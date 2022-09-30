Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Names His Best Friends: 'I Feel God Calling Us'
Kanye West has revealed a couple of his best friends. Yeezy took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday (September 28) calling internet personality Justin LaBoy and his “I Won” collaborator Future his besties. “When you a Christian dad that will do anything to protect your kids but Justin...
This Iconic New York Designer Just Launched A Fashion-Forward Collection With Your Favorite Pet Accessory Brand
Wild One, the coolest online destination for dog essentials that prioritize design, function, and cuteness announced their collaboration with none other than New York’s favorite designer, Isaac Mizrahi to debut the Isaac Mizrahi Loves Wild One Collection. This limited edition collection features dog products and accessories that capture the whimsical and fashion forward style of Isaac Mizrahi, that centers on an ode to the big city. This limited edition collection is perfect for the modern pet parent, one that takes pride in making sure their furry friend is dressed to the nines. “As an obsessed dog dad myself and long-time Wild One...
toofab.com
Nicole Richie Relives Hair Catching Fire on Her Birthday with Drew Barrymore
In addition to the hair incident, Nicole Richie talks with Drew Barrymore about "Making the Cut" season 3, what it's like to work with Heidi Klum, and her new horror/comedy called "Cursed Friends." If that were not enough she also describes holiday parties with Adele.
toofab.com
Whoopi Goldberg Says 'That Was Not a Fat Suit, That Was Me' After Body-Criticism from New Movie 'Till'
A critic wrote about her "distracting fat suit" While Whoopi Goldberg will accept criticism when it comes to her films, she will not entertain any comments towards her body. The 66-year-old Oscar-winning actress hit back against a Daily Beast critic's review of her new Emmett Till biopic titled "Till" after the critic wrote about her "distracting fat suit" following the film's New York Film Festival premiere.
RELATED PEOPLE
HipHopDX.com
Ludacris Shows Off New Grills Spelling Out Support For Black Businesses
Ludacris has a message for fans after getting a new set of gold grills fitted, and he took to social media to get his point across. On Sunday (October 2), Luda posted a video on Instagram showing off his new pair of grills. In the clip, the Atlanta native can be seen standing in front of a brick wall while wearing an all-black outfit with his braids appearing to be freshly done.
thehypemagazine.com
Emerging International Star Nailah Blackman Drops New Album ‘Teknique’
Reppin the Island of Trinidad & Tobago, Nailah Blackman and her album Teknique give us a unique blend of genres. The sound of this album is an exhilarating mixture of Soca, Dancehall, Afrobeats, Amapiano, Hip Hop, Baile Funk, and Pop and it’s fire all the way through!!!. According to...
one37pm.com
FILA and Shakur Estate Launch Collection Honoring Tupac
If you’ve ever been to Cali, then you definitely know “California Knows How To Party.” Nobody brought the party better than Tupac, and that’s a sentiment that continues to ring true till this day. By now, you all should be familiar with Pac’s cultural impact on both music and fashion (check out the style article we did for his birthday here), as style was a part of his story and his legacy has left a lasting mark. In an era defined by streetwear, he was a trendsetter, and his influence on the aesthetic of 90’s hip-hop and beyond has stood the test of time.
Comments / 0