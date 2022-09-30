Investigators recommend that genomic testing be adopted to be a reflexive and natural step in evaluating patients with non–small cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer/. Black patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC), metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), and metastatic breast cancer (mBC) were less likely to undergo next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing after their diagnosis than their White counterparts, according to an analysis of a real-world database that represents community practices in the United States.1 In particular, the analysis revealed that 29.7% of Black/African Americans undergo NGS testing in nonsquamous NSCLC (NS-NSCLC) compared with 36.6% of White patients. Given the large number of actionable biomarkers and targeted treatments available and that early intervention with targeted treatments leads to positive outcomes, these findings suggest the need for further research in the future.

