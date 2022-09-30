Read full article on original website
KTVB
Lawyer for Jeffrey Dahmer Survivor Says Client Never Recovered After Escaping the Serial Killer
On the evening of July 22, 1991, a 32-year-old Tracy Edwards managed to flee Jeffrey Dahmer’s apartment, where he was handcuffed and held captive by the serial killer. His escape is what led police to finally arresting Dahmer, who up until that time, murdered 17 men and teenage boys since 1978.
KTVB
Christina Hall Accuses Ex-Husband Ant Anstead of Using 'Manipulation Tactics' Amid Custody Battle
Christina Hall is calling out ex-husband Ant Anstead after he claimed in court documents that their 3-year-old son, Hudson, is being "exploited" by the HGTV star. Hall -- who has denied the claims in her own court filings -- is now hitting back on social media. Hall took to Instagram...
