Overwatch 2 has officially released, but the celebration has been disrupted by an immediate and unfortunate DDoS attack. The release of Overwatch 2 is a pretty interesting one aside from the current chaos. The sequel has essentially replaced the original game. Blizzard shut down the original Overwatch earlier this week in preparation of migrating everyone over to Overwatch 2. For any other game, this would probably be a pretty controversial move, but this sequel is a refined and evolved version of its predecessor and it has one great perk: it's free! No one needs to drop $60 to play the sequel, so it makes it easier to convince players to move away from the original and not have a divided player base.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 HOUR AGO