvania’s offensive line sets for a play against Glencoe Friday night in a 3A, Region 6 matchup. | Photo courtesy of Mandy Helton By Roger ScottFor Southern TorchSylvania smothered Glencoe 42-7…. October 3, 2022 by Southern Torch. Geraldine sails past the competition for a Homecoming victory. Marla Jones, Sports...
SYLVANIA, AL
RocketCityMom

36 Can’t Miss Family-Friendly Events Happening in October

Fall is in full swing and there’s tons of ways to get in the spirit this October! We’ve rounded up 36 events to enjoy together this month and 21 are 100% FREE. Better yet, that doesn’t even include all of the trick or treat & trunk or treat events happening across town. Be sure to check out that list here for even more spooky and fall fun!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Huntsville Animal Services is busting at the seams

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Animal shelters and rescue organizations across the country have been operating in crisis mode for months due to a surge in the homeless pet population. Huntsville Animal Services is no exception. The good news is that there is a simple path toward a solution – adopting,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley

While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Be on the lookout: Thieves target retail stores in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say thieves have been targeting major retailers. They need the public’s help to find the suspects. Investigators told WAFF the suspects have allegedly targeted Ulta, DSW shoe store and Belk over the last six months. HPD released photos of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
mymix1041.com

TWRA responds to boating fatality Saturday afternoon

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, TWRA officers responded to a missing person report on Chickamauga Lake. Crews learned a 42-year-old Hamilton County man was not wearing a life jacket while loading his boat in strong winds. Agencies say they found a body in about 4-feet of water. The name of the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Sept. 26-Oct. 2

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 26-Oct. 2. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WAFF

Three individuals charged with third-degree burglary in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department arrested and charged three individuals after an alleged burglary happened at a residence on Oct. 2. According to the police department, the victim saw on their camera system that people were in their residence on McFoilton Lane. The victim returned home to confront the suspects, but they fled the scene before police arrived.
SCOTTSBORO, AL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Rome, GA

Found in the Appalachian Mountains’ foothill sits the city of Rome. It’s the largest city in Floyd County, Georgia. Both the locals and tourist visitors love the amazing sceneries the metropolis has to offer. But it is not surprising to say that the place will exceed your food expectations.
ROME, GA
WAAY-TV

Gadsden man charged in multimillion-dollar health care fraud conspiracy involving Huntsville company

A Gadsden man has been indicted on federal charges related to a conspiracy involving health care fraud, kickbacks, a Huntsville-based company and a Huntsville doctor. James Ewing Ray, 51, of Gadsden is charged with "one count of kickback conspiracy, four substantive kickback counts and one count of health care fraud conspiracy," according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court.
GADSDEN, AL

