Pennsylvania Offering $5 Million In Grants For Targets Of Hate-Crimes
After reports that hate crimes have tripled in Pennsylvania, the commonwealth is offering vulnerable nonprofits some help to beef up their security. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Oct. 3, 2022, Governor Tom Wolf announced $5 million in grants for nonprofit organizations helping communities targeted by hate crimes. This initiative is part of the Nonprofit Security Program, signed into law after the 2018 Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue shooting, where 11 people were murdered. The money will be available for churches, synagogues, temples, mosques, and other nonprofit organizations subject to hate crimes to enhance their physical security.
Swoyersville man sentenced for methamphetamine trafficking
SCRANTON — A Swoyersville man arrested by Kingston police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force for trafficking methamphetamine was sentenced to spend up to five years in federal prison. Michael Marchese, 30, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani on a charge of conspiracy to...
Pennsylvania human remains identified as missing teen from 1960s cold case
Wilkes-Barre, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police say human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. State Police say the remains were identified as 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond, who disappeared on June...
Teen accused of threatening woman, locking her in bathroom
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a teen after they say he locked his girlfriend in a bathroom while threatening to kill her. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 29 around 9:00 p.m., troopers were called to 170 South Lycoming Road for a domestic situation in Loyalsock Township. Troopers stated once they […]
‘Markie’s Law,’ bill aimed to keep violent inmates in jail longer, vetoed by Gov. Wolf
HARRISBURG — A bill named after a local boy, who police say was killed by a man who just got out of prison, was vetoed by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. “Markie’s Law” was named after Mark Mason, 8, of Lawrence County. The bill would have delayed an...
Man charged with drug delivery resulting in death
WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say an investigation revealed he sold fentanyl and multiple other drugs to a man resulting in his death. According to Wayne County Disitrct Attorney A.G. Howell, William Henry Motz, 31, of Lake Ariel, has been charged for the overdose death of Edward Lawrence Keane, […]
Dozen PA Residents Charged In Federal $1 Million Social Security Fraud Case
Nearly a dozen Pennsylvania residents have been charged in a $1 million federal social security fraud case, with nine already pleading guilty, authorities announced. The charges stem from a targeted investigation to catch those who steal a dead beneficiary's social security payments, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said on Monday, Oct. 3.
Coffee with a Cop event with Hazleton Police
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Friday was the annual Coffee with a Cop event. It's a day for Hazelton Police to interact with the community and build relations. Police can showcase new equipment to the public and answer any questions or concerns the community might have. There's even a...
Remains identified as those of Pennsylvania girl, 14, missing since 1969
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police say remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago. State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie...
Woman accused of hiding man avoiding arrest in attic
SUSQUEHANNA, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two after investigators say a woman helped a man by hiding him in her attic so that he can avoid arrest. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 25 around 2:15 p.m., a woman, identified as Sylvia Rowlands, 48, admitted to police that she hide, James Mitchell, 22, in […]
Family demands answers for current treatment of veterans at federal V.A. medical centers
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — We continue our coverage about the current national COVID-19 guidelines in place for our veterans at the V.A. Medical Centers. FOX56 has been following this story since March, sharing stories of heartbreak and frustration over these restrictions. Now a new family has come forward, saying that since no substantial changes have been made over the last two years, they’re taking things into their own hands.
Pennsylvania men charged in connection to $171K mail theft
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Three Pennsylvania men were arrested and charged for their alleged connection to a USPS Arrow Key and mail theft from blue collection boxes. According to United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero, the three men were arrested and charged by Indictment with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit mail theft, possession of stolen mail, and robbery of a postal carrier.
Pa. man says he robbed bank to stay in prison, not be an imposition to family
WILLIAMSPORT – A 60-year-old man says he robbed a bank in Lycoming County so he would remain in jail and not burden the family with whom he has not had contact in 30 years with his medical bills. Robert A. Jones, after pleading guilty to a robbery charge Monday,...
Man arrested, 84 drugs seized from Hazleton house
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested a man after they say 84 drugs, and related items were seized from a house in Hazleton. According to the Hazleton Police Department, on Monday around 6:00 a.m. investigators conducted a search warrant in the 530 block of West Maple Street. Police say investigators announced their presence but no […]
Pa. State Police warn of scammers pretending to be troopers
Pennsylvania State Police issued a warning to residents Sunday stating that scammers are spoofing state police phone numbers. Spoofing is a type of scam in which a criminal disguises an email address, display name, phone number, text message, or website URL to convince a target that they are interacting with a known, trusted source.
Police: Jersey City man arrested for murder in Pennsylvania
They say they found 33-year-old Sean Williams this past Saturday. Williams is accused of killing 28-year-old Jawon Purcell on Memorial Day weekend.
Missing juvenile out of Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania State Police Honesdale barracks is investigating a missing juvenile case.
Inmate gets additional jail time for cell phone
Williamsport, Pa. — A federal inmate serving time for smuggling cocaine into the country was given an additional two months for trying to smuggle a phone into prison. The United States Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that Angel Antonio Anchondo, age 20, an inmate at the Low Security Correctional Institution, Allenwood in White Deer was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment by United States Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle for possessing a cellphone in prison. ...
