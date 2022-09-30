Read full article on original website
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Allegheny County Parks will have new requirements for 2023 events at popular wedding venue
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County Parks will have new requirements for 2023 weddings at Hartwood Acres, including a 10 p.m. end time. The venue is amending their contracts after neighbors complained throughout the summer about the loud music coming from the popular North Hills venue. Kelsey Dowd, Hartwood...
Pitt breaks ground on 270,000-square-foot Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on Oakland campus
PITTSBURGH — With demolition now having cleared a site on which to build, officials and students at the University of Pittsburgh celebrated the start of construction on a 270,000-square-foot Campus Recreation & Wellness Center. It’s a project to functionally replace the university’s Trees Hall complex and allow students to...
Bellevue house tour highlights neighborhood's 'authentic sense of place'
Participants in Bellevue’s sixth Live-Worship-Shop House Tour will experience more than just eight local homes, ranging from cozy bungalows to stately mansions. At each stop, they’ll be offered samples from a local restaurant, bakery or other food purveyors. Each homeowner on the Oct. 15 tour also has chosen a scented candle from PSquare Scents in Bellevue to complement the home’s special features.
Local sportsmen's club says facility rented 'under false pretenses' for event promoting white supremacy
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A local sportsmen’s club was allegedly misled when an event held at its facility turned out to be an event promoting white supremacy and Neo-Nazism. Special Counsel for the Pitcairn Monroeville Sportsmen’s Club, Phil DiLucente said the club’s management understood a recent event booked...
Heyward House brings ‘Craig’s Closet’ to 10 local schools
Steelers team captain Cameron Heyward has never forgotten stories about his father’s experiences when he arrived at Pitt to play football. Craig “Ironhead” Heyward was one of six siblings growing up in a single-parent household. Money was tight, and he owned just one suit to meet the formal wear requirement for Pitt Panthers on game days. Cam knew how that made his dad feel. So through a partnership between the Heyward House foundation and Sport Clips, he helped developed a program called Craig’s Closet to provide high school boys access to new and gently used dress clothes at no cost.
Local counselor launches mobile therapy center for Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A local child and family counselor have launched a mobile therapy unit to help children receive mental health treatment and resources. “I can go to your home; I can go to an after-school program,” boasted Doreen Upshaw, CEO of Compass Counseling and Support Services on the North Side.
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Jail Oversight Board Liaison, Art Handler, and more
Grant Writer. Local nonprofit 1Hood Media is seeking a full-time Grant Writer. The position is responsible for assisting with preparing and writing proposals, as well as submitting and managing grants and contracts, from project development through award implementation and reporting. Pays up to $47,800. Click here for more details. Pittsburgh...
61st class reunion set
The Evans City High School Class of 1961 had its 61st reunion Sept. 9 at Hartmann's Deep Valley Golf Course in Harmony. Those attending were in front row, from left, Jeannie Johnston, Betty Lorish, Retta James, Anita Goehring, Janice Marburger, Kathy Baney, Karen Wehrs and Paulette Johns; and second row, from left, Virginia Kollecek, Judy Meeder, Maudress Burr, Ronald Sitler, Anabelle McMurdo, Edward Gifford, Ronald Schlott, Gary Magill, Wayne Rapp and William Band. Submitted Photo.
Rivers Casino tops $100M in payments to SEA for PPG Paints Arena
PITTSBURGH — Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, the Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County announced on Friday that the North Shore gaming and entertainment entity has now paid $101.5 million toward construction of PPG Paints Arena. Rivers Casino contributes $7.5 million annually to the SEA, with installments occurring...
What Should Be Done About the Lack of Public Restrooms in Downtown Pittsburgh?
When you have to go, you have to go. But where to go is becoming a more pressing problem Downtown, and stakeholders say the lack of public restrooms has gotten worse since the pandemic. The Building Owners & Managers Association of Pittsburgh and the Department of Community Engagement and Leadership...
Fall Festival Returns Saturday; Main Street Closures
The Butler Fall Festival returns to Main Street this weekend. The event is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Plenty of vendors and local businesses are expected to be on-hand for the event. There will also be wagon rides, classic cars, and live music. Traffic-wise, Main Street...
New Kensington native with Pittsburgh bar in Florida helps Hurricane Ian victims
A southwestern Pennsylvania native who operates a Pittsburgh-inspired sports bar in Florida is among the many to face devastating damage following Hurricane Ian. John Nader grew up in New Kensington but has spent nearly 20 years on Sanibel, a small island in southwest Florida. Nader opened “The Great White Grill,”...
Statue of legendary doctor, Dr. Freddie Fu, unveiled at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - UPMC is celebrating the legacy of Dr. Freddy Fu. A sculpture of the beloved doctor is now in the lobby of the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side. Dr. Fu was known for developing innovative techniques for treating sports-related injuries and caring for a number of athletes. He also was instrumental in the development of the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Fu also was a philanthropist and benefactor to many local causes. The sculpture was funded by more than 50 of his colleagues, former fellows, and alumni who said Dr. Fu left an impact. "We look at this statue, it's just, I don't know if the word is...so real," said Gordon Fu from his family. "When you know the true Freddie in your heart, you look at this, I wouldn't say scary, it's just so real. I don't have the words to express the gratitude to even think about having a bust of him here in this facility." Dr. Freddie Fu died last September. He was 70 years old.
Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples
You are reading: Fun things to do in pittsburgh for couples | Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples. Look no further! Pittsburgh Pennsylvania is a great place to be for couples as they are heaps of fun activities for couples. Whether you want to spend...
Taste of Greece: Autumn Food Fair at Holy Cross begins Wednesday
Enjoy the sweet and savory tastes of Greece in fall at the annual Autumn Food Fair, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and 6 inside Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church community center in Mt. Lebanon. “We will have a ton of fall Greek food,” said Thea...
Franklin Regional puts new spin on homecoming vote
Franklin Regional officials have introduced an additional round of homecoming voting this year to recognize student achievement. “We chose four categories — academics, arts, athletics and citizenship — and asked students to first nominate classmates for those categories, explaining their reasoning,” FR communications director Tina Gillen said. “Senior students were asked to nominate their peers in those categories with supporting facts and reasoning to offer a basis for a nomination. We took the opportunity this year to blend tradition with change to promote depth to the process and recognize a greater number of students for their efforts.”
New specialty convenience store in Leechburg offers late hours and homemade meals
There’s a new specialty market in Leechburg. Market on Second opened last week and sells made-from-scratch, grab-and-go meals, soup, sandwiches, sides and more. Everything is made fresh daily. “I opened this because I have a passion for cooking soups and pierogies,” said owner Jennifer Tony, who also owns the...
Parents and students of Beaver County school protest suspension of biology teacher
HOOKSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A teacher in Beaver County has been suspended for maintaining his beliefs and not conforming to school policy. His suspension is leading students to protest and has parents calling for his immediate reinstatement. They say he's being punished for his personal beliefs and now they're hoping their voices will bring him back. South Side Area School District biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato was suspended from teaching and put on administrative leave, according to his wife. She said her husband was suspended because he refused to address transgender students by the pronouns by which they want to be recognized. When the...
More details released in Oliver High School assault
More information is being released regarding the sexual assault that took place at Pittsburgh’s Oliver Citywide Academy on Thursday. An affidavit was obtained by KDKA Radio’s Marty Griffin and describes the event in detail.
WQED Head Steps Down, Citing Health Issues
WQED President and CEO Deborah L. Acklin is stepping down today after 12 years, citing the need to focus on medical treatments following a diagnosis of non-smoker’s lung cancer. “Deborah Acklin has led WQED through some tough years, including historic financial constraints and a pandemic,” said Mildred S. Myers,...
