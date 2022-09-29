The Second Squad reports the details of a Grand Larceny that occurred on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 4:15 am in Jericho. According to Detectives, three subjects were witnessed to be tampering with a 2003 Gray Honda Odyssey on Sutton Terrace. The subjects fled in an unknown direction in a dark colored SUV. When the owner went outside and inspected his vehicle he discovered that his catalytic converter had been stolen.

JERICHO, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO