Pittsburgh, PA

Tribune-Review

Bellevue house tour highlights neighborhood's 'authentic sense of place'

Participants in Bellevue’s sixth Live-Worship-Shop House Tour will experience more than just eight local homes, ranging from cozy bungalows to stately mansions. At each stop, they’ll be offered samples from a local restaurant, bakery or other food purveyors. Each homeowner on the Oct. 15 tour also has chosen a scented candle from PSquare Scents in Bellevue to complement the home’s special features.
BELLEVUE, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
kidsburgh.org

Heyward House brings ‘Craig’s Closet’ to 10 local schools

Steelers team captain Cameron Heyward has never forgotten stories about his father’s experiences when he arrived at Pitt to play football. Craig “Ironhead” Heyward was one of six siblings growing up in a single-parent household. Money was tight, and he owned just one suit to meet the formal wear requirement for Pitt Panthers on game days. Cam knew how that made his dad feel. So through a partnership between the Heyward House foundation and Sport Clips, he helped developed a program called Craig’s Closet to provide high school boys access to new and gently used dress clothes at no cost.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Jail Oversight Board Liaison, Art Handler, and more

Grant Writer. Local nonprofit 1Hood Media is seeking a full-time Grant Writer. The position is responsible for assisting with preparing and writing proposals, as well as submitting and managing grants and contracts, from project development through award implementation and reporting. Pays up to $47,800. Click here for more details. Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

61st class reunion set

The Evans City High School Class of 1961 had its 61st reunion Sept. 9 at Hartmann's Deep Valley Golf Course in Harmony. Those attending were in front row, from left, Jeannie Johnston, Betty Lorish, Retta James, Anita Goehring, Janice Marburger, Kathy Baney, Karen Wehrs and Paulette Johns; and second row, from left, Virginia Kollecek, Judy Meeder, Maudress Burr, Ronald Sitler, Anabelle McMurdo, Edward Gifford, Ronald Schlott, Gary Magill, Wayne Rapp and William Band. Submitted Photo.
EVANS CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Fall Festival Returns Saturday; Main Street Closures

The Butler Fall Festival returns to Main Street this weekend. The event is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Plenty of vendors and local businesses are expected to be on-hand for the event. There will also be wagon rides, classic cars, and live music. Traffic-wise, Main Street...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Statue of legendary doctor, Dr. Freddie Fu, unveiled at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - UPMC is celebrating the legacy of Dr. Freddy Fu. A sculpture of the beloved doctor is now in the lobby of the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side. Dr. Fu was known for developing innovative techniques for treating sports-related injuries and caring for a number of athletes. He also was instrumental in the development of the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Fu also was a philanthropist and benefactor to many local causes. The sculpture was funded by more than 50 of his colleagues, former fellows, and alumni who said Dr. Fu left an impact. "We look at this statue, it's just, I don't know if the word is...so real," said Gordon Fu from his family. "When you know the true Freddie in your heart, you look at this, I wouldn't say scary, it's just so real. I don't have the words to express the gratitude to even think about having a bust of him here in this facility." Dr. Freddie Fu died last September. He was 70 years old.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Franklin Regional puts new spin on homecoming vote

Franklin Regional officials have introduced an additional round of homecoming voting this year to recognize student achievement. “We chose four categories — academics, arts, athletics and citizenship — and asked students to first nominate classmates for those categories, explaining their reasoning,” FR communications director Tina Gillen said. “Senior students were asked to nominate their peers in those categories with supporting facts and reasoning to offer a basis for a nomination. We took the opportunity this year to blend tradition with change to promote depth to the process and recognize a greater number of students for their efforts.”
PLUM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Parents and students of Beaver County school protest suspension of biology teacher

HOOKSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A teacher in Beaver County has been suspended for maintaining his beliefs and not conforming to school policy. His suspension is leading students to protest and has parents calling for his immediate reinstatement. They say he's being punished for his personal beliefs and now they're hoping their voices will bring him back. South Side Area School District biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato was suspended from teaching and put on administrative leave, according to his wife. She said her husband was suspended because he refused to address transgender students by the pronouns by which they want to be recognized. When the...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

WQED Head Steps Down, Citing Health Issues

WQED President and CEO Deborah L. Acklin is stepping down today after 12 years, citing the need to focus on medical treatments following a diagnosis of non-smoker’s lung cancer. “Deborah Acklin has led WQED through some tough years, including historic financial constraints and a pandemic,” said Mildred S. Myers,...
PITTSBURGH, PA

