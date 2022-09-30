Read full article on original website
Barriers to Next-Generation Sequencing and Biomarker Testing Remain in NSCLC and CRC
Investigators recommend that genomic testing be adopted to be a reflexive and natural step in evaluating patients with non–small cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer/. Black patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC), metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), and metastatic breast cancer (mBC) were less likely to undergo next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing after their diagnosis than their White counterparts, according to an analysis of a real-world database that represents community practices in the United States.1 In particular, the analysis revealed that 29.7% of Black/African Americans undergo NGS testing in nonsquamous NSCLC (NS-NSCLC) compared with 36.6% of White patients. Given the large number of actionable biomarkers and targeted treatments available and that early intervention with targeted treatments leads to positive outcomes, these findings suggest the need for further research in the future.
CD20/CD3 Bispecific Antibodies Can Revolutionize B-Cell Lymphoma Therapy
The bispecific antibodies for B-cell lymphoma that are under development target CD20, and they have a second receptor that targets CD3, which is present on vector T cells, according to Loretta J. Nastoupil, MD. Over the last several decades, the management of B-cell lymphoma has been transformed by advancements in...
Further Research Needed to Improve Outcomes in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Melissa M. Hardesty discusses the key takeaways of the phase 2 OVARIO study of a PARP inhibitor plus a VEGF inhibitor in women with advanced ovarian cancer as well as research still needs to examine in this space. Melissa M. Hardesty, a gynecologic oncologist at Alaska Women's Cancer Care, discusses...
Increased Molecular Understanding Informs Mantle Cell Treatment Choices
Traditionally, MCL was dichotomized based on the age of the patient and their ability to tolerate intensive therapy, [but] now we have to take into consideration biological differences across patients that go well beyond age, says Andre H. Goy, MD. The treatment paradigm for mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is shifting...
Research Shows Promise for Directing Later Lines of Therapy for Hodgkin Lymphoma
Research now is addressing how subsequent therapies can meet needs of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma who progress after early lines of treatment. New therapies have improved outcomes for patients in frontline treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma, and research now is addressing how subsequent therapies can meet needs of patients who progress after early lines of treatment.
Phase 2 Trial of Nirogacestat Doses First Patient With Ovarian Granulosa Cell Tumors
To determine the effectiveness of nirogacestat at 150mg twice a day in patients with ovarian granulosa cell tumors, the agent has been administered to the first patient in a phase 2 trial. About the Phase 2 Trial of Nirogacestat. Trial Name: Nirogacestat in Ovarian Granulosa Cell Tumors. ClinicalTrials.gov Indentifier: NCT05348356.
Magrolimab Shows Promise in MDS and AML
Naval G. Daver, MD, discusses the latest research on magrolimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody, for patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Naval G. Daver, MD, an associate professor in the Department of Leukemia at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the latest research on magrolimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody, for patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).
