Pennsylvania State

Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Offering $5 Million In Grants For Targets Of Hate-Crimes

After reports that hate crimes have tripled in Pennsylvania, the commonwealth is offering vulnerable nonprofits some help to beef up their security. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Oct. 3, 2022, Governor Tom Wolf announced $5 million in grants for nonprofit organizations helping communities targeted by hate crimes. This initiative is part of the Nonprofit Security Program, signed into law after the 2018 Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue shooting, where 11 people were murdered. The money will be available for churches, synagogues, temples, mosques, and other nonprofit organizations subject to hate crimes to enhance their physical security.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Remains identified as teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced today that human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. PSP is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for the death of Joan Marie Dymond. She was […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen accused of threatening woman, locking her in bathroom

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a teen after they say he locked his girlfriend in a bathroom while threatening to kill her. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 29 around 9:00 p.m., troopers were called to 170 South Lycoming Road for a domestic situation in Loyalsock Township. Troopers stated once they […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Man charged with drug delivery resulting in death

WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  Police are charging a man after they say an investigation revealed he sold fentanyl and multiple other drugs to a man resulting in his death. According to Wayne County Disitrct Attorney A.G. Howell, William Henry Motz, 31, of Lake Ariel, has been charged for the overdose death of Edward Lawrence Keane, […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Coffee with a Cop event with Hazleton Police

HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Friday was the annual Coffee with a Cop event. It's a day for Hazelton Police to interact with the community and build relations. Police can showcase new equipment to the public and answer any questions or concerns the community might have. There's even a...
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling meth in Luzerne County

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Swoyersville man has been sentenced to 5 years for conspiring to sell more than 50 grams of meth from his home in Luzerne County. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Michael Marchese, 30, of Swoyersville, previously entered a guilty plea and admitted to conspiring with other individuals to distribute […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of hiding man avoiding arrest in attic

SUSQUEHANNA, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two after investigators say a woman helped a man by hiding him in her attic so that he can avoid arrest. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 25 around 2:15 p.m., a woman, identified as Sylvia Rowlands, 48, admitted to police that she hide, James Mitchell, 22, in […]
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOLF

Family demands answers for current treatment of veterans at federal V.A. medical centers

WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — We continue our coverage about the current national COVID-19 guidelines in place for our veterans at the V.A. Medical Centers. FOX56 has been following this story since March, sharing stories of heartbreak and frustration over these restrictions. Now a new family has come forward, saying that since no substantial changes have been made over the last two years, they’re taking things into their own hands.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania men charged in connection to $171K mail theft

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Three Pennsylvania men were arrested and charged for their alleged connection to a USPS Arrow Key and mail theft from blue collection boxes. According to United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero, the three men were arrested and charged by Indictment with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit mail theft, possession of stolen mail, and robbery of a postal carrier.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Man arrested, 84 drugs seized from Hazleton house

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested a man after they say 84 drugs, and related items were seized from a house in Hazleton. According to the Hazleton Police Department, on Monday around 6:00 a.m. investigators conducted a search warrant in the 530 block of West Maple Street. Police say investigators announced their presence but no […]
HAZLETON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Inmate gets additional jail time for cell phone

Williamsport, Pa. — A federal inmate serving time for smuggling cocaine into the country was given an additional two months for trying to smuggle a phone into prison. The United States Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that Angel Antonio Anchondo, age 20, an inmate at the Low Security Correctional Institution, Allenwood in White Deer was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment by United States Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle for possessing a cellphone in prison. ...
ALLENWOOD, PA

