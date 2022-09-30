ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autaugaville, AL

PAHS Pet of the Week: Meet Tank! Well-Behaved and Great on a Leash

Tank is a 6-year-old German Shepherd/Alaskan Malamute mix who has already been neutered. He is an owner turn in because his owner could no longer care for him. Tank has a gorgeous black and brown coat; and he weighs 104 pounds. This very handsome fellow is very well behaved and great on a leash. Tank is not onl.
PRATTVILLE, AL
Attorney General Steve Marshall Announces Victory over Illegal Casino-Gambling Enterprises in Lowndes and Macon Counties

(MONTGOMERY)—Attorney General Steve Marshall announced a major victory for the enforcement of Alabama’s gambling laws after the Alabama Supreme Court issued its opinion in State v. Epic Tech, LLC, on Friday. In the case, the Alabama Supreme Court unanimously agreed with the Attorney General that the Southern Star,...
ALABAMA STATE
PHOTOS: Elmore County Law Day proves that Learning Can be Fun

Elmore County Law Day brought in hundreds of elementary students from our area Friday to the Judicial Complex in Wetumpka for a day of fun, meeting first responders and learning about different branches of law enforcement. This year, the court case presented to students, who served as the jury, covered...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL

