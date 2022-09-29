ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, NY

Nassau Police Seeking Trio of Catalytic Converter Thieves that Struck in Jericho

The Second Squad reports the details of a Grand Larceny that occurred on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 4:15 am in Jericho. According to Detectives, three subjects were witnessed to be tampering with a 2003 Gray Honda Odyssey on Sutton Terrace. The subjects fled in an unknown direction in a dark colored SUV. When the owner went outside and inspected his vehicle he discovered that his catalytic converter had been stolen.
JERICHO, NY
Nassau County, NY
myrye.com

Police Blotter: Dangerous Commute; Being a Tool & More

The police blotter is a highlight of recent activity from the City of Rye Police Department. If you appreciate the hard work of our local police men and women, please consider supporting our RyeFIRST campaign to honor our first responders and help address food insecurity in Westchester County. Nickel for...
RYE, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

#Bridgeport CT–On September 30, 2022, at approximately 2:00 am the Bridgeport Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation within the 600 block of Arctic Street (19 shots). In less than a minute police received an additional ShotSpotter activation within the 100 block of Caroline Street (2 rounds). Patrol Officers heard...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
longisland.com

Woman Killed in Amityville After Crashing Vehicle into School Mini Bus

Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a woman in North Amityville this morning. Nia Cooper was driving a 2006 Honda Civic northbound on Albany Avenue, south of Russell Court, when her vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and struck a 2008 Chevrolet minibus, owned by Educational Bus, at approximately 8 a.m.
AMITYVILLE, NY
PIX11

Woman, 80, critically hurt in Dyker Heights crash: NYPD

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 80-year-old woman was critically injured Sunday when her car collided with a minivan being driven by a teen, police said. The 80-year-old woman was headed westbound on 84th Street around 12:20 p.m. in a 2012 Volkswagen Passat, officials said. Her car collided with a 2011 Toyota Sienna headed southbound […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

