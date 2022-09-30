Read full article on original website
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Citrus County Chronicle
Packers prepare for trip to London, hope to improve offense
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is relying on his NFL overseas experience as his team prepares to play the first international game in franchise history. After edging the New England Patriots 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, the Packers (3-1) began getting ready to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Broncos place Javonte Williams on IR, sign Latavius Murray
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have signed veteran running back Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad and placed dynamic second-year rusher Javonte Williams on IR with a season-ending torn ACL. The Broncos also placed outside linebacker Randy Gregory on IR. He needs knee surgery...
Citrus County Chronicle
Kenny Pickett will be Steelers' starting QB vs. Bills
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin never had a definitive timeline on when to hand the keys to the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense to Kenny Pickett. If anything, Tomlin wanted to delay a move that seemed inevitable from the moment the Steelers drafted Pickett with the 20th overall pick six months ago. Asked as recently as a week ago how he would know it's time, Tomlin shrugged and said simply “you just kind of know when you're there.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Colts still awaiting word on Taylor's status against Broncos
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor intends to use Thursday night's pregame warmups as a test to see if he can play against Denver despite an ankle injury. The news was worse for three-time All Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard. In addition to the concussion keeping him...
Citrus County Chronicle
Browns place rookie RB Jerome Ford on injured reserve
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie running back Jerome Ford was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after injuring his ankle in Sunday's loss to Atlanta. A fifth-round pick from Cincinnati, Ford has been returning kickoffs for the Browns (2-2), who lost return specialist Jakeem Grant Sr. to a season-ending Achilles injury during training camp.
Citrus County Chronicle
International prospects flock to London for NFL tryout
LONDON (AP) — Jason Godrick plans to “dominate” as an NFL offensive lineman. The first hurdle seems like a big one, though. “I've never played an organized game of football before,” the 6-foot-5, 293-pound Nigerian said. “I've been blessed to be a quick learner, a very good student.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Third wild card creates opportunity for another playoff team
The Philadelphia Phillies grabbed baseball's last playoff ticket on Monday, and Bryce Harper and company partied into the night. “ We're in! We did it! We did it! ” slugger Rhys Hoskins yelled as the celebration kicked into high gear. It's the first playoff appearance for Philly since...
Citrus County Chronicle
NHL goalie-go-round leaves 8 teams with a new starter in net
Jake Oettinger did not have a contract with Dallas for much of the summer, but as a restricted free agent he knew he would be playing for the Stars this season. With that certainty in mind, Oettinger watched with fascination as other goaltenders shuffled around the NHL.
