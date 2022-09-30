The sentencing of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has been delayed. The decision was made by US District Judge Edward Davila on Monday. Mr Davida will review claims raised by Holmes’s attorneys that the prosecution allegedly engaged in misconduct by forcing a key witness in her initial trial to give testimony that made “everyone look bad.” In an early September filing, Holmes requested a new trial and stated that former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff visited her home on 8 August and told her partner that prosecutors had twisted his testimony. The request was made eight months after Holmes was...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO