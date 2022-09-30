Read full article on original website
Comparing Physician Experience With Trial Data for Frontline RCC Regimens
During a live virtual event, Sumanta K. Pal, MD, discussed with participants how their experience with immunotherapy and tyrosine kinase inhibitor therapies aligned with the data from pivotal clinical trials. This is the second of 2 articles based on this event. CASE SUMMARY:. A 61-year-old man with an active lifestyle...
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to CUE-101 for Recurrent/Metastatic HNSCC
Building on data showing its preclinical anti-tumor activity, CUE-101 will be examined in a phase 1b study and has been granted FDA fast track designation. The FDA granted fast track designation to the interleukin 2 biologic CUE-102, for the treatment of patients with human papillomavirus (HPV16+) recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), according to an announcement by Cue Biopharma.1.
Increased Molecular Understanding Informs Mantle Cell Treatment Choices
Traditionally, MCL was dichotomized based on the age of the patient and their ability to tolerate intensive therapy, [but] now we have to take into consideration biological differences across patients that go well beyond age, says Andre H. Goy, MD. The treatment paradigm for mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is shifting...
Integrating CAR T-Cell Therapy Into Community Oncology Practices
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Peter A. McSweeney discussed the ways in which community oncology centers are implementing chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy into their practice and the challenges that come with it. Community oncology practices come in all shapes and sizes with larger centers often having more resources...
Barriers to Next-Generation Sequencing and Biomarker Testing Remain in NSCLC and CRC
Investigators recommend that genomic testing be adopted to be a reflexive and natural step in evaluating patients with non–small cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer/. Black patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC), metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), and metastatic breast cancer (mBC) were less likely to undergo next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing after their diagnosis than their White counterparts, according to an analysis of a real-world database that represents community practices in the United States.1 In particular, the analysis revealed that 29.7% of Black/African Americans undergo NGS testing in nonsquamous NSCLC (NS-NSCLC) compared with 36.6% of White patients. Given the large number of actionable biomarkers and targeted treatments available and that early intervention with targeted treatments leads to positive outcomes, these findings suggest the need for further research in the future.
Further Research Needed to Improve Outcomes in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Melissa M. Hardesty discusses the key takeaways of the phase 2 OVARIO study of a PARP inhibitor plus a VEGF inhibitor in women with advanced ovarian cancer as well as research still needs to examine in this space. Melissa M. Hardesty, a gynecologic oncologist at Alaska Women's Cancer Care, discusses...
Phase 2 Trial of Nirogacestat Doses First Patient With Ovarian Granulosa Cell Tumors
To determine the effectiveness of nirogacestat at 150mg twice a day in patients with ovarian granulosa cell tumors, the agent has been administered to the first patient in a phase 2 trial. About the Phase 2 Trial of Nirogacestat. Trial Name: Nirogacestat in Ovarian Granulosa Cell Tumors. ClinicalTrials.gov Indentifier: NCT05348356.
A Look Back at FDA News from September 2022
Here is a look back at the FDA happenings from the month of September 2022. In September 2022, the FDA granted 7 approvals across various cancer types, including durvalumab (Imfinzi) for locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer, eflapegrastim-xnst (Rolvedon) for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, sodium thiosulfate for pediatric solid tumors, selpercatinib (Retevmo) for advanced or metastatic solid tumors, futibatinib (Lytgobi) for locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma, and more.
