Philadelphia, PA

NBC Sports

Phillies-Nationals Game 2 rained out, doubleheader set for Saturday

WASHINGTON -- The second game of Friday's doubleheader between the Phillies and Washington Nationals has been postponed because of rain. The teams are now scheduled to play a separate admission doubleheader Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m. Kyle Gibson will start Game 1 and Noah Syndergaard will start Game 2.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees coaches are front runners for managerial openings, MLB insider says

With one week left in MLB’s regular season, clubs are beginning to look ahead to the offseason, with at least eight facing managerial decisions. Right now, former New York Yankees coaches Phil Nevin (Los Angeles Angels) and Rob Thomson (Philadelphia Phillies) are interim managers. But The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports both could remain with their teams as full-time skippers.
BRONX, NY
NBC Sports

Phillies' magic number at 3 thanks to split, Marlins' late-night magic

WASHINGTON -- This is what a playoff race looks like behind the scenes in real time. The Phillies had just rolled over the Washington Nationals, 8-2, in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday night to go up a half-game on the Milwaukee Brewers in the battle for the final National League wild-card playoff berth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
