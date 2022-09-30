Read full article on original website
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to CUE-101 for Recurrent/Metastatic HNSCC
Building on data showing its preclinical anti-tumor activity, CUE-101 will be examined in a phase 1b study and has been granted FDA fast track designation. The FDA granted fast track designation to the interleukin 2 biologic CUE-102, for the treatment of patients with human papillomavirus (HPV16+) recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), according to an announcement by Cue Biopharma.1.
FDA Fast Tracks Investigational Drug for Potential Approval in Lung Cancer Subtype
Treatment with an investigational drug elicited a median progression-free survival (time from treatment until disease progression or death) of 8.9 months among patients with a form of unresectable or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer, according to trial findings. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the investigational drug sapanisertib...
Further Research Needed to Improve Outcomes in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Melissa M. Hardesty discusses the key takeaways of the phase 2 OVARIO study of a PARP inhibitor plus a VEGF inhibitor in women with advanced ovarian cancer as well as research still needs to examine in this space. Melissa M. Hardesty, a gynecologic oncologist at Alaska Women's Cancer Care, discusses...
FDA Approval Sought for Denileukin Diftitox in Persistent or Recurrent CTCL
Results from the phase 3 Study 302 of denileukin diftitoc in patients with persistent of recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma led to the submission of a biologics license application for the drug. A biologics license application has been submitted to the FDA for denileukin diftitox (formerly E7777, Ontak), a potential treatment...
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
Simple nasal wash can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19
Simple nasal washes with mild saline water can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19, if applied twice daily following a positive diagnosis, according to research led by the US-based Augusta University. Reducing the amount of virus entering the body cuts the severity of the disease, says the study published September...
Record number of medical students. Doctors point to one problem
As reported by “Gazeta Wyborcza”, on October 1, medical studies will start almost 10 thousand. people, three times more than 15 years ago. Such a large number of students is related to the fact that there were more universities with medical faculties. To the Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński University in Warsaw, the University of Technology and Humanities Kazimierz Pulaski in Radom or the University of Technology in Katowice this year is joined by the University of Warsaw.
Bone Metastasis in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) makes up about 80% to 85% of lung cancers. It’s one of the two main categories of lung cancer along with small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The survival rate for people with lung cancer is highest when it’s caught in the early stages, but it’s estimated that.
Head and Neck Cancers: Types, Symptoms, and Treatment
“Head and neck cancers” is a broad term for certain cancers that begin in the head or neck area. inside the sinuses (small air pockets in the facial area of your skull) in the back of your throat (pharynx) in your voice box (larynx) in your salivary glands. The...
Liver Cancer Treatment
While many cancer types are decreasing, liver cancer is on the rise. New cases have more than tripled in the United States since 1980, according to the American Cancer Society. Liver cancer mortality has also increased, making it the sixth leading cause of cancer death. Over years or decades, chronic...
Study offers clues to super-agers' brilliant brains
US scientists believe they may be closer to answering why certain elderly people retain rare cognitive ability comparable to people 30 years younger. These elite "super-agers" have larger nerve cells in regions of the brain responsible for memory, new research in The Journal of Neuroscience shows. The octogenarians may have...
What to know about the cancer antigen 125 test
The cancer antigen 125 (CA-125) test is a blood test. It measures a protein in the bloodstream that can indicate various health conditions. These include certain types of cancer, such as ovarian cancer, and some benign conditions, such as endometriosis. The CA-125 test measures a certain protein in the blood...
New Omicron strains on the horizon could drive future COVID waves | CBC News
This is an excerpt from Second Opinion, a weekly analysis of health and medical science news. If you haven’t subscribed yet, you can do that by clicking here. Scientists are closely watching new Omicron subvariants that can evade immunity better than previous strains. The new subvariants have the potential...
Barriers to Next-Generation Sequencing and Biomarker Testing Remain in NSCLC and CRC
Investigators recommend that genomic testing be adopted to be a reflexive and natural step in evaluating patients with non–small cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer/. Black patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC), metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), and metastatic breast cancer (mBC) were less likely to undergo next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing after their diagnosis than their White counterparts, according to an analysis of a real-world database that represents community practices in the United States.1 In particular, the analysis revealed that 29.7% of Black/African Americans undergo NGS testing in nonsquamous NSCLC (NS-NSCLC) compared with 36.6% of White patients. Given the large number of actionable biomarkers and targeted treatments available and that early intervention with targeted treatments leads to positive outcomes, these findings suggest the need for further research in the future.
Long-term use of common drug taken by millions of Brits linked to heart disease
People who are prescribed antidepressants over a long-term could increase their risk of developing heart disease. A new study suggests that taking the drugs to treat and manage various mental health conditions over a ten-year period doubles risk of heart disease. ‘Concerning associations’. A team of researchers from the University...
Study reveals main target of SARS-CoV-2 in brain and describes effects of virus on nervous system
A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
Tremendous Potential – Vitamin K Found To Prevent Cell Death
Scientists discover a new function for a long-known molecule. A team of researchers from Helmholtz Munich has discovered a new function for vitamin K, which is generally known for its role in blood clotting. The scientists found that vitamin K in its completely reduced form functions as an antioxidant by efficiently inhibiting ferroptotic cell death. Ferroptosis is a natural type of cell death in which cellular iron plays a major role and is characterized by the oxidative breakdown of cellular membranes. Furthermore, the researchers identified FSP1 as the warfarin-insensitive enzyme decreasing vitamin K, the identity of which had been speculated but remained unknown for more than a half-century.
Ophthalmologists may be able to safely cut back on having anesthesiologists during cataract surgery
Ophthalmologists may be able to safely cut back on having anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists routinely at bedside during cataract surgery, which accounts for more than two million surgeries per year in the U.S., according to a study publishing Oct. 3 in JAMA Internal Medicine. A team of researchers from UC...
